Today's update nudges profit guidance lower, but my number crunching suggests that this was already priced into analysts' forecasts. The opportunity is that JD will return to growth and enjoy a re-rating. The risk is that momentum still seems weak to me. I'm staying neutral.

Down 3.5% to 91p (£4.3bn) - Q3 2026/27 Trading Statement

When is a profit warning not a profit warning? In today's third-quarter update, JD has narrowed its profit expectations for the year to the bottom half of its previous guidance range.

The company now expects adjusted pre-tax profit for the year ending in January 2027 to be between £700m and £750m, compared to £700-800m previously. Fortunately, free cash flow guidance of £460m to £520m is unchanged.

I don't think we need to classify this as a profit warning, but it's definitely a sign that trading remains challenging.

The summary of regional sales performance today suggests that JD is facing headwinds in all of its main markets. Geographic diversification doesn't seem to be helping very much:

Management commentary suggests footwear continues to be the main area of weakness, with "resilient sales trends in apparel and accessories". As I've commented before, I think softer footwear sales are tied into weak performance at NIKE (NYQ:NKE) - the US giant generates around 40% of JD's sales.

Geographically, the company says that comparable sales (an alternative LFL measure) improved in North America during Q3, falling by just 1.3% (vs Q2 -6.0%). This is said to reflect back-to-school demand and the popularity of "performance-based running".

In the UK and Europe, demand was softer in Q3 following stronger sales during World Cup period in Q2. Sales in the outdoor business (e.g. Go Outdoors in the UK) were also said to remain positive.

Profit margin: JD says that gross margin for the third quarter was in line with expectations, but it doesn't say what those expectations were or how they compared to H1. However, the company does say that it made "controlled price investments in Q3 to remain competitive" . Clearly discounting remains necessary to maintain sales volumes.

Outlook

Narrowing FY27 profit before tax and adjusting items guidance range to £700m to £750m (from £700m to £800m); free cash flow guidance unchanged at £460m to £520m

Reverse engineering the latest consensus EPS estimates on the StockReport suggests to me that analysts were already forecasting full-year profits towards the lower end of the £700-800m guidance range. For this reason I don't expect big cuts to forecasts today.

This is probably reflected in the lack of share price movement this morning - JD's stock is only down by 3% as I write.

Roland's view

Checking back through our archives, JD issued a profit warning in August. This was followed by an in-line set of half-year results in September. At the time, I noted the possible correlation with Nike's weak performance.

Interestingly, the two companies' share prices have diverged this year, after moving in lockstep for most of the last decade:

We'll have to see whether this divergence continues or if the two companies' fortunes remain linked.

From my perspective, it would be good to see JD reduce its dependence on a single supplier, but I'm not sure how feasible this is. Newer challenger brands such as On and Hoka, that have taken share from Nike, don't seem to depend so heavily on store-based sales.

Our algorithms view JD as a Super Stock, at least prior to today's update. To my eye, the StockRank factor profile is closer to that of a Contrarian, with high quality and value scores but weaker momentum. The attraction here is that any improvement in momentum could prompt a re-rating from JD's current single-digit P/E:

It's also worth emphasising that free cash flow is expected to remain strong. Taking the midpoint of today's £460-520m guidance range implies a forecast free cash flow yield of 11%. That could be cheap if it's sustainable and might support further buybacks or more generous dividends.

The risk is that this momentum will remain lacking, as suggested by today's trading update. That could leave JD running to stand still, justifying a low valuation.

On balance I think it's fair to leave my previous neutral view unchanged today. While this may be too cautious, I'm conscious of the broad-based weakness of JD's sales and the possibility that a turnaround could still take some time.

With only a minimal dividend yield, investors don't get paid for waiting and face an opportunity cost compared to more compelling opportunities elsewhere.