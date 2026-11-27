LIVEDaily Stock Market Report (Fri 27th Nov 2026) - Agenda
Good morning all,
It’s Ed Sheldon here. I’m joined by James Fox. This is our first time at the wheel without Graham, Roland, or Mark, so please let us know if something looks off or if anything is missing from the report!
Turning to the markets, it has been a wild week.
Monday saw the return of Jensen Huang at Nvidia – a development that few people saw coming (at least so quickly). This resulted in the second biggest one-day jump – by points – for the S&P 500 in history.
Tuesday saw significant profit taking as optimism faded and doubts in relation to the AI trade resurfaced.
Wednesday was a volatile day in which the S&P 500 was down more than 2.5% early on in the session on the back of new tariffs and a high PCE print (3.3%), but staged a comeback and ended the day down only 0.25%.
Thursday the US markets were closed for Thanksgiving, however, here in the UK we saw a 1.75% gain in the FTSE 100 thanks to gains from miners and banks and talk of a takeover for Imperial Brands.
Today, it will be a shortened day for the US markets.
Recently, there has been a lot of talk about an AI ‘bubble’. A few personal thoughts:
Not all AI stocks are equal: I think we need to be careful about lumping every AI stock into the same basket. There’s a big difference between a neocloud business like CoreWeave (questionable business model, needs to raise debt at high interest rates, etc.) and Amazon (diversified business model with multiple revenue streams, strong balance sheet, data centres already in place so could benefit from a slowdown in the buildout, etc.).
Not all valuations are high: In a bubble, asset prices are typically extremely detached from fundamentals. Now, there are obviously some high valuations in the market today (e.g. Anthropic) but in many cases, valuations look quite reasonable (e.g. Alphabet has a P/E ratio of 14).
There’s no euphoria: The AI trade is hated right now – sentiment is very bearish (many chip stocks are already down 50% plus). Typically, in a bubble, sentiment is extremely bullish and the prevailing mood is one of euphoria.
One other thing worth mentioning is that infamous short seller Michael Burry says he’s now almost entirely long. Up until recently, he was very bearish on the AI trade.
Have a good weekend!
**I hold Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, and Anthropic
Overnight market movements:
The FTSE is up 0.3% at 10,645
S&P 500 is up 1.2% at 7,313
Brent crude (January) is up 2.7% at $97.14/bbl
Gold is up 2.3% at $3,652/oz
Bitcoin is up 1.8% at $61,590
Name (Mkt Cap)
RNS
AI Summary
Notes
Natsional'naya Atomnaya Kompaniya Kazatomprom AO (LON:KAP)(£10.6bn | SR32)
JSC NAC Kazatomprom - Kazatomprom 3Q26 Consolidated Financial Statements
The nine-month accounts are out without the auditor's report, as an internal investigation and a law-enforcement probe into the group's operations are still being assessed. The board knows of no facts that would require adjustments, and 2026 operating and financial guidance is unchanged. The auditor's report will follow once its review is complete, with timing to be announced separately.
Entain (LON:ENT)(£2.9bn | SR25)
A preliminary deal would settle the Australian money-laundering case for AU$185m. It covers breaches of anti-money laundering rules from December 2018 to August 2024, plus AUSTRAC's costs. The board, AUSTRAC and the Federal Court must still approve it, so there is no certainty. If approved, the penalty is expected to be paid in late December 2026.
Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)(£988m | SR80)
Gamma Communications Epiris LLP - Statement re Satisfaction of Regulatory Conditions
Gamma and Bidco are pleased to announce that all regulatory Conditions as set out in paragraphs 3(a) to 3(g) of Part A of Part III (Conditions and Further Terms of the Scheme and the Acquisition) of the Scheme Document have now been satisfied.
ITM Power (LON:ITM)(£434m | SR3)
ITM Power has announced the acquisition of the technology, intellectual property, assets, inventory, and the brand name of Resato Hydrogen Technology B.V. (“RHT”) for a total cash consideration of approximately €3m.
Craneware (LON:CRW)(£356m | SR37)
FY27 trading is in line with guidance, and the cost review is complete. That gives it confidence of exiting FY27 in line with EBITDA guidance and returning to a 30% EBITDA margin in FY28. The cyber security incident process is ongoing, though customer and partner engagement has been "constructive and supportive". The board expects a return to revenue growth in FY28.
Baillie Gifford Euro - Baillie Gifford European Grwth Trst Annual Results
The trust's net asset value rose 15.2% in the year to 30 September 2026, just ahead of its benchmark's 14.5%, but a 9.2% fall in the first half was reversed after a new lead manager took over in April. The shares ended at a 7.5% discount to net asset value, and the final dividend nearly doubled to 1.40p. The Board says it views the future “with increased optimism”.
Net asset value per share edged up 0.8% over the nine months, but the share price fell 12.5% as the discount to net asset value widened. Realisations of £95.1m already beat last year's £80.1m, and net debt fell to £83.9m. The next quarterly dividend stays at 7.10p, a 6.0% yield.
Stelrad (LON:SRAD)(£178m | SR97)
Profit guidance is cut as weak markets and rising competition bite. The board now expects FY26 adjusted operating profit of £28–29m, well below the £33.9m consensus. It expects challenging conditions to persist in 2027, with further guidance due in March 2027.
Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)(£109m | SR80)
Unaudited interim results for the three-and nine-month periods ended 30 September 2026
Gold sales are flat, but costs jumped, and guidance now assumes Coringa ore trucking stops in December. Nine-month profit after tax rose to $39.9m from $34.9m, though total cash cost per ounce reached $2,114 from $1,429. Cash was $63.2m with no debt, and 2026 production is guided to 39,000–40,000 ounces.
Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI)(£76m | SR86)
Marwyn Value Investors shareholders have elected to convert 2.5m ordinary shares, about 4.5% of the total, into 2026 Realisation Shares. These are a separate class that will be wound down, with the cash returned to holders as their share of the portfolio is sold. No directors took part, and the new shares are expected to start trading on 30 November.
Power Probe (LON:PWR)(£51m | SR48)
A profit warning: full-year revenue is now expected at $34.5–36.0m, down from $39.4m last year, after softer US trading in the second half. Underlying EBITDA is guided to $7.3–8.4m at a gross margin of about 50%. It blames fuel costs and distributor consolidation, while EMEA grew about 60% year to date. It expects 10–15% revenue growth in FY27.
Gemfields (LON:GEM)(£49m | SR42)
Every one of the 45 lots offered sold in its higher-quality emerald auction, raising $35.3m at an average of $160.47 a carat. That compares with $26.8m at $146.08 a carat in May. All 220,059 carats offered were sold, up from 183,385 in May, to 55 bidding companies. The auction takes 2026 emerald auction revenue to $91.7m, the third-highest calendar-year total since 2009.
Churchill China (LON:CHH)(£38m | SR94)
Profit is set to miss expectations after weak European demand in October and November. Pre-tax profit before exceptionals is now expected to be about £4.8m, below analysts' £6.05m consensus, on revenue about 3.8% lower. Europe is expected to stay "challenging", though Germany, the UK and the US held up.
Cardiff Property (LON:CDFF)(£27m | SR30)
Cardiff Property's full-year pre-tax profit rose to £2.4m (2025: £1.7m), helped by its £0.4m share of the profit on The Priory care home sale by its 47.62%-owned joint venture Campmoss, and net assets per share rose 6% to £32.35. The total dividend is up 16% to 32p, the group has no debt and £14.9m of cash and deposits, but the chairman warns rising UK interest rates "will continue to undermine confidence in the commercial property market".
Blackbird (LON:BIRD)(£19m | SR24)
Blackbird has appointed Simon Sacerdoti, most recently CFO of cloud telephony business LoopUp, as its non-board Chief Financial Officer, replacing interim CFO David Trendle. Sacerdoti is a chartered accountant with 30 years' experience, including steering technology and SaaS businesses "through transformation and capital events".
Gana Media (LON:GANA)(£14m)
Gana has raised £1.01m at 0.05p a share, a 33% discount to the pre-suspension price, with directors putting in £550k, about half of that from salary owed or foregone. A broker option could add up to £150k, and trading resumes at 7.30am today.
Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO)(£12m | SR10)
Great Western Mining - New 50m Adit in Scheelite Bearing Skarn Discovered
Drill assay results from Defender are delayed by regional laboratory capacity limits, though a newly found adit may extend the tungsten strike. A 50m scheelite-bearing skarn adit, Starry Night, could lengthen the strike from about 2km to 2.4km. Sampling there is planned in coming weeks, winter weather permitting. Results from the 23-hole programme, due in Q4, are still outstanding, and the maiden resource estimate waits on them.
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3 comments
Good luck Ed - sure it will go smoothly with you and James in the hotseat, especially on a quiet Friday.
More a general point, however I’ve noticed over the last few months, more and more of the upfront “editorial” style commentary on the Daily Stock Market Report seems to be becoming very US market / tech focused. Not sure if it’s a conscious editorial shift away from the UK company market or just availability of overnight content to share with readers?
Personally, I find there are multiple sources of US market commentary already and what I really value from Stockopedia is the in-depth thinking on under covered UK stocks and markets - may just be me
Hi Ed, could you have a look at Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Seems like they are making progress on renewing the license but AISC have increased materially.
not a great read is it!?
Revised FY2026 production guidance of 39,000 - 40,000 gold ounces.
The revised guidance assumes trucking of Coringa ore to Palito is suspended in December 2026, when the 100,000-tonne limit permitted under the existing GUIA is expected to be reached. -> so they will have to stop
All-in sustaining cost (“AISC”) for the nine-month period to 30 September 2026 of $2,716 per ounce (corresponding nine-month period of 2025: $1,816 per ounce). -> high AISC
The Company incurred administration and share based payments for the nine months ended 30 September 2026 of $14.0 million, as compared to $8.2 million for the nine months ended 30 September 2025. Costs were $5.8 million higher, primarily due to costs associated with the vesting of 2023 LTIPs in Q2-2026. -> this is incomprehensible to me. Costs up sharply to reward executives for underperformance.
I'm old enough to remember that Serabi promised us ramping up to 100 koz production many years ago.