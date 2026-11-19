PayPoint's parcel business continues to disappoint, while the group's core retail terminal and payments operations delivered mixed results during the period. While this business continues to look cheap and profitable, today's "broadly in line" guidance suggests to me that H2 results may not quite bridge the gap to current full-year forecasts, so I'm moderating our view slightly today.

Down 13% to 645p (£368m) - Half-Year Results

PayPoint is one of the top fallers on the UK market this morning following the publication of its half-year results. The issue seems to be that H1 profits have been weaker than expected, leaving more work to do in the second half.

The company's results tend to be skewed to the second half as this period includes seasonal peak trading for Love2Shop vouchers and energy bills. But CEO Nick Wiles outlook guidance for a full-year results "broadly in line with market expectations" isn't entirely reassuring. Broadly in line is usually read by the market as slightly below.

Half-year summary: key points

The main numbers from today's update do look decidedly mixed. While adjusted earnings are higher, this has been driven by buybacks (partly debt funded). Revenue, cash flow and all other measures of profit fell during H1.

Revenue -3.1% to £139.6m

Net revenue down 3.3% to £81.9m

Underlying pre-tax profit down 13.2% to £22.3m

Reported pre-tax profit down 19.1% to £16.1m

Adjusted EPS up 5.2% to 28.1p

Interim dividend up 2% to 20.2p per share

Turning to the trading commentary, it looks like first-half weakness was concentrated in two of the group's four divisions, including the largest, Network Services:

Network Services (net revenue -7.5% to £42.2m)

This is the core business that runs the network of PayPoint terminals in more than 30,000 convenience stores and similar sites across the UK. These terminals provide a wide range of in-store services for customers and retailers and generated revenue of £13.4m during the half year, an increase of 6.3%.

Management say that the main headwind during the first half was the parcel business, where net revenue fell by 39.5% to £5.2m. The company has invested for a big increase in parcel volumes through its partnership with InPost (Yodel) but has suffered as volumes have risen at Royal Mail instead.

Another area of weakness is the legacy bill payment service. This allows customers to pay council tax and utility bills with cash, but revenue fell by 4.9% to £15.5m despite improved fee rates. The more modern Banking Services business failed to offset this decline, with revenue down 1.7% to £5.6m.

Digital Payments & Open Banking (net revenue up 6.7% to £6.4m): 'Move Money' services such as account-to-account payments and Confirmation of Payee helped drive growth in this newly-created business unit. Management is targeting £15m of annualised recurring revenue by the end of FY27.

Love2Shop (net revenue up 6.5% to £18.1m): this seems broadly encouraging to me, given that the peak season for sales of these high street retail vouchers is presumably October to December. B2B sales appear to the main driver of growth; I think this means employee benefit schemes and similar, as opposed to retail sales to individuals. The company notes that the Love2Shop scheme suffered a cyberattack recently. The incident is still being assessed, but it's not expected to have a material financial impact.

Merchant Services (net revenue down 5.6% to £15.2m): this is PayPoint's card terminal and merchant account business, which trades as Handepay and Merchant Rentals. The focus has recently shifted to attracting higher-value merchants and PayPoint reports some initial progress, with the average monthly revenue from new Handepay customers rising to £92 in September, compared with £49 in September last year. This is a business where higher volumes can quickly drop through to profits and that's the case here - underlying pre-tax profit rose by 7.1% in H1 despite the fall in revenue. If this can be sustained, it could be a valuable improvement.

Balance sheet: PayPoint often looks cheap and this means that the company's focus on buybacks has probably been quite logical. A £30m annual buyback programme is ongoing until March 2028 and has already reduced the group's share count by 19.3%. A 30% reduction targeted by March 2028.

My only reservation here is that I'd prefer to see PayPoint restricting buybacks to a level that's funded by free cash flow. That's not (entirely) the case here. During H1, £12.9m was spent on buybacks while net debt rose by £5.8m (versus FY26). So the way I see it, half the buybacks were funded with borrowed cash.

Although net financial debt of £138.3m looks manageable to me at around 1.5x EBITDA, this is at the top end of the company's target range. Leverage looks high enough to me, for a business of this kind.

Outlook

Today's outlook commentary is in line, but only just (my emphasis):

... the Board remains confident that the Group will continue to build on the momentum in the second quarter and a deliver stronger second half performance. Our full year outcome is expected to be broadly in line with market expectations.

Consensus forecasts prior to today suggested earnings of 80.3p per share this year, implying a hefty 65% H2 weighting. The shares do remain cheap though, and I would guess that the 6% dividend yield (after this morning's drop) will probably remain safe, even if earnings estimates are cut:

Roland's view

Our last coverage of this stock was in July, when Graham took a positive view and noted that the low valuation meant that "the potential for a revenue/profit warning is priced in at this P/E multiple".

It looks like his view may have been correct: PayPoint shares have performed strongly since July. Even after this morning's drop, the company's share price is still higher than it was at the time of Graham's last comment:

Personally, I am inclined to take a slightly more cautious view today. While I agree that PayPal looks cheap and has attractive quality and cash flow metrics, I have never quite been convinced that the growing parts of the business can sustainably offset the impact of the weaker areas.

An additional headwind, perhaps, is that the end-customer demographic for its core services is skewed towards the less affluent, who will be most affected by cost-of-living pressures. I'd also like to see the company prioritise its balance sheet over share buybacks for a period.

To reflect this mixed update and outlook, I'm going to move our view down by one notch to AMBER/GREEN today. Still interesting, but with a few caveats.