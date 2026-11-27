After a string of bad updates, today’s AGM Statement update from Craneware is encouraging. Looking ahead, the company expects to deliver FY27 results in line with market expectations and return to growth in FY28. However, there are still risks around the 340B programme in the US and the recent cyberattack here. So, I’m going to leave the stock on an AMBER/RED rating for now.

Up 5% at 1,088p (£356m) – AGM Statement

Healthcare-focused software company Craneware has today posted an AGM Statement. It says:

Trading in FY27 has started positively , in line with the guidance provided at the time of the Group’s final results in September.

The comprehensive review of the cost base announced in September has now been concluded and actions have been taken, providing confidence in the Group’s ability to exit FY27 in line with EBITDA guidance, and return to a 30% EBITDA margin in FY28.

Following the US mid-term elections and ongoing bipartisan support for the 340B program, the Board continues to expect greater clarity in the 340B market in the near term and ongoing support for the hospital provider market, the Group’s end customer. This is expected to increase demand for the Group’s newly expanded range of software offerings and support a return to revenue growth in FY28.

The Group continues to make progress in its response to the cyber security incident. While the legal and operational process remains ongoing, engagement with affected customers and pharmacy partners has been constructive and supportive. The Group remains focused on supporting customers and partners and completing the appropriate notification processes.

The Group is pleased to confirm that the first of the two one-year extension options available under its Revolving Credit Facility has been agreed with its banking partners, extending the facility to 27 August 2029.

Outlook:

The Board remains confident that the Group will deliver FY27 results in line with market expectations and return to growth in FY28 . This confidence reflects continued constructive engagement with customers and partners in response to the cyber security incident, the completion of the cost-base review and the prospect of greater market clarity following the US mid-term elections.

Looking further ahead, Craneware’s long-term customer relationships, proprietary datasets and proven ability to innovate provide a strong foundation for sustained long-term value generation, through the Group’s central role in the transformation of the US healthcare market.

Ed S’s view:

As a refresher, Craneware shares have been a bit of a disaster recently. In early July, they fell over 25% after the company warned that FY26 revenue would fall to $205m to $208m, below analysts’ forecast of $226m. At the time, it flagged slower conversion of US federal-mandated 340B drug purchasing opportunities (the 340B programme allows hospitals and clinics to make discounted drug purchases and it generates transaction fees for Craneware as its software allows these entities to track and optimise their spending) and deferral of major enterprise contracts to FY27.

Then, on 20 July, they fell 6% after the company told investors that it had identified and was responding to a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorised access to a subset of its data environment.

More recently, on 21 September, the shares fell 26% after the company cut its FY27 revenue guidance to $185m due to uncertainty around the cyberattack. At the time, it said that the full financial outcomes of the cyberattack had not yet been quantified.

In light of all this, today’s AGM Statement is encouraging in that there is no more bad news. There are actually quite a few positives.

Trading in FY27 has started positively and the company expects to deliver FY27 results in line with market expectations. It also expects to return to growth in FY28.

In terms of the cyber incident, engagement with affected customers and pharmacy partners has been “constructive and supportive.” This is good to hear as there was some concern that this incident could lead to contract renewal problems.

As for the 340B issues (which Graham covered in early July and Roland covered in September), the company expects to receive more clarity here following the US mid-term elections. If the backdrop becomes favourable, it should support performance as it’s a key growth driver for the company.

Back in July, we took Craneware down to AMBER/RED. After today’s update, I’m tempted to upgrade it to AMBER.

However, I think it’s probably sensible to leave it at AMBER/RED for now, given that:

There's still uncertainty in relation to the cybersecurity incident and the 340B issues.

The valuation isn’t exactly low (the forward-looking P/E ratio is about 18).

The StockRank system doesn’t like it.

If the next update is reassuring, maybe we can look at taking CRW up to AMBER.