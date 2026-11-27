Good morning all,

It’s Ed Sheldon here. I’m joined by James Fox. This is our first time at the wheel without Graham, Roland, or Mark, so please let us know if something looks off or if anything is missing from the report!

Turning to the markets, it has been a wild week.

Monday saw the return of Jensen Huang at Nvidia – a development that few people saw coming (at least so quickly). This resulted in the second biggest one-day jump – by points – for the S&P 500 in history.

Tuesday saw significant profit taking as optimism faded and doubts in relation to the AI trade resurfaced.

Wednesday was a volatile day in which the S&P 500 was down more than 2.5% early on in the session on the back of new tariffs and a high PCE print (3.3%), but staged a comeback and ended the day down only 0.25%.

Thursday the US markets were closed for Thanksgiving, however, here in the UK we saw a 1.75% gain in the FTSE 100 thanks to gains from miners and banks and talk of a takeover for Imperial Brands.

Today, it will be a shortened day for the US markets.

Recently, there has been a lot of talk about an AI ‘bubble’. A few personal thoughts:

Not all AI stocks are equal: I think we need to be careful about lumping every AI stock into the same basket. There’s a big difference between a neocloud business like CoreWeave (questionable business model, needs to raise debt at high interest rates, etc.) and Amazon (diversified business model with multiple revenue streams, strong balance sheet, data centres already in place so could benefit from a slowdown in the buildout, etc.).

Not all valuations are high: In a bubble, asset prices are typically extremely detached from fundamentals. Now, there are obviously some high valuations in the market today (e.g. Anthropic) but in many cases, valuations look quite reasonable (e.g. Alphabet has a P/E ratio of 14).

There’s no euphoria: The AI trade is hated right now – sentiment is very bearish (many chip stocks are already down 50% plus). Typically, in a bubble, sentiment is extremely bullish and the prevailing mood is one of euphoria.

One other thing worth mentioning is that infamous short seller Michael Burry says he’s now almost entirely long. Up until recently, he was very bearish on the AI trade.

Have a good weekend!

**I hold Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, and Anthropic



Overnight market movements: