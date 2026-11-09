Beximco Pharmaceuticals - 100 Stock Rank but not without risks

The valuation may well mean it is worth a punt for the risk-tolerant investor, but any excitement should be tempered by the scale of the things that can go wrong with any largely overseas company that is listed on AIM.

However, it is not without risks and was suspended until mid-year, when it failed to publish its FY25 accounts on time amid a prolonged regulatory and legal impasse. It's currently high profits may also may not last when Bangladesh's patent waiver expires in November 2029, and the company has to pay licenses on newer drugs.

If this company can keep growing earnings while trading at a mid-single-digit P/E, paying a 6% dividend, and reinvesting 70% of earnings into producing new generics, it is clearly too cheap.

Up 4% to 62.5p - Results for the year ended 30 June 2026

There's not much narrative in these FY results from Bangladeshi generic drug manufacturer Beximco Pharma, as they prefer the numbers to do the talking. These look pretty good:

- Net revenue increased 14.5% to Bangladesh Taka ("BDT") 56,265.9m / £347.5m (2024-25: BDT 49,120.4m / £295.6m - Domestic sales increased 15.1% to BDT 51,852.5m / £320.3m (2024-25: BDT 45,046.9m / £271.1m) - Export sales increased 8.3% to BDT 4,413.4m / £27.3m (2024-25: BDT 4,073.5m / £24.5m) - Profit after tax increased 30.9% to BDT 9,160.8m / £56.6m (2024-25: BDT 6,998.9m / £42.1m) - EPS for the year amounted to BDT 20.17 (2024-25: BDT 15.56)

Underlying the 14.5% rise in revenue, domestic sales grew 15.1%, which is 92% of sales. Exports grew a more modest 8.3% and remain under 8% of revenue, so this is still mostly a Bangladesh-exposed company.

While it is tempting to think that a generic drug manufacturer has no competitive advantage, the numbers suggest that there is at least some moat here:

Gross margin rose about 330bp to 48.7%, although they don't say whether pricing power, product mix (such as new launches), input costs, or some combination of these drove it. Return on equity improved to about 15.6% from about 13.7% on average equity. They have a first for successful generic production, saying, "We are especially proud of the Triko launch, the world’s first and only generic copy of breakthrough Cystic Fibrosis drug Trikafta, providing patients with transformative access to a lifesaving medicine at a fraction of the originator price."

Financially, net debt has swung to net cash. Including short-term investments, cash is BDT 7.6bn against borrowings of BDT 4.6bn. That gives net cash of about BDT 3.0bn, compared with net debt of about BDT 2.4bn a year ago.

However, some of that cash improvement is due to timing, due to a delayed dividend payment. For this year, the proposed BDT 6.00 per share is up 26% from FY25’s BDT 4.75, a payout of about 30% of earnings. This appears ahead of the 4.96 BDT forecast in the Stock Report, giving a yield approaching 6%.

Valuation:

The EPS figure of 20.17BDT also looks ahead of the Stockopedia consensus. Although I can't see any updated coverage from SP Angel, whose notes on the company are on Research Tree, to be sure.

Helpfully, this figure is pretty close to the forecast for the following year, which means I can fairly simply conclude this is on a pretty low P/E of around 5x earnings.

This is very cheap, so it perhaps shouldn't be surprising that this is the highest-ranked stock in the UK at the moment:

Risks:

Being a largely Bangladeshi company listed on AIM, this is not without risks, the most obvious ones being: