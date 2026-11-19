LIVEDaily Stock Market Report (Thur 19th Nov 2026) - MCB, JD., TBTG, PAY, BAB, CTA, IKA
There’s been an announcement by Anthropic confirming key details of its IPO.
New ticker: ANT, to begin trading today.
980 million shares have been sold at $83 per share ($81 billion raised)
According to Bloomberg, the valuation is around $1.5 trillion.
There was also a $26 billion private placement, so the total raised is over $107 billion. It’s the biggest IPO of all time.
Selling shareholders have only sold 23.6 million shares as part of the IPO.
The initial target price range was $70-$78, so the company and its bankers have indeed beaten that.
Following all of the recent drama at Nvidia, it’s going to be another exciting day for AI-related news as the market digests this IPO - and probably a better one. Anthropic’s StockReport (mostly empty) is available here.
Overnight market movements:
The FTSE is up 0.2% at 10,570
S&P 500 is up 1.1% at 7,400
Brent crude (January) is up 0.3% at $92.25/bbl
Gold is up 0.2% at $3,734/oz
Bitcoin is up 2.4% at $63,700
Roland Head & Mark Simpson are here today!
The table is complete.
Companies Reporting
Name (Mkt Cap)
RNS
AI Summary
Notes
GSK (LON:GSK) (£75.2bn | SR72)
Velzatinib, a novel, highly selective KIT inhibitor, has received Orphan Drug Designation from Japan’s Ministry of Health Labour and Welfare for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumour (GIST). GSK is accelerating the development of velzatinib, with phase III trials under way in first- and second-line advanced / metastatic GIST.
Halma (LON:HLMA) (£12.9bn | SR52)
Revenue +15.8% (£1,433m), adjusted EBIT +22.5% (£345m). Leverage increases from 1.16x to 1.26x, "reflecting record acquisition spend". "The strength of our first half performance means we are well placed to deliver our existing guidance for the 2027 financial year." Guidance assumes low double-digit percentage organic constant currency revenue growth.
Sage group (LON:SGE) (£10.2bn | SR50)
Sage Group PLC (The) - Results for the year ended 30 September 2026
Underlying revenue rose 11% to £2,783m in the year to September 2026, and underlying operating profit rose 13% to £681m. The final dividend lifts the full-year payout 8% to 23.60p, but net debt rose to £1,582m after £604m of buybacks. A restructuring charge of about £100m is expected in FY27, and management expects “organic total revenue growth in FY27 to be in the region of 10%”.
Babcock International (LON:BAB) (£4.7bn | SR24)
Profit rose and full-year expectations are unchanged. Underlying operating profit climbed 13% to £227.3m, helped by nuclear and aviation, and the interim dividend rose 12% to 2.8p. Contract backlog fell to £8.9bn from £9.9bn. A large nuclear contract is expected to be signed in November.
AMBER = (Roland)
Investec (LON:INVP) (£5.3bn | SR64)
Adjusted earnings per share rose 7.4% to 43.5p in the first half, and the interim dividend rose to 18.5p from 17.5p. Return on equity slipped to 13.5% from 13.6% as costs grew 9.7%, ahead of revenue growth of 6.7%. Management says the investment programme is “on track” to lift returns from FY2028.
JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD.) (£4.4bn | SR93)
Profit guidance has been narrowed to £700m–£750m from £700m–£800m, and the company said trading was in line with expectations. Third-quarter organic sales fell 1.1% (second quarter: down 1.3%), with footwear still soft. Free cash flow guidance of £460m–£520m is unchanged, and the £200m buyback is complete.
AMBER = (Roland)
Greatland Resources (LON:GGP) (£3.1bn | SR82)
Greatland Resources - 2026 AGM Chairman’s Address & Presentation
Telfer produced about 329,000oz of gold last financial year and Havieron has moved into construction. All-in sustaining costs were below $2,200/oz, on about $270m of capital spending, and cash stood at $1.29bn on 30 June. The chairman's priorities are keeping Telfer productive, building Havieron "well" and continuing exploration.
Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) (£2.9bn | SR43)
Underlying operating profit rose 32% in the half and full-year guidance is raised to high single-digit growth, after a £1bn payout to shareholders. Clean Air margin reached 14.2%. First-half free cash outflow was £98m on PGM inventory, expected to unwind in the second half.
MITIE (LON:MTO) (£2.7bn | SR60)
Operating profit before one-off items rose 14% to £124m in the half to September, and all strategic plan targets are expected to be met. Statutory operating profit fell to £44m because of £79m of one-off costs, including deal and integration costs. The OCS cash takeover, at 218.5p a share, is expected to complete in Q1 2027.
TAKEOVER
HUTCHMED (China) (LON:HCM) (£1.8bn | SR33)
Preclinical data for HMPL‑A830, a first-in-class Antibody-Targeted Therapy Conjugate drug candidate. HMPL‑A830 exhibited high binding affinity and rapid internalization into EGFR-positive cells. In mouse models, HMPL-A830 showed dose-dependent and robust antitumor efficacy.
Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) (£1.4bn | SR41)
Rental income lifted earnings in the half: EPRA earnings per share rose 43.6% to 5.6p, and EPRA NTA per share rose 3.2% to 541p. Leasing secured £19.0m of annual rent, 4.1% above March rental values. Net debt rose to £900.0m, but pro forma loan-to-value after the £368.7m sale is 21.9%. Rental growth guidance of 4–7% is reiterated.
Grainger (LON:GRI) (£1.3bn | SR48)
EPRA earnings rose 12% to £60.2m in the year to September 2026, hitting the company's earnings target, but valuation falls produced a £41.8m IFRS pre-tax loss. EPRA net tangible assets per share fell 6% to 281p. The final dividend is up, lifting the total 3% to 8.56p, and the board is “targeting” £72m earnings by FY29.
Energean (LON:ENOG) (£1.3bn | SR41)
Full-year production guidance of 130–140 kboed is on track after a record quarter for liquids output. Net profit rose 54% to $317m and adjusted EBITDAX rose 7% to $888m in the nine months to 30 September 2026. It lifted its royalties-inclusive cost guidance to $540–570m from $510–550m, and expects first gas at Irena and Katlan in the first half of 2027.
Breedon (LON:BREE) (£1.1bn | SR86)
Earnings expectations are down after energy-led cost inflation proved hard to recover through pricing. The group now expects full-year underlying EBITDA at the lower end of the £272m–£286m market range. Revenue for the first ten months rose 7%, with growth in each division. Covenant leverage is expected to be about 2.0x for the year.
XPS Pensions (LON:XPS) (£733m | SR73)
Revenue rose 12% to £144.3m in the half year, and adjusted pre-tax profit rose 12% to £31.3m. Reported pre-tax profit fell 12% to £12.1m after £19.3m of acquisition-related and other non-trading costs. Net debt was £73.0m after the APR acquisition. The board is “confident of achieving full year results in line with its recently upgraded expectations”.
PayPoint (LON:PAY) (£429m | SR98)
Half year results for the six months ended 30 September 2026
Profit fell in the half, with pre-tax profit down 13.2% on weaker parcels volumes, but the board still expects the year to be "broadly in line with market expectations". Underlying pre-tax profit was £22.3m, and net revenue fell 3.3% to £81.9m. Performance is weighted to the second half. Net debt rose to £138.3m from £132.5m as buybacks continued, and the interim dividend is up 2.0% to 20.2p.
AMBER/GREEN ↓ (Roland)
MHA (LON:MHA) (£416m | SR63)
Revenue rose 11% to £134.6m in the first half, and trading is in line with market expectations for the full year. Adjusted EBITDA grew 14% to £24.9m, though net cash fell to £18.0m at 30 September from £25.4m in March. The interim dividend is 1.1p, up from 1.0p.
SThree (LON:STEM) (£378m | SR98)
Circle8 Group Inc. - CIRC: Rule 2.8 Statement re SThree plc (STEM.L)
Circle8 now confirms that it does not intend to make an offer for SThree.
TAKEOVER
Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) (£367m | SR80)
Anglo Asian Mining - Return of Gosha and Ordubad Contract Areas
The company is handing back two non-core Azerbaijan licence areas, Gosha and Ordubad, to the government rather than seeking extensions to its mining rights. Their rights have expired or are about to, and the company says it is not in its strategic interest to commit resources to them for several years.
Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) (£343m | SR59)
Profits fell again in the half to September, but the interim dividend is held at 250p. Pre-tax profit fell 9% to £14.1m as revenue dropped 7.6%. Borrowings rose to £63m, and the chief executive blames government policies for the housing market's weakness while saying he is "confident that the Company remains financially sound".
McBride (LON:MCB) (£302m | SR64)
Profit expectations are cut as margin recovery slips two quarters, to Q4 FY27. The board now expects FY27 adjusted EBITA 20–25% below analysts' expectations, which stand at £62.9m. In the first quarter, like-for-like volumes rose about 2% and revenue about 4%, but cost pressures and operational problems delayed price rises.
AMBER/RED ↓ (Mark)
Norcros (LON:NXR) (£278m | SR77)
Earnings per share rose 13.6% to 18.4p in the first half, helped by the Fibo acquisition, with a fall in margin the one blemish. Underlying operating profit rose 12.3% to £24.6m on revenue up 18.9%, but like-for-like sales grew only 1.5%. Leverage fell to 1.1x and the interim dividend rose 8.1% to 4.0p. Full-year profit is “in line with market expectations”.
Avacta (LON:AVCT) (£278m | SR6)
Preclinical data show AVA6207 reversed resistance to topoisomerase 1 inhibitor drugs in lab studies and animal models. It achieved complete responses in all ovarian tumour models and four of five lung tumour models. The clinical candidate now moves to studies preparing for a first human trial in Q4 2026.
Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) (£233m | SR42)
Agreement to acquire VersaLogic (a provider of Small Form Factor products based upon Intel® processor chips) for an enterprise value of $25m (c. £18.8m). Intends to raise gross proceeds of c. £35m by way of a placing. Proceeds will be used to fund the Acquisition, make investments in equipment and headcount, and invest in additional working capital.
Mulberry (LON:MUL) (£198m | SR64)
Revenue rose 18% to £63.7m in the first half, and the operating loss narrowed 41% to £2.9m. A £27.6m non-cash charge on convertible loan notes, linked to the higher share price, drove the reported pre-tax loss to £33.4m. Net debt was £11.1m at 26 Sep, and medium-term targets are unchanged at annual revenue of more than £200m and a 15% adjusted EBIT margin.
BTG Consulting (LON:BTG) (£183m | SR80)
First-half profit and revenue are up, with full-year expectations on track. Revenue rose about 11%, including about 7% organic growth, while adjusted pre-tax profit rose about 15%. Net debt was £10.2m at 31 October 2026, against £5.7m a year earlier, after £6.4m of acquisition payments. It is confident of meeting analysts' forecasts of £26.5–26.9m adjusted pre-tax profit.
Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) (£170m | SR92)
Adjusted pre-tax profit fell to £11.9m from £15.7m, and acquisition costs left a statutory pre-tax loss of £4.2m. Net outflows of £0.8bn were down from £2.3bn, and the 7.0p interim dividend is unchanged. Management is “cautious about the near-term flow environment”.
Knights group (LON:KGH) (£140m | SR73)
Underlying pre-tax profit rose 6.1% to £17.4m in the six months to 31 Oct 2026, on a margin up 70 basis points to 16.6%. Underlying revenue rose 1.7% to £105.0m, with organic revenue growth about 1%. Full-year profits are expected in line with expectations. Net debt was £79.4m, after about £9m of acquisition-related payments.
Eagle Eye Solutions (LON:EYE) (£139m | SR55)
FY27 is off to a good start, with four new contract wins so far in H1. The board is confident of results in line with market expectations, which it says represent a return to double-digit growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA. It also launched Personalised Picks, an AI promotions tool.
Tracsis (LON:TRCS) (£98m | SR70)
Adjusted EBITDA rose 6% to £11.3m in the year to July 2026, but £4.5m of deal and restructuring costs left a pre-tax loss of £1.0m. Adjusted earnings per share rose 10% to 23.4p, and cash fell to £19.4m. Management expects FY27 adjusted EBITDA of "at least £15.5m", in line with market expectations.
Scancell Holdings (LON:SCLP) (£96m | SR4)
Scancell Holdings - Scancell Provides Corporate and Clinical Update
The FDA has granted RMAT designation to Scancell's lead melanoma vaccine, ahead of a Phase 3 trial due to start in December 2026. New ModiFY data show 46% of renal cancer patients mounted an immune response, with 6-month progression-free survival of 75% against 50% for non-responders. The Nasdaq listing, which completes financing for the trial, is still targeted for late 2026/early 2027.
Cora Gold (LON:CORA) (£74m | SR34)
Cora Gold Limited - Drill Results at Zones A & C Confirm Extensions
New drilling at its Sanankoro gold project in Mali shows mineralisation continuing beyond the known deposits. At Zone C, 49m grading 1.13 g/t of gold links the northern and southern resource pits across about 250m of strike. At Zone A, hole SC0757 returned 3m at 21.24 g/t, and mineralisation stays open at both ends and at depth.
Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) (£55m | SR47)
Glenstone has crossed the Squeeze Out Threshold and will soon exercise its rights pursuant to the Companies Act to acquire compulsorily any remaining AIRE Shares for 70p.
TAKEOVER
Marks Electrical (LON:MRK) (£51m | SR74)
Marks Electrical Grp - Results for the six months ended 30 September 2026
Adjusted EBITDA more than tripled to £1.8m in the first half, even as revenue slipped 1.9% to £52.0m. Net debt was £0.8m at 30 Sep, against net cash of £4.4m at March. Management says it is “confident in the revised FY27 market expectations”.
Ilika (LON:IKA) (£37m | SR8)
Solid-state battery maker Ilika is widening its Goliath sales push beyond cars into defence, marine and specialist mobility. Product revenue in the six months to 31 October 2026 was £90,000, up from £5,500, but total revenue fell to £0.4m from £0.6m. Cash was £6.3m. Further Stereax deliveries are expected in H1 2027.
RED (Mark)
Kromek (LON:KMK) (£36m | SR35)
A £2.5m order from the UK Ministry of Defence for nuclear radiation detectors is due for delivery in the year ending 30 April 2027. It covers the D5 RIID, a wearable radiation detection device, and is the second MOD order for it. The CEO says it will help growth in the CBRN Detection division. No reference to any impact on expectations.
Kr1 (LON:KR1) (£28m | SR26)
Income from AI services has started, with an estimated annualised yield of 5.45% on the DIEM tokens it supplies to a marketplace.
IXICO (LON:IXI) (£28m | SR32)
A new release of its IXI™ platform and two technology collaborations are meant to widen what the platform offers. The release makes the platform more scalable and easier to integrate, aiming at licensing and partnership revenue.
CT Automotive (LON:CTA) (£18m | SR47)
A second profit warning cuts full-year adjusted pre-tax profit to about $0.3m from a $4.9–9.4m range given in September. Revenue is expected at $121.0m, behind the $126.8m market expectation. Mexican cash constraints continue into Q1, with net debt of $16.5m at end of October, though the board says the group remains a going concern.
AMBER/RED = (Mark - I hold)
Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) (£14m | SR36)
Saltfleetby gas output is back to normal after a month of disruption, but the Brockham workover is delayed. Repeated compressor trips from an instrumentation fault, now fixed, left production about 7% below forecast. The BRX4Z rig is still tied up on another job, though operations are expected to start "in the coming weeks".
Emmerson (LON:EML) (£14m | SR6)
Trading in EML shares is paused from 7.30am today while it prepares a possible equity fundraise. It is using a Capital Access Window, a voluntary suspension allowed under AIM rules, and says trading is expected to resume once the fundraise concludes. Terms have not been set and will follow "in due course".
iomart (LON:IOM) (£14m | SR53)
Full-year profit is set to miss expectations, with a possible sale of the data centre business in play. Revenue is expected to be about 4% below the £148.5m consensus and adjusted EBITDA 16% below the £25.6m consensus, on lower hardware resales and slower private cloud bookings. Net debt was £117.2m at 30 Sep 2026. Exclusive sale talks are under way for sale of Data Centre business.
Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) (£13m | SR58)
Realised revenue rose 23% to a record £17.4m in the first half, and adjusted realised pre-tax profit rose 66% to £1.6m. Net debt rose to £13.6m at 30 September because a £3m settlement was collected after the period end, and had fallen to £11.2m by 16 November. The board is "confident" of meeting full-year market expectations.
*AI summaries are reviewed by the writing team.
Analyst notes
- JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD.)
JD Sports share price dips as profit guidance cut, cash flow hints at opportunity
Today's update nudges profit guidance lower, but my number crunching suggests that this was already priced into analysts' forecasts. The opportunity is that JD will return to growth and enjoy a re-rating. The risk is that momentum still seems weak to me. I'm staying neutral.
PayPoint's parcel business continues to disappoint, while the group's core retail terminal and payments operations delivered mixed results during the period. While this business continues to look cheap and profitable, today's "broadly in line" guidance suggests to me that H2 results may not quite bridge the gap to current full-year forecasts, so I'm moderating our view slightly today.
When I reviewed this following the last profit warning in June, I was willing to give them the benefit of the doubt, saying:
We take the impact of profit warnings seriously on Stockopedia, as the evidence suggests that the first cut is rarely the deepest. However, in this case, the impact is relatively minor and largely due to cost-pass-through timing. Hence, it makes sense to maintain our neutral view, balancing the possible upside from the current valuation if things go well with the obvious risks if they don’t.
However, this second profit warning is now much more severe, at least for the current year, and the price has risen about 15% above where it was after the last profit warning. Hence, it no longer looks obviously cheap on forward earnings and I think we should be more cautious about the prospects of any short term recovery today. AMBER/RED
Investors need to make up their own mind as to whether a pre-IPO investor exiting the company is affectively calling the top for the share price. However, from a fundamental point of view, this doesn't change our mostly positive view on the company of AMBER/GREEN. Hence, this may give shareholders who were looking to add to this beauty technology growth story a good price to do so.
- Babcock International (LON:BAB)
Babcock International: shares climb on solid H1 and unchanged outlook
Today's results are in line and do not report any further cost overruns on the loss-making Type 31 frigate contract. However, commentary from the new CEO makes it clear - in my view - that further losses remain a risk. On a P/E of c.15, I think the shares look up with events so I'm leaving my neutral view unchanged.
The wiping out of profit for the current year is a huge downgrade compared to their guidance, even after the previous profit warning. If they manage a return to typical operating margins in FY27, they will undoubtedly look very cheap again. However, the record of meeting this type of guidance is not good.
Adding to the woes is another restatement of historical financials and another firing of a member of the finance team.
Combined with the rising net debt, this puts the company in a rather perilous situation, and it should be treated as very high risk. We were already AMBER/RED here, given the previous profits warning, and while the risk has increased further, so has the upside if these do indeed turn out to be solvable short-term issues, so I'm not inclined to drop this any further.
Market wisdom suggests that after a drop in share price of this magnitude, I should either exit my position or add to it. However, in this case, I think the market has probably priced this about right. The risk levels make this option-like in the outcome, but it is also priced as an option. So, at the risk of being a rabbit in the headlights, I have taken no action this morning. The market reaction has (sadly) re-weighted this for me already!
The key Automotive EV market is being de-emphasised following mixed feedback from a key Automotive OEM tester. Meaningful revenue from Cirtec royalties is likely pushed out to 2030, given the product validation and manufacturing qualification stages still required. The cash burn suggests that they have less than a year of cash runway, despite raising £5.5m in June.
Given all this, perhaps the most surprising part of today's market reaction is not the 20% fall in the share price, but that the market cap remains above £28m! Until it is clear they have sufficient capital to reach cash-flow break-even on existing signed contracts and deals, this is exactly the sort of company we should be negative on. RED
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64 comments
Weird thing just happened - I clicked on my folios and they were all folios I didnt recognize. For a user called Bryajaa. I hit log out and logged back in and that fixed it, but thats a bit of a concern
use the big green button on the bottom right hand corner of stocko to report it!
probably just a bug, but worth highlighting nonetheless!
I’m now out of PayPoint (LON:PAY) . Lost confidence after that update. I do see this as a profits warning in waiting and decided to fold. With this and CT Automotive (LON:CTA) being hit today, it has been something of a shock to the system. Time to reevaluate. Take the hit and move on.
That’s a tough hit. I put a buy order in for CT Automotive (LON:CTA) a couple of weeks ago and it didn’t fill. I dodged a bullet there it seems. Best of luck moving on
CT Automotive (LON:CTA) Mark, following two profit warnings and with this being a big one are you going with Stockopedia advice to sell or hanging onto them? I hold too.
Commiserations Mark. We'd missed the top but sold earlier on the Momentum fall warning when it didn't recover from the first drop. Good luck with your holding, CTA deserves to survive and recover well. Stockopedia's Stock Ranks helps me a lot now although I've managed to open starter positions much too soon on N91, G4M and Churchill China so far this week, being called a Contrarian would be undeserved flattery!
Beauty Tech group (LON:TBTG) I was surprised when the shares climbed 16p yesterday and even more surprised by the drop this morning. The Thakral family through its Far Eastern corporation had supported this business for quite some time and whilst I think the secondary placing was an unusual way of divesting themselves I have not read this as a problem with the business, but more of a focus on the family’s Australian and Asian enterprises. Their return on capital would have been very good and I just think they saw it as an opportune time to realise the proceeds of their investment.
I have added to my position this morning, not at the best price possible, unfortunately as I believe that none of the fundamentals have changed. I had at one stage built up quite a position in this company and took some profits last year.
Wonder what Phil Hoffer made of the fall in price (he doesn’t listen to any news) as I believe it was the only UK listed company in his main portfolio at the time of the webinar.
Hoping there will be a gradual rise in the price once the dust has settle.
I Think there is still risk with the cyber attack and reputational damage amongst its business customers, customers still having issues resolving getting their vouchers. They haven't finished the full investigation. I sold out before results but will re take a position when the dust settles and the cyber incident is fully resolved that no customer data has been breached.
Been a lot time holder of Pay, and couldn't seem to get my head above water on my original investment until recently, but with the latest announcement that has been clattered.
Its been a relatively unloved share for a good while, and hard to see what is going to move the dial if the share buy backs are not going to do it.
why do you think gold/silver/copper were so weak yesterday folk? It is puzzling- they all moved down together while the USA market has mostly held so far. It can't just be interest rate scares - the USA market is not feeling the heat and the way they went down together gives a bad smell.
DXY was strong... and most commodities weak... copper being hit with gold and silver but nothing is safe while the Dollar continues this run. The run likely lasts until current rate strength fades ...which probably needs a tick up in unemployment. AI bears think everything hits the wall quite fast but no-one really knows.... for now commodities and esp precious metals can't fight the Dollar.
Agree with RD, if your getting to the point you can get nigh on 5% in a 2 year treasury against zero yield on gold most will take the bond option. Rising rates also increase the chances of a recession which equals less demand for raw materials hitting things like copper etc.
Not much works in a rising inflation/rising interest rate scenario its just a case of taking advantage of any big drops in stuff you truly believe in until the rate/inflation cycle starts to turn.
Hopefully the AISC's will stay within the realms of profitablity for these precious metal miners but they do have options to take and reduce their costs of getting the metal out of the ground before market.
Also at Mello, Mark Slater was bullish about TBTG.
Hi, If it is a quieter day tomorrow, would it be possible to circle back to Peel Hunt (LON:PEEL). They released their interim results yesterday. Roland looked at them in June with a amber/green status.
Anthropic, PBC (NSQ:ANT)
Surprisingly I seem to have received all the shares I applied for. (ii)
Has anyone else received their allocation?
A.
Requested about 200 shares of Anthropic, PBC (NSQ:ANT) but only got allocated 57 shares via HL.
Ref Anthropic, PBC (NSQ:ANT) AJ Bell allocated as follows, looks better than HL did
UK Retail Investors who applied for up to $2,822 (£2,171) have been allocated in full, rounded down to the nearest whole share. Applications above that level have been scaled back to 17%, rounded down to the nearest whole share, with a maximum of 1,700 shares allocated to any single UK Retail Investor.
I've been allocated some too but will have been scaled back. Not logged in to check the exact amount though.
This from HL
"UK Retail Investors who applied for up to $2,822 (£2,171) have been allocated in full, rounded down to the nearest whole Share.
Applications above that level have been scaled back to 17%, rounded down to the nearest whole Share, with a maximum of 1,700 Shares (£107,439.28) allocated to any single UK Retail Investor."
I only applied for £2k.
A.
Tracsis (LON:TRCS)
Audited prelims show a positive direction of travel. The shares in my opinion are cheap for a now fully fledged software company in a niche area of operation.
David Frost the new CEO has certainly changed the profile and potential of the company with the disposal of the events business and acquisition of Vesputti and Mistral. It is early days but there is a significant opportunity for growth.
Thoughts anyone, including those of Graham, Roland and Mark.
Tracsis (LON:TRCS)
Hi Jonno
I agree - Tracsis looks cheap for a niche software company and there was lots to like in today's report.
Some thoughts:
According to my sleuthing they generate annual revenues of c.$2b. I would hope that landing a partner of this scale could open the door to more US contract wins.
As a shareholder, I would hope that a 15x FCF multiple is achievable within a couple of years (based on my thoughts in 2. above), which would indicate a material increase in the share price.
So in short there's lots to like, lots to look forward to and if management do what they say they're going to do there could be some serious upside to the current share price.
Fingers crossed.
A
The nearly 9% Investec (LON:INVP) fall seems an excessive reaction to todays interim results which are in the main positive. I would appreciate it if you could do a review of them.
McBride (LON:MCB)
yet again the stocky rankings spotted this one kinda coming - dont know how the ranking system does it - but its often spot on. green all the way to september with the ranking taking turn for the worse then and down to 64 now - perhaps less in store?
To be fair to anyone that pays attention thecurrent year eps numbers have been trending down whilst next year was staying stubornly low - so i think the clues were hiding in plain sight that things werenty trending great.
its always double edged sword with companies withn high debt - have a good run and the whole pictuire can transform remarkably - they have been ona bit of a tear for a few years now - but with chunky debt you arent far away from shareprice being trashed - they did manage to get debt down from £164 mill to £105 mill so they hgely derisked tehn buisness - but i see debt went back up £20 mill last year so downward trend did stop. shareprice is back where it was 18 months ago now - so thats always one thing to bear in mind with chunky debt it can make any bad news doubly bad if debt safety net reduces - perhaps slightly surprised negative shareprice reaction is slightly more than it has been pe wasnt over highb anyway though so perhaps thats cvome to teh rescue modest rating ?
I noted the pricing of Anthropic and a bit surprised at the elevated level. I expect the same reception that SpaceX received i.e up initially and then falling back. Not clear on the extent of the lock up for existing holders but you can see sellers in the market given the more blue sky views seem to be less in evidence..
I know it's a very exciting day.
There are three major events going on - in inverse importance order.
I didn't spend long at Mello yesterday, but I'm doing the same talk this evening. 5pm do join.
Is there a copy of Phil Hoffer's screen on the site?
This is my copy created after following a previous video frame by frame - its complex. I've tinkered with it to add a value tilt, or weaken criteria to broaden the number of companies that screen. I stopped using it in the summer as I felt the style of investing would pick up stocks caught up in the AI build-out frenzy, raised cash in my portfolio and now screen for stockrank jumps, buying occasionally. I do however look at the screen results and will consider a stock if it has value components as well as growth prospects and of course, quality metrics.
BTW I don't have a global stocko' license, but will consider on renewal as I own an Ozzy stock and cant see the data!
PS Right click the graphic and select "open in new tab"
Thanks.
Yes - it's Phil's QM Growth Blueprint screen: https://www.stockopedia.com/a/screens/qm-growth-bp-1401469
It's only his buy list though. His sells sit outside the screen - from memory things like a trailing stop using Ichimoku, a cut of more than 3% to broker estimates, a profit warning drops in Quality Rank etc.
When we ran it live in the webinar only two UK shares passed, Renishaw and Beauty Tech Group. Phil keeps the rules and widens his markets instead.
Can just imagine the webinar starting with an empty seat and just the sounds of GTA6 in the background.
LOL. Are you sure? GTA6 could be more significant than Anthropic IPO. Otherwise I completely agree. ;)
One thing I know for sure - both GTA6 and Claude both lead to humanity doing less work.
Kromek (LON:KMK) blimey, £2.5m order for wearable radiation detectors. That is some serious prepping! Threats must be more elevated than we realise? Didn’t we have any of these stashed away at the back of the government's cupboard already or has someone just thought of it?
Kromek (LON:KMK)
fair play to them - damn didnt i see the obvious money maker of of taking a geiger counter and packaging it in a bum bag and charging some gullible entity 2800% markup margin - hey ho thats probably the ceo and fd's holiday kitty bonus secored for the year - and maybe shareholerrs might get something too perhaps. Michelle Mone hasnt been appointed to the board has she ?
Depends whether you want a first responder to know when they are being irradiated and by what. You can't see or feel gamma radiation and or nuclear contamination.
Russia have already used nuclear products to kill people in the UK. Could Iran smuggle some of their nuclear materials into the UK?
It's an terrifying way of assasinating people because no one knows its being done until hours/days later, but it is almost guaranteed to kill.
You may also want to detect bad actors carrying nuclear material. If they manage to spread nuclear material in an area like GCHQ or other intelligence/military arena then you render it inoperable for a long time (years).
Imagine if nuclear material was spread around a busy public area in London. By the time anyone knew it had been done, it would be too late. The terror effect would be off the scale.
Film badge can tell you what dose you have received (in the past). Bit late if it turns out to be a potentially fatal......
and there is no cure.
It's not like the movies.
One could argue that the UK is woefully under prepared for this kind of terrorist action.
A friend of mine was in the cafe at the same time as that Russian chap was poisoned by having plutonium put in his tea , it took about three years before MI5 decided he was just an innocent Joe in their by chance at the same time just having a coffee.
Costain (LON:COST) No mention in table but today sets out details in advance of the start of its CMD.
The Group confirms that trading in FY 26 remains in line with market expectations.
The following Medium-Term Targets will be set out today:
o c.10% revenue CAGR, with double-digit growth across both Transportation and Natural Resources divisions
o Operating margin 4.5% - 5.0%
o >10% operating profit CAGR
o Retain net cash of 4% - 6% of revenue
Based on forecast free cash flow generation for FY 27 new £25m share buyback programme to start in Jan.
could you do a more detailed look at Investec if possible please?
Reaction to the results seems very harsh to me. tempting to top up here
JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD.) looks like a profit warning to me, with profit guidance narrowed to the bottom half (£700-750m) of the previous guidance range (£700-800m)...
Still within the guidance, so not sure it would be classed as a profit warning.
Re JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD.), point taken bsharman! But sounds a bit like getting off on a technicality to me! If a company tells me they might make £800m and then tells me it will be £750m best case, I consider myself warned!
JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD.)
If a company tells me they might make £800m and then tells me it will be £750m best case, I consider myself warned!
Yes but the company also warned you previously they might make £700 million profit and it looks like they might be on track to make £725 million - its you thats chosen to take a positive spjn here by ignoring the low end of the range - their job is done they have stayed in range. and as things stand midpoint is £25 mil above where they said we may be at year end previously.
Its obvious that a net tweak down in range isnt good news thats a fact i think we can all agree on and move on with less pedantry hoepfully!
JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD.)
looks like a profit warning to me, with profit guidance narrowed to the bottom half (£700-750m) of the previous guidance range (£700-800m)...
sorry for being pendantic here but they are still in their original range - thats the reason why using ranges exists and why they are by far the best and most transparent way of telling us what to expect. results are very much on track for what was promised previously BY THEM as they are still in range - you can call ita profit warning if you want to - but they are still within previous range of guidance given ? - deffo yep. is that reallya profit warning - answers on a posctcard (Graham will call it as a profit warning i am sure so you wont be alone in taking that viewpoint)
As a holder you should very much have been expecting the possibility profits might be £700 mill when the range is £7-8 hunderd mill. thats the purpose of a range to hopefully give everyone crystal clear guidance where we are likely to end up. the larger the range - well the further away from midpoint we may end up - its on your head only if you chose to believe they would earn £750 mill before and now believe its £725 - company are plainly telling you it could be £700
So whilst on the balance of probabilities the midpoint has moved and its likely analysists wil have guided the one published point of data down from £750 to £725 (or more) - they most certainly are still exactly on track now as they have previously guided - its you that has chosen to pick an expectation in range higher than then lowpoint of their promised range,
If you go withn then lowpoint of the range from the getgo - well thats kinds not a bad thing to do.
Note you can kinda geta feel for whether a business and economy is in a sweet spot or not - so if the high street is struggling - Nike are struggling to sell trainers - and projections have been on downward trend for a while. Well i would think the £700 mill is perhaps the most likely result if there is zero pickupn in fortunes - the extra profits kinda needed some bounce have you seen a bounce in fortunes? - management need to be semi hopeful about the future (to keep their jobs !! - no plan and all that) and thats one huge issues with one fixed point - but if its trending flat to down - well to hit top end or even midpoint i think it needed some upturn - if you aint seen the opturn that says its not here.
Graham, thanks for flagging the potential for a miss in the PayPoint (LON:PAY) Q1 update in the Summer. It stuck with me so sold a couple of weeks ago. Like the company a lot and will buy back in when the dust settles for the dividend.
Very disappointed with the update from PayPoint (LON:PAY) . I didn’t see that coming. I see this as a profit warning in waiting. It’s now hold or fold time.
“Performance weighted to the second half.” Is there not some comfort to be taken from that?
My view is that the pain at PayPoint (LON:PAY) is going to continue.
I sold out last year and have been flagging, most recently in Mar26, and a deeper comment on my thoughts on Inpost last Nov25. that the parcels business is due for some very tough times. Inpost locker competition, plus others. Paypoint is too dependent on revenues from the parcel business, so any drop there really feeds into the bottom line. And parcel lockers are a better solution, both in terms of cost to sender but also convenience of buyer. Right now both Inpost and Royal Mail and a few others are aggressively rolling them out nationwide.
Another shocker of an update from CTA this morning. My one truly speculative position. The Mexican operation is becoming something of a nightmare. They need a new FD with a magic wand and they need one quickly.
Any chance that you could pick the bones of this carcass, Graham, and try to find something positive. Please
Norcros (LON:NXR)
Very much a work in progress set of figures - main good news is no bad news - they are delivering record underlying numbers which is pleasing - albeit with acquisitions that have made among the way nothing less than that should be expected. Their markets are mature and not showing structural growth particularly tho - potentially fino and its European lean may turn out to cover sine if the cracks Elsewhere - they are exiting South Africa and historically that made good money - there is slot of stuff going on behind the scenes too though realigning stuff - with exit from sa closure if tiles and other changes it’s a pretty big set of changes. Exceptional costs are materially chunky - they gave the the last 10 years always had very chunky exceptional items - anyone investing here needs to make their own choices with regard to what can be ignored (historical goodwill ?) is true one off (acquisition costs) and what one might call recurring exceptions is - costs if closing units and reorganisations and other stuff- whilst closure costs pergais should be in one off bucket they have closed alot of units down.
One plus point is that their business is trending toward co more capital light thankfully and that shows up in the good roce numbers up to nearly 19%.
Also debt coming down very nicely as it always tends to do after they do acquisitions.
they are kinda unique in that it’s co been costing them alot behind the scenes to get where they are and trend to somewhere better - they will clearly be after more acquisitions too and I doubt behind the scenes work will stop anytime soon so I think the reality is that profits available for shareholders will be materially less than underlying numbers suggest. Behind the scenes though they are a much stronger core business than they were 5 years ago.
Ref pension that’s trending down fantastically as their ex workers pop their cloggs - reduction in scheme liabilities of 12 mill in just 6 months - it’s a very mature scheme - by June next year they will be at the point where they don’t need to fund it at all medium term - that’s big cash outflow saved for next few years - it’s still a big scheme so might very well need topping up later perhaps - they might be getting close to point where they could perhaps get shot completely (at a cost) with pensions there is still the cost and hassle of admin even if the pot is full.
I think the price reaction to today’s news will be very little - I had had hoped for less behind the scenes exceptional costs . (Eg 3 million closing German unit I didn’t know existed) - but I do understand they are doing what needs to be done to make this a leaner business that will improve the underlying core earnings long term. Definately not an investment for those expect all underlying income to end up in their pocket at present !! That explains the pe here of 7.6 compared to Marshall’s at over 10 -
There do seem to be more companies giving a link to results eg HLMA. NXT also do this. In these cases the AI summary is of little use.
Quite…
You're absolutely right and I need to watch out carefully for this!
The speed with which you get these summaries out is very good.
PayPoint (LON:PAY) and Sage group (LON:SGE) I dont agree with companies increasing borrowing to buy their own shares.
I understand using excess cash to buyback when shares are cheap (and management can't think of a porfitable way to deploy the cash) but increasing borrowing to do buybacks strikes me a robbing Peter to pay Paul (as the saying goes).
Traders have done well out of PayPoint (LON:PAY) buyback but long term I don't think this is a good strategy.
Sage group (LON:SGE)
Ref borrowing to buy one’s own shares back - it’s a dangerous game it’s best done when you are uber confident with regard to future organic earnings growth and also or that is kinda below par - reg sage they have worked wonders ref growing profits - so share buybacks probably will work out well long term - with pe 20 though it’s anything but suck buck now - good future row growth and it will be a good decision.
Note on technical point they had 575 million of free cashflow and 605 million of share buybacks - if one wants to argue first dibs on free cashflow is buybacks then you can argue that the share buybacks were 90% generated out of real cash earned - that’s a plain fact. You would then be left with debt gking uo due to acquisition costs - dividend payments and the other crapola - do its wrong to suggest they aren’t generating enough cash to mostly fund buybacks - they are - and the £1.2 bill spent on buybacks could easily be paid off from 3 years profits if they wanted too. imho its done from position of strength rather than weakness here - they will only have proven good value though if earnings are 25% higher and shareprice too inn3-4 years - if they keep increasing profits at a lick it’s job done - if you aren’t confident about future profits ramping up with or pe of 20 - well you shouldn’t be holding the shares !!! - let’s judge price paid for shares in 3-4 years time shall we to see if they got a good deal
Bit of a dubious way of looking at 'free cashflow', rmillaree. Yes, the £575m of operating cashflow could be applied to a buyback only and then it is covering 90% of the cost, as you say. However, all businesses have other things they want to spend cash on (e.g. acquisitions and dividends). I would hardly call dividends "crapola" so if you strip out these two expenses (£113m and £209m) Sage group (LON:SGE) have financed well over half of the buyback with increased debt. Not something I am comfortable with at all.
Sage group (LON:SGE)
i get your point 100% sparkler -my only point was that there is teh money made - the conversation should be perhaps more should we be having buybacks and dividends - so why is the buyback the devil here and the dividend not ? they both depart the cashflow out of the buisness in similar fashion.
If i know sage can grow profits at 10-15% per years for next 4 years am i happy to take on £1 billion of debt now and payback later - heck yes.
Would anyone have moaned if they splashed £1billion on acquisition making £50 mil pa growing at good lick - perhaps not and that is all the buyback is really - paying perhaps top dollar for more of the future pie
Do they in the very near future potentially have excellent spare cashflow to pay down that debt in short order - absolutely if they dont go on acquisition spree.
I get it many wont like doubling up on risk with buybacks - but facts are where business does have future know great cashflow (as sage should do !! they are a cash machine !!) and propscets are great - bit iof risk is no different to acquisition
i very much get other peoples point they dont like it - i am 100% comfortable here bearing in mind the sweet spot they are in ref core earnings - and the fact they should have £300-400 mill plus ish of spare cash per year in next copuple of years - so they ahev ability to reduce debt if they want.
Note its previously ben pointed out here - that they are going down this exact route - its a known known that they are going down this route - so its kinda done deal with is investors - yes when it turns up register your protest - i get you can continue protesting - but at some satge if thats what is being done you just gotta go with the flow.
Will be intersting to see end result in 3 years - if you expect business to do well and they do and you hang in i think you will see the benefit then when you own 10-25% more of that bigger compnay than you would have done without then buyback - remember also over time buybacks actually pay for themselves by reducing later cash cost of dividend payments made on lfl basis - thats a very slow payback yes - but is a payback that lasts forever.
it would be good, if the boffins at Stock have the time, to get their views on the Sage group (LON:SGE) results (too complicated for me to understand) and also to add their weight to the controversy over the share buyback. My ignorant gut instinct is that, unless shares are very underpriced, then buyback money is better spent on growth.
Sage group (LON:SGE)
My ignorant gut instinct is that, unless shares are very underpriced, then buyback money is better spent on growth.
nettle do you understand that a buyback (unlike a dividend) is actually investing in growth practicably spkeaing ?
If sage were to pay £1 bill to buy company on pe of 20 growing at 15% pa - thats paying for growth - agreed?
if they themselves have pe of 20 and are also growing profits ar the same 15% rate.
then all other things being equal sharebuybacks can turbo charges eps in exactly the same manner as buying in that growth from external source.
The advantage withn buybacks is that you know teh company you are investing in inside out.
Where buybacks are genreally pants - is when company is not going places and no increasing earnings.
when future earnings will be great - buying into that now in advnace - well the theory is you get it cheaper than you would have to pay in 4-5 years time.
Sage is clealry in sweet spot as far as i can see and i havent seen anyone agruge otherwise - it clearly has potential decent excess cashflow too so its not like it has no cash to burn it has some and thats like0ly the reason they are happy adding debt now as they will have excellent future cashflow visibility - its just choosing how much to pimp it
Be interesting to see what Graham thinks of PayPoint (LON:PAY) (hint hint!)??
" using excess cash to buyback when shares are cheap (and management can't think of a porfitable way to deploy the cash) but increasing borrowing to do buybacks strikes me a robbing Peter to pay Paul (as the saying goes)." Totally agree with you Revs8, although would rather make a profit than a porfit! :)
Ah yes I spoted the typo after the editing time period had expired.
Tracsis (LON:TRCS) results too