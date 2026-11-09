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    LIVEDaily Stock Market Report (Mon 9th Nov 2026) - MWE, KNOS, SRT, SSIT, SEE, BXP

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    Profile picture of Graham Neary
    Graham Neary
    10 comments·6,845 Reads

    Good morning! The FTSE closed down by 1% on Friday and down 0.5% for the week after a dramatic few days for market sentiment following the US midterm elections.

    The Nasdaq-100 recovered 1.3% on Friday but was still down 5.5% for the week.

    More drama is in store today for the Nasdaq and especially its largest component, NVIDIA (NSQ:NVDA), which has a weight in this index approaching 12%.

    Over the weekend, it was confirmed that Nvidia’s CEO has been involved with a Chinese woman who is suspected by US intelligence services of spying for Beijing. The Chinese government rejects these allegations.

    In spread betting markets, I can see a price for Nvidia stock this morning of $176, down nearly 7% from the price it reached in after-hours trading on Friday evening. The implied change in market cap is about $300 billion (similar to the total market caps of HSBC Holdings (LON:HSBA) or AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)). And so it looks like the heavy concentration of popular indexes in major AI-related names is about to be tested further.

    Overnight market movements:

    • The FTSE is unchanged at 10,675

    • S&P 500 is up 0.3% at 7,400

    • Brent crude (January) is down 1.6% at $96.75/bbl

    • Gold is up 0.9 at $4,108/oz

    • Bitcoin is up 0.4% at $74,250

    Roland Head and Mark Simpson are contributing to today's report!
    The table is complete.

    Backlog: we've also completed a section on Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) today, looking at last week's Q3 results and the potential impact of the reports that the group's Russian assets could be seized.

    Companies Reporting

    Name (Mkt Cap)

    RNS

    Summary

    Our view (Author)

    Kainos (LON:KNOS) (£1.43bn | SR78)

    Interim results

    Revenue +37% to £268.8m, with adj pre-tax profit +30% to £41.7m and adj EPS +45% to 27.4p. Group bookings +27% to £403.m, with contracted backlog of £853m. FY27 outlook: in line with current market expectations.

    AMBER/GREEN = (Roland)
    I'm not surprised to see the Kainos share price ease back today, given in-line guidance for a slower H2 and the reduction in gross margin. However, the group's quality metrics remain excellent and current forecasts already imply c.25% EPS growth this year. I'm happy to maintain our broadly-positive view based on these half-year results.

    Meridian Mining (LON:MNO) (£445m | SR14)

    Update as Cabaçal Advances Towards FID

    Cabaçal has entered pre-construction phase, with various engineering contracts awarded and arrangements in place for 138kV power line to the site. Capex for pre-construction commitments exceeds $30m, with more planned by year end. Company has indicative proposals of debt plus equity funding totalling $400m.

    VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) (£424m | SR61)

    Vaalco Energy Inc - CÔTE D'IVOIRE BLOCK CI-705 UPDATE

    “Encouraged by the results of the First Exploration Phase” of block CI-705 offshore Côte d'Ivoire. Vaalco has chosen to progress to the second phase and has received government approval. This includes a commitment to drill an exploration well by the end of 2028.

    Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) (£414m | SR75)

    Gulf Keystone Petroleum: Receipt of first top-up cargo payment

    Received a $16.5m payment, net to GKP. This reconciles export sales during Sept-Dec 2025 to international prices and recovers “more than half of the top-up receivable outstanding for the period of $31.3 million”. The company expects to receive payment for the remaining Q4 25 top-up cargos by the end of Nov 26. Following receipt of this payment, the company’s cash balance was $66m, excluding the recent $175m bond proceeds.

    Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) (£298m | SR94)

    Lapse of offer for Capricorn Energy

    DNO’s cash offer for Capricorn has now lapsed.

    TAKEOVER
    RH note:     Capricorn remains under offer from Genel Energy.

    Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) (£268m | SR100)

    Beximco Pharma. - Results for the year ended 30 June 2026

    Net revenue +14.5% to BDT 56,295.9m (£347.5m). Profit after tax +30.9% to BDT 9,160.8m (£56.6m). Recommended 60% cash dividend of BDT 6 per share.

    AMBER/GREEN (Mark)
    Given the 100 Stock Rank and very low rating for a company that appears to be beating expectations, it would seem remiss not to have a marginally positive view.
    However, that is tempered by a couple of big risks. The company's shares were suspended until mid-year due to a dispute that prevented the publication of the 2025 results. While these results are on time, the dispute has not been fully resolved. Additionally, Bangladesh will lose its patent waiver in November 2029, which may negatively impact profits in the 2030s.

    Petrotal (LON:PTAL) (£249m | SR87)

    PetroTal Corp. - Q3 2026 Financial & Operating Results

    Q3 average production of 11,797 bopd, year-to-date production of 13,076 bopd, “3% ahead of budget”. Q3 adj EBITDA of $33.7m and Free Funds Flow of $21.2m.

    Halo Minerals (LON:HALO) (£222m | SR7)

    Mining Easement, FID Update & Issue of Shares

    The company’s Minera Playa Verde subsidiary has been granted a provisional mining easement for the Playa Verde Copper Tailings Project. The easement represents “an important step” towards securing the land access rights required for the development of the project.

    SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) (£187m | SR25)

    SRT Marine Systems - Final Results

    Revenue +46% to £114.1m, PBT +653% to £10.7m, Cash £57.1m incl. Restricted cash of £27.4m (FY25: £9.9m cash). Contracted order book £539.5m.
    “entered FY2027 with confidence.”

    AMBER= (Graham)
    These results once again include a going concern warning, an identical one to last year. Given the enormous cash flow figure provided in the highlights, I find it odd that the company can't avoid a going concern warning in its accounts. It turns out that most cash flow is in the form of upfront customer payments, creating large contract liabiltiies on the balance sheet. But at the same time, the company also has very significant receivables of over £60m, which are worth reflecing on. Once again, I have quibbles and concerns when it comes to SRT, especially around how it communicates with investors, and so I'm inclined to leave our neutral stance unchanged.

    Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) (£185m | SR20)

    Q1 FY2027 Quarterly KPIs

    Q1 FY2027 production units of 1,963,046, up 285% from the previous corresponding quarter… maintaining a structurally higher run rate now that the European General Safety Regulation (GSR) is in effect.” Guardian unit sales of 1,058 units, up 188% on the previous corresponding quarter.

    RED ↓ (Mark)
    While the first quarterly decline in production volumes for their DMS/OMS royalties isn't a great headline, it may be partially seasonality-driven and is still up significantly YoY.
    However, the real elephant in the room is the continued lack of any deal to refinance the now-extended CLN from Magna.
    With the outcome here apparently ranging from a CLN refinancing on much less favourable terms to a highly dilutive equity raise, or worse, I think we have to reinstate our negative view until the refinancing is out of the way and the terms of any deal are known.

    Galantas Gold (LON:GAL) (£173m | SR24)

    Galantas Gold Corp - Andacollo Gold Project Drilling Results

    Positive results from its first drill hole at Andacollo Gold project in Chile. Significant gold intersections in hole AN26001. “The 71-meter intercept at well above average resource grade adds further confidence to the current Mineral Resource.”

    Mkango Magnetic Materials (LON:MKA) (£134m | SR)

    Mkango Magnetic Mat. - PROPOSED FUNDRAISING & CAPITAL ACCESS WINDOW

    Intends to utilise AIM’s Capital Access Window in connection with a proposed fundraise. Voluntary temporary pause in the trading of the Company's shares on AIM and TSX-V to enable the Company to reach a broader range of investors, and to provide pricing stability during a fundraise.

    H-Power (LON:HPOW) (£85.1m | SR4)

    Trading Update for the year ended 31 October 2026

    FY Oct 2026: revenue £2m (FY25: £0.1m). Cash £11.1m vs. £25.3m a year prior, “with the movement reflecting investment in the commercial growth of the business during FY26.“The commercial foundations established during FY26 give H-Power multiple routes through which to continue to build revenue in FY27.”

    Ondine Biomedical (LON:OBI) (£59.5m | SR5)

    Ondine Biomedical - Testing shows no MB-aPDT Resistance in VISA, MRSA

    Positive lab tests after 20 cycles of exposure: “we detected no reduction in susceptibility to methylene blue photodisinfection and no consistent reduction in susceptibility to the antibiotics tested.”

    MTI Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) (£53m | SR86)

    MTI Wireless Edge - Q3 2026 Financial Results and Trading Update

    9-month period: revenue +9%, PBT +10% ($4.3m). Net cash $8.95m. “Each of our three divisions is on track to contribute to a good result for the year.”

    AMBER  ↓ (Mark)
    There is nothing necessarily wrong with this quarter's numbers. However, a deep dive into their longer-term history suggests that outside of the improving antennas division, there is little sign of long-term growth.
    Perhaps Israel conducting three simultaneous conflicts of varying intensity will be the catalyst that accelerates growth going forward. However, the company talking about positive tailwinds for the last decade, without the impact of these appearing in the numbers, and their broker forecasting at-best mid-single-digit EPS growth, doesn't give me much confidence that this is the case.
    Combined with a declining Momentum Rank flashing warning signs, I think we should take a more cautious view.

    Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) (£25.5m | SR21)

    Tunisia Fails ICSID Payment Obligations

    Tunisia continues to refuse to pay the company or contribute towards arbitration costs.

    Blackbird (LON:BIRD) (£19.2m | SR24)

    Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

    Chief Product Officer, Sumit Rai,  has been appointed CEO from 6th Nov. Outgoing CEO remains an employee and director of the Company.

    Tekmar (LON:TGP) (£16.8m | SR53)

    Framework agreement with NMDC Infra

    Non-binding MOU to support expanding their concrete solutions offering across the Middle East. No figures given.

    Potter & Moore (LON:PAM) (£14.6m | SR79)

    Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

    Appointment of James Robinson as non-board Chief Financial Officer, with effect from 11 January 2027. Previously Head of Finance for Holland & Barratt.

    Oxford Biodynamics (LON:OBD) (£13.4m | SR3)

    Oxford BioDynamics - Operational Update

    EpiSwitch PSE volumes reached 500 tests in a month in September.
    FY26 Revenue +50% to £1.65m, Cash at 30 Sep £7.4m, following £9.15m fundraise in August.

    Generation Essentials (LON:TGE) (£13.2m | SR)

    AMTD's TGE Announces the Injection of Four Premium Hotel Assets into TGE

    AMTD Digital transferred, on November 2, 2026 to TGE its controlling interests in four hotel assets, for $210m, satisfied by issuance by TGE to AMTD Digital of 198.6m new shares.

    FIRST CLASS METALS (LON:FCM) (£11.7m | SR19)

    First Class Metals - Funding secured to support Sunbeam exploration

    Entered into an unsecured loan facility of up to £1 million with, an international investment firm.

    DSW Capital (LON:DSW) (£11.4m | SR54)

    Half Year Trading Update and Results Notice

    H1 Total Income +21% to £3.4m, Adj. EBITDA +14% to £0.8m, in line with management expectations. Net Cash £0.5m (31 Mar: £2.0m).

    Thalia Therapeutics (LON:THAT) (£10.2m | SR15)

    Clinical Trial Agreement signed for miRisten

    Wholly-owned subsidiary Sanmirna Therapeutics Inc. has entered into a Clinical Trial Agreement with City of Hope in the United States for the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of miRisten.

    Analyst notes

    Disclaimer

    This is not financial advice. Our content is intended to be used and must be used for information and education purposes only. Please read our disclaimer and terms and conditions to understand our obligations.

    LON:THATNSQ:WDAYLON:CCHLON:BXPLON:SRTLON:SEELON:MWENSQ:NVDALON:KNOSLON:EGYLON:SSITLON:OBILON:DSWNSQ:SPCX

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    Avatar for Benny Reuben
    Benny Reuben

    Would welcome any thoughts onME International (LON:MEGP) - heading in the wrong direction on no news

    0
    Avatar for Tortoise investor
    Tortoise investor

    I can't see any news out there unless a country has announced changes to passports. I think this just reflects low confidence in the company - we're now post ex divi and the news on the CFO won't have helped either. Perhaps starting to look interesting at these levels though.

    0
    Avatar for 33smile
    33smile

    ME International (LON:MEGP) Me Group International Plc MEGPM.L: Peel Hunt cuts target price to 200p from 230p

    1
    Avatar for rmillaree
    rmillaree

    ME International (LON:MEGP)

    i think its just a perfetct storm of different things that are causing uncertainty here - te market hates uncertainty and to me until the uncertainty is gone well who knows what trend in shareprice may be.

    a few items at play include

    Obviously the company has not been without issues the last 24 monthns - did it have accounting issue and was the main main owner wanting to reduce stake ?

    it looks like its a bit of a roller coaster but seems to me trend in direction of estimates ref 2026 and 2027 is more down than up - until we see stable to uptrend in forecasts well some may be taking viewpoint next update is likely to be more bad news rather than start of good news.

    Obviously there is worries about the main photo segemnt - eg in germany i think they have had issues - is photo potentially trending to soemthing much lower than it is now ?

    dont no how big they are in france but recent riots theer cant have helped.

    Oh and to boot on 21st October te CEO took medical leave with very little explanation as to why they have taken leave - eg i would be much more worried if its mental issues rather than soemthing physical that needs sorting. I fully repect them not disclosing the detail as its person to that person. With accounting issues in not so distant past (restating cash balances?) - cant blame people for defaulting to the worst in absence of reassuring news.

    We have just finished the old year and started the new - thast the time when the company IMHO needs to more actively look at forecasts for the new year. With everything trending down including eps and profit forecasts - welll to expect 13% plus growth for the current year - thats avery decent ask. So are we in danger of them having to look at current year forecasts with more rigour. Look at what happened to Smiths News (LON:SNWS) recently where the good news turned to bad as soon as forecasts for new year were tweeked - note there that tweeking didnt happen directly after ye update - so as to when they revisit it may not be linked to ye trading update - i always feel thats the tiome to do it - rather than smiths who waited like 2 months when the reality is they probbaly knew at the end of september.

    What about the ye trading update we should have had ? or been updated on ?

    Last year they updated 30/10 that they would provide update 07/11 and they did provide update. As far as i can see its radio silence - if it takes extra time with CFO off - well why didnt they tell us - apologies if they did and i missed it.

    In isolation none of the above items is particularly notable - but as someone on the sidelines well i aint gonna be buying in till they catchup with us and tell us there is no further bad news and that everything is hunky dory.


    3
    Avatar for jonniehem
    jonniehem

    Looking at Kanios (knos), there is a mild cut in margins which they say will return to normal.


    I would value your comments on this company Graham.

    14
    Avatar for Dawn Ashman
    Dawn Ashman

    yes, big price drop this morning

    2
    Avatar for rwh3ue
    rwh3ue

    SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) I hold

    I would appreciate the team taking a detailed look at these excellent results. SRT is growing rapidly and evolving into the civil defence market using the same unique technology of its GeoVS system to collate and analyse data from a variety of sensors.

    20
    Avatar for Graham Neary
    Graham Neary

    I'm on it, rwh3ue!

    6
    Avatar for Martin Verlaine
    Martin Verlaine

    I hold as well and would be interested in views

    2
    Avatar for JimMcLad
    JimMcLad

    SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) I hold.

    No concerns about the systems, the main issue is finance up front as I'm sure Graham will highlight.

    The company’s auditors issued an unqualified opinion but included a material uncertainty clause regarding going concern. This stems from rapid scaling: a potential timing mismatch between hefty supplier payouts and incoming customer milestones, compounded by loan note repayments falling due within the next 12 months.

    Management emphasizes its strong historical record of securing bridging finance and notes it has remaining capacity under its secured loan note programme, though it explicitly states refinancing is not guaranteed.

    9
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