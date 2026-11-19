Market wisdom suggests that after a drop in share price of this magnitude, I should either exit my position or add to it. However, in this case, I think the market has probably priced this about right. The risk levels make this option-like in the outcome, but it is also priced as an option. So, at the risk of being a rabbit in the headlights, I have taken no action this morning. The market reaction has (sadly) re-weighted this for me already!

Combined with the rising net debt, this puts the company in a rather perilous situation, and it should be treated as very high risk. We were already AMBER/RED here, given the previous profits warning, and while the risk has increased further, so has the upside if these do indeed turn out to be solvable short-term issues, so I'm not inclined to drop this any further.

Adding to the woes is another restatement of historical financials and another firing of a member of the finance team.

The wiping out of profit for the current year is a huge downgrade compared to their guidance, even after the previous profit warning. If they manage a return to typical operating margins in FY27, they will undoubtedly look very cheap again. However, the record of meeting this type of guidance is not good.

This is a particularly unpleasant update for me this morning, as I have a holding here and the share price is down over 50%.

The revenue impact is relatively slight and caused by some understandable reasons:

The Board now expects FY26 revenue of $121.0 million (FY25 $114.8 million), slightly behind market expectations of $126.8 million. This reflects softening European demand on one programme during Q4 and a delayed start date for two programmes in Mexico.

However, the profitability impact is anything but slight:

FY26 adjusted profit before tax (“Adjusted PBT”*) is expected to be approximately $0.3 million, against the $4.9 million to $9.4 million range given on 16 September 2026.

Most worryingly, they are reporting another impact from a lack of financial control:

...the implementation of a new manufacturing execution system in our Mexico facility in October 2026, which has identified overstated inventory of $1.0 million and incorrect margin assumptions in our forecasts to the value of a further $1.0 million;

They fired their CFO earlier in the year, when it became apparent that various historical figures had been misstated. That the misstatements were not all in the same direction suggests challenges managing the complexity of a company operating mass manufacturing across multiple regions, rather than anything more serious. However, finding further misstatements, and the time taken to find a replacement CFO, gives the impression that things are far from under control, despite them firing the financial head at the Mexico facility.

The risk is that, having increased their debt levels to invest in growing their Mexican manufacturing capacity, they are now overstretched. After all, part of the profit warning is said to be due to inefficiencies caused by the liquidity constraints they are under.

Going concern:

They say that:

The Board has reviewed the Group's cash flow forecasts and available banking facilities. It is satisfied that the Group has access to adequate resources to continue as a going concern for at least twelve months from the date of this announcement.

This may be some reassurance, but that they have to say this at all in a trading update demonstrates the pressure they are under.

The other bit of slight good news is that they have received payment for their first VAT refund. Delays in these payments due to a change of process in Mexico were one of the original reasons why they were cash-constrained:

The first claim submitted under this new process has been paid, with a second claim approved and awaiting payment. Whilst this progress is extremely positive, the Company is taking a cautious approach to the time it will take to unwind this backlog and now prudently forecasts average recovery times to reduce from 18 months to 3 months during the course of FY27.

Outlook:

While the guidance here doesn't sound too bad, this also implies a downgrade to previous expectations of $138.8m from their broker, Singer:

The Board now expects FY27 revenue to be slightly above its revised FY26 revenue, with operational profitability margin expected to substantially recover.

The reason is continued weakness in European OEMs who are struggling with Chinese competition. If we assume, say, $125m revenue, that's a 10% revenue downgrade.

If they return to FY25 operating margins of around 9%, that would be £8.3m operating profit, which compares favourably to a market cap of £8.1m and an EV of £20.3m.

However, the market now has zero faith that they can meet those revenue numbers, or return to previous operating margins - probably justifiably so.

I also can't see any update from Singer on Research Tree that gives any indication of where the broker sees them in FY27.

The company now trades at around 0.3xTBV, which is rare for a company that is at least marginally profitable. This is unlikely to provide much downside protection for equity investors if the worst happens. However, it is a sign that they are cheap if these are short-term issues, as the company claims, and they can recover from these.