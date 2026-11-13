LIVEDaily Stock Market Report (Fri 13th Nov 2026) -WISE
Happy Friday!
Thanks for all the feedback on the table yesterday. We will run it the same way today.
In market news, Jensen Huang has now resigned and the CFO Colette Kress has become interim CEO. The NVIDIA (NSQ:NVDA) share price is down 13% over the past week, wiping out half a trillion dollars of market value, but the action over the last 24 hours has been relatively mild. In spread betting markets, the stock is currently trading at $165.
Overnight market movements:
The FTSE is down 0.3% at 10,838
S&P 500 is unchanged at 7,590
Brent crude (January) is up 0.7% at $96.50/bbl
Gold is up 0.6% at $3,901/oz
Bitcoin is down 3.3% at $69,150
The table is complete.
Companies Reporting
Name (Mkt Cap)
RNS
AI Summary
Notes
Aviva (LON:AV.) (£22.2bn | SR70)
General insurance premiums up 19% to £11.8bn. Wealth AUM +19% (£267bn). Continue to expect operating EPS growth in 2026 to be broadly in line with 11% target rate. On track to deliver three-year targets.
Wise (LON:WISE) (£10.1bn | SR43)
Net revenue rose 23% to $1,453.1m in the first half, but income before tax grew only 9% to $334.9m as costs climbed 28%. The company expects full-year net revenue growth of 17.5–20% and an income before tax margin around the top of its 20–25% range. A share buyback of over $500m is under way.
GREEN= (Graham)
Land Securities (LON:LAND) (£5.8bn | SR45)
Half-year EPRA earnings per share were stable at 25.9p despite the sale of QAM, as like-for-like rental income growth of 6.2% and lower overheads offset it. The interim dividend rose 2.1% to 19.4p. A £500m share issue part-funded £611m of retail acquisitions, and the board sees FY28 EPRA EPS growing by a "high-single-digit percentage".
DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) (£316m | SR62)
Demand has softened further and profit expectations now carry a "wider range of potential outcomes". Order intake fell 2.5% in the first 12 weeks of FY27, in line with expectations. Over the next seven weeks the market weakened, though banking data shows DFS and Sofology outperforming. A further update is due 21 January 2027.
Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) (£268m | SR100)
Profit after tax rose in the first quarter to September, helped by lower finance costs and stronger cash generation. Revenue rose 6.3% to Tk14.66bn and profit after tax rose 8.1% to Tk2.60bn. Cash and equivalents climbed to Tk8.47bn from Tk6.67bn at 30 June, while borrowings fell.
80 Mile (LON:80M) (£53m | SR16)
Greenland Energy Company and 80 Mile plc have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended all-share combination. Offer Value implies 80 Mile is valued at approximately £74 million. 80 Mile Shareholders will own approximately 50 per cent. of the Combined Company
TAKEOVER (all-share merger)
Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) (£42m | SR68)
A going-concern warning sits behind a quarter of higher prices, with $20.1m of working capital deficit and a fully drawn credit facility. Revenue rose 30% to $16.46m even though production fell 13%, and net debt fell 17% in the quarter to $57.34m at 30 Sep. October output averaged 5,020 boe/d.
Churchill China (LON:CHH) (£39m | SR95)
CFO at Robinson (LON:RBN) joining CHH. Exact commencement date expected to be during third quarter of 2027 and no later than October.
Amigo Resources (LON:AMGO) (£32m | SR73)
The draft prospectus for its Kamiesberg reverse takeover has been sent to the FCA for review. Completion still needs FCA approval of the prospectus, FCA and LSE approval of the re-admission, and shareholder approval. It targets completion on or before 31 January 2027, ahead of the 31 March 2027 long stop date, with no certainty the deal proceeds.
Helium One Global (LON:HE1) (£31m | SR24)
Helium One Global Ld - Audited Results for the year ended 30 June 2026
The company has a going-concern material uncertainty note, despite raising £13.8m in the year and about £3m after it. Total comprehensive loss narrowed to $3.4m from $4.9m, mainly because the share option expense was far lower. Cash was $6.6m at 30 June, and first helium sales in the US began in July 2026.
*AI summaries have been edited by the writing team.
Analyst notes
It did take me a little while to warm up to this one. But the share price has made weak progress over the last three years and I believe it has now "grown into" its valuation. Indeed, I would argue that it offers the valuation metrics of an established, quality business, but also offers the growth prospects of a younger and more exciting business. Unless there is a dramatic change, I'll be staying positive here.
Disclaimer
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36 comments
Have used Wise (LON:WISE) in the past.
They provide a good service, so not surprised customer numbers have jumped.
Journeo (LON:JNEO) must be a bid coming??
Hi Graham - I think you've mixed up the Aviva/Wise comments in the table and the commentary below. :-)
I apologise, I've fixed it!
Graham, have you pasted the Wise (LON:WISE) summary into the Aviva (LON:AV.) notes?
Using AI for the initial summary is a great idea and means you can focus on your critical analysis. It means it can be out earlier which I very much appreciate
I agree. It does a decent enough summary - just giving us the key bits of info. A good innovation from the team.
I must agree. I have just started using the AI thing on my tablet to ask such things "Why has the share price reacted to to the HY results from xxx ". I hope the results of my questions are correct t and it certainly seems so.
Sorry if I am late to the party on this
AI is fantastic technology if used properly as it is here
Some scuttlebutt from the London housing market:
I am really shocked at just how much properties - especially (potentially only?) flats built in the last 5-20 years - are devaluing.
I used to live in SW London zone 4 and a two bed 72sqm flat in 2022 - the year I moved out - went for £405,000. Flat built in 2008.
Last week, the exact same specification two bed flat in the exact same block was put on the market for £325,000. It's a similar story in the area: flat after flat is getting reduced and often marked below the previous purchase price even though this might have been 5-20 years ago.
I now live in North London zone 3. I'm currently renting as sold my house (for small nominal terms profit but real terms loss) at the start of the year and wanted to weigh up my options before buying again. Based on Rightmove data, two bed flats in my block generally sold for around 550k when they were built in 2018. One just went on the market last week reduced at 475k below the 2018 purchase price of 560k.
It's the same story almost regardless of what block you look at on Rightmove. I'm also seeing a lot of London based houses being reduced on Rightmove. However, it's harder to gauge price impact because most London housing is older and I don't think they're sold as frequently.
National housing data is for an average across the country so I think my comments are more reflective of London and maybe SE England.
It's why I'm extremely cautious about housebuilders - especially SE England focused housebuilders.
A friend and I used to call new builds 'Luxury Flats for Luxury People' - mocking the advertising. We now refer to them as 'Luxury Prisons' as between the high service charges, cladding issues, and real terms losses anyone buying these is, currently, financially screwed.
I know it's a much smaller market, but house prices here in Northern Ireland seem to be increasingly rising. Might have a knock on effect on Ireland houses and on Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) ? (SR93)
So many properties in SW England being sold for a loss at the moment. New builds sold post-covid in 2021/22 now for sale for £25K-£50K less by those purchasers. I presume they can stomach the loss if the next property they're purchasing is equally as cheap, therefore not really seeing a loss. Second homes also flooding the market due to the 2nd home Council Tax doubling which is affecting supply. It's a buyers market.
House price correction long overdue and will be a good thing in the end. Ratio of house prices to salaries currently means that few people in ordinary jobs can afford to buy. An affordable home might even wake the slumbering millennial crowd!
Well they were always complaining (FTB). Now that property is so much cheaper they are not interested. Why dont they put their money where their mouth is. Without first time buyers entering the market it is difficult for people to move up the ladder.
It's not just London and the SE.
I live in a coastal town in Devon. Population circa 18,000. Several years ago the usual number of houses on the market was about 80. Over the last couple of years this has now risen to about 425 properties and I estimate that at least 30 -40% have reduced their asking price!
Granted a lot of peeps are trying to sell their 2nd/Airbnb properties for tax reasons but the 16 year property cycle is overdue and a crash must surely be on the cards.
Really interesting stuff ebb. That sounds incredible, almost unprecedented. What do you put it down to ? Living in a smallish coastal town in Devon sounds brilliant to me !
We need leasehold reforms, but government dragging its feet. Why on earth did they prioritise the renters reform bill when there was no problem with the rental market? Bad press I think plays a part but there are real problems with the way service charges are levied and freeholders have control of the management companies they appoint, without having to suffer the consequences, financially or having to live in the block themselves.
Most blocks do not have a "cladding issue" but the way it was handled by successive governments has made every block a target and management companies will do it for their own profit even if there is no issue.
Totally agree M.
Also, and I rent my property, I cant understand why govt continues to target landlords. I get that there are rogue landlords out there who need dealing with but, if my experience is anything to go by, there are also many responsible and good landlords.
I am now literally waiting for the next rent increase letter, as mine, not unreasonably, looks to cover her increased costs/tax.
Worse, it raises the possibility that my landlord will at some point capitulate and decide that renting out properties is not for them anymore and they will sell up, throwing very long standing tenants onto the street.
its a fine line but overall the the government policy is half working imho even if it may be screwing you over unfortunately.
facts are many who would have bought a home at reasonable price have traditionally been simply outbid by more well to do people who can get cheaper mortage or have a bigger deposit and earn an easy profit - btl tax rules back in the day were crazy generous to landlords. they could outbid locals - rent to them rake in the profits when that person very well could have afforded to pay mortgage payments - so its great that the needle has swung towards making it less easy for the well to do to own a home that really should have been owned by the tenant.
You are 100% right that they have gone way over the top ref rights for tenants without addressing the damange bad tenants cause and some over then top regulation - eg cash cow of registering each propertry at £70 per year per property fee.
Worse, it raises the possibility that my landlord will at some point capitulate and decide that renting out properties is not for them anymore and they will sell up, throwing very long standing tenants onto the street.
thats just the reality of being a tenant - the vast majority of landlords really appreciate good tenants and hoewfully dont take the micky - ref the numbers though its a zero numbers game overall if the supply and demand is still the same - if that property is sole and is now bought by owner occupier - whilst there will be one less local rental property - there is one less potential tenant wehn you next want to rent - so excatly the same supply and demand.
Lets face facts cost of living increases are so high - thats the real underlying reason rental prices are going up - everythioong costs more. Yes landlords will always blame then gov - and yes the renters right act has inflated prices - if the ends result though is "moderating hgouse prices" in real terms well that will have some later benfit to tenants.
What we need more than anything is more new homes built so tenants have the power of choice aws to where to live - rather than too many houses where obviously landlords are gonna make hay.
It's the tax on income that is a problem (plus other taxes) Paying 24% min , 49% max tax without being able to offset many expenses as a sole trader, that they could as a limited company, makes no sense at all.
I know people who are selling up. Why: main thing is the new act, but equally the tax on income.
This market has a long way to go before we get to the last sellers. Prices in many areas will fall, and rents increase.
Angela will probably then bring in rent controls, which will completely kill the market.
The renter reform bill was pure malice. Nothing wrong with that part of the market. It seems that Lbour felt landlords were rich so they needed reining in.
Yes a lot of money was made 25 years ago, but not now. Prices have at best followed inflation in the last 10 years. In many / most cases they have lagged inflation.
I sold my buy to lets and evicted the tenants, they were very upset, don't blame them.
Morning Tortoise
Regrettably you shouldn't be surprised at the the London flat mkt. scandal as government interference with mkt. forces never ends well. Do you remember the Persimmon scandal 8 years ago as below?
Jeff Fairburn, the former chief executive of the UK housebuilder Persimmon plc, was ousted in late 2018 following a major corporate scandal over his £75 million bonus. The payout—originally valued at over £100 million—was widely condemned as one of the most excessive executive pay packages in British corporate history, largely because the company's surging profits were heavily subsidised by the UK government's taxpayer-funded Help to Buy scheme. [1, 2, 3, 4](courtesy of AI).
Your final paragraph alludes to the sadness facing thousands of people who as a consequence of tax payer funded Help to Buy, along with the bank of Mum & Dad ended up paying 8x salary or more for a grossly overvalued poorly constructed new build flat.
I have direct evidence of the aforementioned salary multiples along with the experience of property development in my earlier life.
Some of the current large house builders produce a very poor product BTRW is one of the better ones having won many awards for quality.
Thousands of people have had their lives ruined by poor property decisions. it's not just in London either I see no end to the Mexican stand off in the current prop mkt. and the last thing required now is a poorly thought out help to Buy scheme that loads all the risk on the long suffering tax payer.
I wouldn't choose to live in London, if i was given a rent free option. Traffic jams, Parking restrictions, Pollution, Crime, Too many people. Rubbish/litter everywhere. Almost everyone you hear speaking in public, is talking in a foreign language. It's not a desirable place to live any more.
As ever it depends which part you are in, I go down to the city of London financial district part a couple of times a year and its a brilliant place where I feel safer than in Norwich near where I live.
The issue though is to live in that part you would need to be earning six figures min but the bars and general vibe on a sunny afternoon are brilliant.
Equally as you say there are other areas that are an avoid at all costs.
Personally i am always surprised at how high the service charges are in flats.
This is what puts me off that type of property.
Good news that the Wise (LON:WISE) Belgian prosecutors office probe is in the rear view mirror, with no blame apportioned. The business is growing as planned alongside the ongoing buyback. They just need to achieve the US banking licence to get positive sentiment back on track.
Wise (NSQ:WSE)
i would agree its excellent news ref belgium - if nothing else the belgium issue will have been a wake up call for directors that potentially every country they deal with may have spats with them. their ability to manage these obstacles in their path without material wosrt case downside is key - money laundering is such that that the highest of the high standards are expected in many jurisdictions - not easy when you are a volume provider charging low fees.
Interesting article yesterday here
https://s-curve.news/articles/2026-11-12-wise-account-closures
ref volumes etc of people having their accounts closed with no warning (and funds potentially frozen) - in some respects this is excatly what Wise need to be doing - if there are any doubts put a hold ask questions and provde you are not blindly letting any funds flow through that may look sketchy. customers wont like it but thats just the risk they take if they are transferring stuff all over the world - volumes flagged seem uber uber low - well below and level that would worry me.
the longer the shareprice flatlines whilst they are increaisng profits at a lick each 6 months tne better value the shares look- i am still on the sidelines here at present.
Wise (LON:WISE)
Morning all
Wise (WISE) — H1 FY27: Belgium, Big Banks and Building the Railway
TL;DR:
Wise has settled its Belgian prosecutor investigation without admitting wrongdoing in a ‘financially immaterial’ way. This removes a significant legal uncertainty; separate regulatory remediation remains outstanding.
Two of North America’s 20 largest banks have also gone live on Wise Platform.
Net revenue grew 23%, cross-border volume 24%, and Platform volume nearly 50%.
The infrastructure thesis continues to strengthen.
1. Belgium — an important distinction
The most reassuring development was Wise Europe’s agreement to fully settle the Brussels prosecutor investigation, without admitting wrongdoing.
During the earnings-call Q&A, CFO Emmanuel Thomassin confirmed that the settlement terms were confidential but financially immaterial.
This removes an important source of legal and reputational uncertainty.
There remains the separate National Bank of Belgium supervisory proceedings concerning AML/KYC shortcomings; The NBB’s remediation deadline of 31 January 2027 remains in place.
One significant risk has been resolved; the wider regulatory issue has not yet been completely closed.
2. Two major North American banks
Including Morgan Stanley, Wise now works with three of the region’s twenty largest banks. The new relationships went live on Wise Platform during H1.
The identities and commercial economics of the two new relationships remain undisclosed.
During the Q&A, Kristo Käärmann explained that Wise may already capture most eligible international-payment flows at some smaller banking partners. Early penetration at major banks currently remains relatively limited.
Wise Platform volume grew nearly 50% year-on-year, roughly twice the rate of Wise’s overall cross-border business (24%).
Its share of total volume has consequently risen from 4% to 6% in just eighteen months, reinforcing its emergence as a second growth engine.
3. Building the railway
Wise delivered 23% net revenue growth and 24% cross-border volume growth while maintaining a 23% pretax margin.
Transaction expenses benefited from direct payment-system connections and greater bargaining power with banking partners, although accounting effects flatter the headline year-on-year reduction.
Wise’s nine direct payment-system integrations progressively reduce reliance on intermediaries, allowing Wise to lower customer prices while expanding its network.
Conclusion
The Belgian settlement removes a meaningful legal overhang, although NBB remediation remains a timely milestone in early 2027.
The arrival of two major North American banking partners provides further evidence that Wise’s infrastructure is gaining institutional acceptance.
The long-term opportunity isn’t persuading banks to adopt Wise, but becoming increasingly integral in international-payment flows.
Wise is still building the railway. Increasingly, other banks are choosing to run their trains on it.
Disclosure: Long Wise.
FYI Aviva (LON:AV.) AV. AI's summary: "The nine-month trading update itself is in a linked PDF that the announcement does not reproduce. "
Doing things properly is better than an AI bodge.
I've written it myself! G
From my reading - the results from Canada ( which represent circa 28% of their overall General Ins premiums ) are disappointing but it is only one Quarter figures.
Thanks Graham!
Hi - sorry off topic but just to let you know you were right about Interactive Brokers having an involvement with IG Group as 'custodians'. Pity the staff at IG Group weren't as clued up as you; they were totally unaware until my case. They could have saved a lot of time, effort and worry on my false 'fraud' situation. Thanks again.
No worries, glad to hear I was able to provide some helpful context
For what it's worth I thought they read quite well on most metrics except the word broadly slipping into the eps growth statement. It read like a quite close broadly but u can never be sure on these things....so I half expected them to open down 2-3% but haven't yet... I still think the decent divi growing thesis is intact so not too concerned by this update one way or another. Stock is not in the teeth of market concerns at present so likely ok. I own.