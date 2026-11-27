This is a mixed update from Serabi Gold. On the plus side, revenue is up significantly year on year and the company is sitting on a decent pile of cash. On the downside, costs have increased sharply and full-year production guidance has been lowered. There’s also uncertainty in relation to its Coringa mine license. Weighing up the risk factors versus the low valuation here, I’m going to leave the stock on AMBER.

Down 5% at 136p (£109m) – Unaudited interim results for the three-and nine-month periods ended 30 September 2026

Serabi Gold – which operates in Brazil – has today posted unaudited interim results for the period ended 30 September. Let’s take a look at how the company has been performing.

9-Month Highlights:

Gold sales for the first nine months of 2026 of 32,797 ounces (corresponding nine-month period of 2025: 32,106 ounces).

Gold production for the first nine months of 2026 of 34,057 ounces (corresponding nine-month period of 2025: 32,634 ounces).

Revenue for the nine-month period of $145.9m (corresponding nine-month period of 2025: $104.5m).

EBITDA for the nine-month period of $60.7m (corresponding nine-month period of 2025: $48.2m).

Profit after tax for the nine-month period of $39.9m (corresponding nine-month period of 2025: $34.9m).

Earnings per share of 52.43 cents (corresponding nine-month period of 2025: 46.10 cents).

Average gold price of $4,449 per ounce received on gold sales during the nine-month period (corresponding nine-month period of 2025: $3,256 per ounce).

Total cash cost for the nine-month period to 30 September 2026 of $2,114 per ounce (corresponding nine-month period of 2025: $1,429 per ounce).

All-in sustaining cost (AISC) for the nine-month period to 30 September 2026 of $2,716 per ounce (corresponding nine-month period of 2025: $1,816 per ounce).

3-Month Highlights:

Revenue of $45.8m versus $42.0m a year earlier.

Profit after tax of $9.7m versus $16.0m a year earlier.

Outlook:

Revised FY2026 production guidance of 39,000 - 40,000 gold ounces.

The revised guidance assumes trucking of Coringa ore to Palito is suspended in December 2026, when the 100,000-tonne limit permitted under the existing GUIA is expected to be reached.

“With a strong balance sheet of $63.2 million cash and no debt, the Company is well positioned to pursue its strategic initiatives in the coming months.”

Ed S’s view:

There are some things to like about today’s update from Serabi Gold and some things that are not so good.

On the plus side, we have increased production year on year and a big increase in revenue (+40%). This jump in revenue was fuelled by the move higher in gold prices – the average gold price received on gold sales over the nine-month period was $4,449 versus $3,256 for the prior year period.

Another positive is that the company has a decent amount of cash. As at 30 September 2026, it had cash of $63.2 million.

On the downside, costs have blown out, with all-in sustaining costs (AISC) for the nine-month period coming in at $2,716 versus $1,816 for the prior-year period.

It says here that cost of sales for the nine months were $71.2m as compared to $48.2m for the same period a year earlier. The $23.0m increase is primarily as a result of the company now expensing costs associated with gold sales from the Meio zone at Coringa, higher labour and fuel costs, increased maintenance expenditures, and the strengthening of the BRL vs USD foreign exchange rate.

It adds that costs are normalising and that it expects costs to come down:

“Serabi’s costs are normalising in comparison to Q2-2026 given the extraordinary costs during the previous quarter. Total cash cost and AISC on a year-to-date basis are $2,114/oz and $2,716/oz, respectively. We are implementing a number of operational improvements in the coming quarters which we expect to lower operating costs in future periods.”

Note that administration and share based payments for the nine-month period were $14.0m versus $8.2m a year earlier, primarily due to costs associated with the vesting of 2023 LTIPs in Q2-2026.

It's worth pointing out that the higher costs really hit profitability in Q3. Profit after tax was down significantly year on year.

Another negative is production guidance. Serabi now expects FY26 production of 39,000 to 40,000 ounces (this assumes trucking of Coringa ore to Palito is suspended in December). In October, it said that it was targeting similar levels to 2025 (44,169 ounces) – after previously saying it was targeting 53,000 ounces.

On top of all this, there’s uncertainty in relation to its Coringa Mine license, which expires in late January. The good news is that it says “significant progress” has been made towards securing the Coringa operating licence (a convoluted process).

“I am pleased to report that since our last press release on 21 October 2026, the Company’s pursuit of the permanent LO has advanced well.”

The other issue with Coringa is that the current license only permits the transportation of up to 100,000 tonnes of ore annually from Coringa to the Palito Complex. As at 30 September 2026, 85,602 tonnes had been transported against the current annual allowance and the company expects to reach the 100,000 tonnes ore transportation limit in December.

It says that it is progressing two parallel permitting routes here. It remains in discussions with the Agência Nacional de Mineração (ANM) regarding the continuation of operations under the current license while simultaneously advancing the approvals required for the operating license.

Of course, another factor to consider with this stock is the gold price. It has come down a lot recently meaning that Serabi is going to be looking at lower sales prices in the near term.

So overall, there’s a fair bit to process here. It’s a high-risk stock (like most small-cap gold miners).

But here’s the thing. It looks incredibly cheap today.

I suspect that the current consensus FY26 earnings forecast of 97.3 cents won’t be achieved given that EPS for the first nine months was only 52.43 cents. But even if full-year EPS came in at 65 cents, we are looking at a P/E ratio of less than three.

Weighing up the risks versus the low valuation, I’m going to leave Serabi Gold on AMBER. There's potential for a rebound in the share price if the company can sort out its licensing issues and get its costs down but it could also go lower if things don't go to plan.