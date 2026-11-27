This isn't a good update: a profit warning, weak European demand in October and November, and 2026 PBT now expected at £4.8m against £6.05m consensus. Visibility is poor, but at 0.48x book and about 8.6x revised earnings, with net cash and share gains in the UK and Germany, this may be close to the worst it gets. AMBER/GREEN.

Down 22% at 270p (£29.7m)

Less than two months ago, we highlighted Churchill China as a Speculative Super Stock. In both the 2025 final results (April) and interims, management pointed to a good pipeline for 2026. However, the Stoke-on-Trent maker of ceramic tableware for the hospitality trade has issued a profit warning today in its trading update for the year ending 31 December.

Group revenue is now expected to be around 3.8% lower than in 2025.

Hospitality revenue is down about 2%, and Materials revenue is down about 25% -- the latter was expected.

PBT before exceptionals is now expected to be about £4.8m, against company-calculated consensus of £6.05m.

That's a miss of around 21%. At the interims, the company had warned that hitting its full-year expectations depended on Q4, and the first two months of the quarter have fallen short. The problem is Europe. Demand has stayed subdued, which the company blames on "the ongoing situation in the Middle East and recent unrest in Western Europe".

Moreover, a softer end to Q3 was followed by "lower than expected sales volumes in October and November". Conditions are expected to "remain challenging in the short term". Today's update doesn't mention the pipeline at all, even though Europe was where the pipeline was supposed to deliver. It's unclear how much of that project business has slipped into next year rather than disappeared.

Elsewhere, the picture looks a little better:

Trading conditions in Germany, one of its largest export markets, have "remained positive throughout the period", which the Board says suggests continued market share gains.

The UK has delivered a "strong sales performance", again pointing to share gains.

The US remains "encouraging".

Rest of the World sales are modestly below last year, which the Board calls "resilient" given how much it relies on large international hotel projects.

Valuation

After today's fall, the shares are at 270p and the market cap is about £29.7m, a 12-month low. Net cash was £6.3m at June, or £8.5m of gross cash and deposits, which leaves an enterprise value of about £23m. The shares trade at 0.48x book value of 561p a share.

The single broker, Panmure Liberum (the company's nomad and sole broker), has 2026 EPS at 39.6p. That forecast had barely moved in the three months before today, down just 0.1p. If it falls in line with today's PBT guidance, it would come out at roughly 31p, putting the shares on about 8.6x earnings. That's slightly below the 8.8x I wrote about in October, but on lower earnings. The 2027 forecast of 41.1p is likely to come down as well.

The 21p dividend was already cut from 38p. If it's held, the yield is 7.8%, covered about 1.5 times by my estimated EPS. The board held the interim at 7p despite a pullback in EPS, and the net cash gives it room to keep paying.

James's view

This is a clear miss, and it hits the centre of my October thesis. Europe hasn't recovered, and the pipeline hasn't come through in October and November.

However, I'd cautiously suggest this may be close to the worst it gets. The company puts the European weakness down to outside factors, namely the Middle East and unrest in Western Europe, rather than lost business, and it is still gaining share in the UK and Germany.

The risks haven't gone away. The visibility is poor, there's no timetable for a European recovery, a CFO handover is underway, and the shares are thinly traded with a wide spread. But the valuation, and the balance sheet provide something of a backstop.

However, due to the profit warning and visibility I am moving Churchill to AMBER/GREEN.

N.B. Adding to the bull case, I've just asked for some Churchill China plates for Christmas -- I know how to live!