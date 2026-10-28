BRCK Group: housing headwinds cut earnings guidance by 20% as debt climbs - we turn cautious

The current headwinds in the housing market are well known and I'm not entirely surprised by today's downgrade. However, this is BRCK's second profit warning in four months. I'm going to move our view down by two notches to AMBER/RED today, to reflect the growing risk from rising leverage and the seemingly weaker outlook for earnings.

Down 11% at 44p (£141m) - Half year Trading Update and Notice of Interim Results

You have to read to the end of today's half-year update to discover that this building materials group has issued a profit warning.

While BRCK headlines with the news that performance during the first half of the year was in line with expectations, CEO Frank Hanna says that a recovery in UK housing market conditions is now expected to take longer than previously thought. As a result, BRCK has cut FY27 adjusted EBITDA guidance to c.£45m; that's 10% below previous guidance of £50.3m.

Key points:

H1 revenue expected to be down by 1.1% at £343.1m

H1 adj EBITDA to be down 6% at £25.5m

Net debt excluding leases £96.4m on 30 Sept (up from £60.5m on 31 March 26)

Trading impacted by "subdued housebuilding and RMI [Repair, Maintenance & Improvement] markets"

I'm a little concerned about the increase in BRCK's debt levels. The company says the increase in net debt since the 31 March year end was due to the acquisition of specialist fencing contractor Jacksons during the summer.

However, this doesn't seem to account for all of the extra borrowing: the initial consideration for Jacksons was £14.5m in cash plus £4.9m for certain freehold properties. That gives a total of c.£20m, suggesting that a further £16m of cash has flowed out of the business for other reasons.

Some of this might relate to seasonal factors such as inventories, but I think the increase in debt is still a potential concern. I estimate BRCK's trailing 12-month leverage to be almost 2.0x EBITDA. For a low margin business that carries fairly high levels of inventories and receivables, that's higher than I'd really want to see.

The current headwinds in the housing market are well known and I'm not entirely surprised by today's downgrade. But I'd have hoped that BRCK would have been able to manage the business to reduce cash outflows during this period. That doesn't seem to have happened, although we'll have to wait for the H1 results in November to be sure of the explanation.

Outlook

House broker Cavendish has issued update forecasts today. Profit estimates for this year have obviously been cut, but expectations for the next two years have also been trimmed, suggesting an increasingly cautious outlook on growth:

FY27E adj EPS: 6.6p (-19.5% vs 8.2p previously)

FY28E adj EPS: 7.5p (-13.8% vs 8.7p previously)

FY29E adj EPS: 9.6p (-5% vs 10.1p previously)

BRCK's share price has only fallen by c.11% at the time of writing, despite the c.20% cut to FY27 earnings forecasts. This suggests the market had already priced in a partial downgrade and highlights the stock's modest valuation - BRCK is trading on around 6x FY27E EPS after today's downgrade.

Roland's view

Cavendish expects net debt to ease to c.£86m by the year end, but that's still equivalent to leverage of 1.9x FY27E EBITDA. Given BRCK's subdued profitability and reduced expectations for outer years, I think this is high enough to be a potential concern.

In addition, I think it's worth considering that this is the second profit warning in four months:

Even with the presumed contribution from the Jacksons acquisition, BRCK hasn't been able to avoid cutting guidance for a second time.

We've often found that companies warning in profit underperform for 12-18 months before delivering a genuine recovery. The StockRanks view this as Contrarian, but until market conditions improve I think it's possible that BRCK is cheap for a reason.

I'm going to move our view down by two notches to AMBER/RED today to reflect the growing risk from rising leverage and the seemingly weaker outlook for earnings.

The caveat to this is that if the housing market does pick up decisively (remembering that it's Budget Day today) then BRCK's profits could recover strongly, potentially providing an attractive recovery play.