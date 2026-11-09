Kainos (LON:KNOS) (£1.43bn | SR78) Interim results Revenue +37% to £268.8m, with adj pre-tax profit +30% to £41.7m and adj EPS +45% to 27.4p. Group bookings +27% to £403.m, with contracted backlog of £853m. FY27 outlook: in line with current market expectations. AMBER/GREEN = (Roland)

I'm not surprised to see the Kainos share price ease back today, given in-line guidance for a slower H2 and the reduction in gross margin. However, the group's quality metrics remain excellent and current forecasts already imply c.25% EPS growth this year. I'm happy to maintain our broadly-positive view based on these half-year results.

Meridian Mining (LON:MNO) (£445m | SR14) Update as Cabaçal Advances Towards FID Cabaçal has entered pre-construction phase, with various engineering contracts awarded and arrangements in place for 138kV power line to the site. Capex for pre-construction commitments exceeds $30m, with more planned by year end. Company has indicative proposals of debt plus equity funding totalling $400m.

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) (£424m | SR61) Vaalco Energy Inc - CÔTE D'IVOIRE BLOCK CI-705 UPDATE “Encouraged by the results of the First Exploration Phase” of block CI-705 offshore Côte d'Ivoire. Vaalco has chosen to progress to the second phase and has received government approval. This includes a commitment to drill an exploration well by the end of 2028.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) (£414m | SR75) Gulf Keystone Petroleum: Receipt of first top-up cargo payment Received a $16.5m payment, net to GKP. This reconciles export sales during Sept-Dec 2025 to international prices and recovers “more than half of the top-up receivable outstanding for the period of $31.3 million”. The company expects to receive payment for the remaining Q4 25 top-up cargos by the end of Nov 26. Following receipt of this payment, the company’s cash balance was $66m, excluding the recent $175m bond proceeds.

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) (£298m | SR94) Lapse of offer for Capricorn Energy DNO’s cash offer for Capricorn has now lapsed. TAKEOVER

RH note: Capricorn remains under offer from Genel Energy.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) (£268m | SR100) Beximco Pharma. - Results for the year ended 30 June 2026 Net revenue +14.5% to BDT 56,295.9m (£347.5m). Profit after tax +30.9% to BDT 9,160.8m (£56.6m). Recommended 60% cash dividend of BDT 6 per share. AMBER/GREEN (Mark)

Given the 100 Stock Rank and very low rating for a company that appears to be beating expectations, it would seem remiss not to have a marginally positive view.

However, that is tempered by a couple of big risks. The company's shares were suspended until mid-year due to a dispute that prevented the publication of the 2025 results. While these results are on time, the dispute has not been fully resolved. Additionally, Bangladesh will lose its patent waiver in November 2029, which may negatively impact profits in the 2030s.

Petrotal (LON:PTAL) (£249m | SR87) PetroTal Corp. - Q3 2026 Financial & Operating Results Q3 average production of 11,797 bopd, year-to-date production of 13,076 bopd, “3% ahead of budget”. Q3 adj EBITDA of $33.7m and Free Funds Flow of $21.2m.

Halo Minerals (LON:HALO) (£222m | SR7) Mining Easement, FID Update & Issue of Shares The company’s Minera Playa Verde subsidiary has been granted a provisional mining easement for the Playa Verde Copper Tailings Project. The easement represents “an important step” towards securing the land access rights required for the development of the project.

SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) (£187m | SR25) SRT Marine Systems - Final Results Revenue +46% to £114.1m, PBT +653% to £10.7m, Cash £57.1m incl. Restricted cash of £27.4m (FY25: £9.9m cash). Contracted order book £539.5m.

“entered FY2027 with confidence.” AMBER= (Graham)

These results once again include a going concern warning, an identical one to last year. Given the enormous cash flow figure provided in the highlights, I find it odd that the company can't avoid a going concern warning in its accounts. It turns out that most cash flow is in the form of upfront customer payments, creating large contract liabiltiies on the balance sheet. But at the same time, the company also has very significant receivables of over £60m, which are worth reflecing on. Once again, I have quibbles and concerns when it comes to SRT, especially around how it communicates with investors, and so I'm inclined to leave our neutral stance unchanged.

Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) (£185m | SR20) Q1 FY2027 Quarterly KPIs Q1 FY2027 production units of 1,963,046, up 285% from the previous corresponding quarter… maintaining a structurally higher run rate now that the European General Safety Regulation (GSR) is in effect.” Guardian unit sales of 1,058 units, up 188% on the previous corresponding quarter. RED ↓ (Mark)

While the first quarterly decline in production volumes for their DMS/OMS royalties isn't a great headline, it may be partially seasonality-driven and is still up significantly YoY.

However, the real elephant in the room is the continued lack of any deal to refinance the now-extended CLN from Magna.

With the outcome here apparently ranging from a CLN refinancing on much less favourable terms to a highly dilutive equity raise, or worse, I think we have to reinstate our negative view until the refinancing is out of the way and the terms of any deal are known.

Galantas Gold (LON:GAL) (£173m | SR24) Galantas Gold Corp - Andacollo Gold Project Drilling Results Positive results from its first drill hole at Andacollo Gold project in Chile. Significant gold intersections in hole AN26001. “The 71-meter intercept at well above average resource grade adds further confidence to the current Mineral Resource.”

Mkango Magnetic Materials (LON:MKA) (£134m | SR) Mkango Magnetic Mat. - PROPOSED FUNDRAISING & CAPITAL ACCESS WINDOW Intends to utilise AIM’s Capital Access Window in connection with a proposed fundraise. Voluntary temporary pause in the trading of the Company's shares on AIM and TSX-V to enable the Company to reach a broader range of investors, and to provide pricing stability during a fundraise.

H-Power (LON:HPOW) (£85.1m | SR4) Trading Update for the year ended 31 October 2026 FY Oct 2026: revenue £2m (FY25: £0.1m). Cash £11.1m vs. £25.3m a year prior, “with the movement reflecting investment in the commercial growth of the business during FY26.” “The commercial foundations established during FY26 give H-Power multiple routes through which to continue to build revenue in FY27.”

Ondine Biomedical (LON:OBI) (£59.5m | SR5) Ondine Biomedical - Testing shows no MB-aPDT Resistance in VISA, MRSA Positive lab tests after 20 cycles of exposure: “we detected no reduction in susceptibility to methylene blue photodisinfection and no consistent reduction in susceptibility to the antibiotics tested.”

MTI Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) (£53m | SR86) MTI Wireless Edge - Q3 2026 Financial Results and Trading Update 9-month period: revenue +9%, PBT +10% ($4.3m). Net cash $8.95m. “Each of our three divisions is on track to contribute to a good result for the year.” AMBER ↓ (Mark)

There is nothing necessarily wrong with this quarter's numbers. However, a deep dive into their longer-term history suggests that outside of the improving antennas division, there is little sign of long-term growth.

Perhaps Israel conducting three simultaneous conflicts of varying intensity will be the catalyst that accelerates growth going forward. However, the company talking about positive tailwinds for the last decade, without the impact of these appearing in the numbers, and their broker forecasting at-best mid-single-digit EPS growth, doesn't give me much confidence that this is the case.

Combined with a declining Momentum Rank flashing warning signs, I think we should take a more cautious view.

Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) (£25.5m | SR21) Tunisia Fails ICSID Payment Obligations Tunisia continues to refuse to pay the company or contribute towards arbitration costs.

Blackbird (LON:BIRD) (£19.2m | SR24) Appointment of Chief Executive Officer Chief Product Officer, Sumit Rai, has been appointed CEO from 6th Nov. Outgoing CEO remains an employee and director of the Company.

Tekmar (LON:TGP) (£16.8m | SR53) Framework agreement with NMDC Infra Non-binding MOU to support expanding their concrete solutions offering across the Middle East. No figures given.

Potter & Moore (LON:PAM) (£14.6m | SR79) Appointment of Chief Financial Officer Appointment of James Robinson as non-board Chief Financial Officer, with effect from 11 January 2027. Previously Head of Finance for Holland & Barratt.

Oxford Biodynamics (LON:OBD) (£13.4m | SR3) Oxford BioDynamics - Operational Update EpiSwitch PSE volumes reached 500 tests in a month in September.

FY26 Revenue +50% to £1.65m, Cash at 30 Sep £7.4m, following £9.15m fundraise in August.

Generation Essentials (LON:TGE) (£13.2m | SR) AMTD's TGE Announces the Injection of Four Premium Hotel Assets into TGE AMTD Digital transferred, on November 2, 2026 to TGE its controlling interests in four hotel assets, for $210m, satisfied by issuance by TGE to AMTD Digital of 198.6m new shares.

DSW Capital (LON:DSW) (£11.4m | SR54) Half Year Trading Update and Results Notice H1 Total Income +21% to £3.4m, Adj. EBITDA +14% to £0.8m, in line with management expectations. Net Cash £0.5m (31 Mar: £2.0m).