This is Stelrad's second profit warning in about a year, with FY26 adjusted operating profit now guided to £28–29m against £33.9m consensus and no catalyst in sight for 2027. The shares look cheap at around 10x my estimate of reduced earnings with a near-7% yield, but net debt including leases was £63m at June -- that's equal to about 41% of today's market cap -- and weak housing markets keep me neutral. AMBER.

Down 14% at 120p (£153m)

Stelrad has issued its second profit warning in about a year. When Roland last looked at this radiator manufacturer in March, he was "tempted" to upgrade on the view that 2025 might be the low point for earnings. He stayed neutral because of the debt and the uncertain timing of any recovery. Today's update for the ten months to 31 October suggests that caution was justified:

FY26 adjusted operating profit is now expected to be £28–29m, against consensus of £33.9m.

That's also below the £32.5m achieved in 2025.

Lower interest and tax charges will reduce the impact on adjusted earnings.

At the midpoint, that's a miss of around 16% against consensus and a fall of about 12% on last year.

Management has blamed subdued RMI (repair, maintenance and improvement) and new-build activity, which is close to a 10-year low in the UK. It says macroeconomic uncertainty "has increased further in H2, particularly in the UK", and that the weak market "is increasing competitive pressures".

Today's trading update for the ten months ended 31 October is fairly uninspiring, but arguably not phenomenally unexpected. As a reminder, Stelrad is Europe's largest steel panel radiator maker, with 23.7% of the market by volume. It manufactures in Turkey (the largest facility), the UK, Italy and the Netherlands, and describes its footprint as 'lowest-cost', so its problems come from demand rather than manufacturing.

Radiators go into new homes and replacement heating systems, and both are linked to housing activity, which remains weak in the UK and Europe. Over the longer term, the shift to heat pumps could help, because they run at lower temperatures and need larger radiators. But adoption has been relatively slow despite things like government grants in the UK.

The outlook is pretty poor. Challenging conditions "are expected to persist during 2027", and the Board sees no "clear catalyst for an improvement in market volumes". Guidance for 2027 will come with the full-year results in March.

Some things are still holding up:

UK On Time In Full delivery remains at 98%.

The company says contribution per radiator is still "strong", although it has fallen from the "exceptional" £24.32 achieved in H1 2026. For reference, it was £20.50 in 2025.

The company says its volumes, "whilst reduced, have consistently outperformed the market in recent years".

Valuation

Before today, five brokers had 2026 EPS at 14.2p. That's unchanged for three months. If EPS fell by the same 16% as operating profit, it would come out at about 11.9p, putting the shares on around 10x earnings. The company says lower interest and tax charges will soften the hit, so the actual cut should be smaller. The forecast dividend of 8.3p gives a 6.9% yield at 120p -- evidently this leave coverage a little low around 1.4x. What's more, net debt including leases was £63m at June, equal to about 41% of today's market cap. That's not a ratio I like too much.

However, the debt isn't a near-term threat. The company still describes its balance sheet as "strong", and it refinanced its £100m facility on improved terms in December 2025. It is expensive relative to profits -- interest took about a quarter of adjusted operating profit in 2025, according to Roland's March piece.

Management said year-end leverage is expected to be about 1.3x (net debt before leases), within the 1.0-1.5x target range but up from 1.16x at the end of 2025.

James's view

Roland's take in March looks well placed, and it's very hard to upgrade our position on anything we've seen today. With management pointing to no clear catalysts and my broad-based observations of the UK and European housing sector, it's not an easy segment to be operating in.

What's more, when a company carries meaningful debt and earnings fall, the usual valuation metrics can understate the risk. A P/E of around 10x looks cheap, but it ignores the £63m of net debt that sits ahead of shareholders. On an enterprise value basis, which includes the debt, Stelrad looks less of a bargain.

A recovery isn't off the cards, so I'm keeping Stelrad on AMBER.