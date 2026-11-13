Wise share price up 5% with outlook at top end of the range

It did take me a little while to warm up to this one. But the share price has made weak progress over the last three years and I believe it has now "grown into" its valuation. Indeed, I would argue that it offers the valuation metrics of an established, quality business, but also offers the growth prospects of a younger and more exciting business. Unless there is a dramatic change, I'll be staying positive here.

Up 5% at 869.8p (£8.9bn) - H1 FY27 Results

This currency specialist continues to grow at impressive rates. Let's give you the highlights table:

While cross-border revenue growth was strong at 19% (to $705m), it's the growth in "Card and other revenue" that really impresses (up 36% to $397m).

Comment by co-founder, CEO and 18% shareholder Kristo Käärmann:

“More than 16 million people and businesses used Wise in the past six months. These customers moved $141 billion across borders, up 24% year on year. Customers also used Wise for more, spending $27 billion on Wise cards and increasing holdings by 28% to $44 billion, including $11 billion held in Wise Assets. We expanded the infrastructure behind this growth. We added our ninth direct connection in Malaysia, reducing our reliance on intermediaries and helping us move money faster and at lower cost. 78% of transfers are now instant, while customers paid an average fee of only 50 bps to move money around the world in the period.

Note the deliberate decline in the "take rate" (fee for moving money), a theme we have revisited here many times.

Wise has sacrificed this in favour of growth - a bet that has been paying off as it continues to grow both the top and bottom lines at impressive rates.

Also note the reference to their "ninth direct connection in Malaysia, reducing our reliance on intermediaries".

The big disappointment for Wise this year was their failure to achieve the same in the United States. The application for a national trust bank charter failed, so they continue to rely on intermediaries and remain for now merely a money "transmitter" rather than anything that resembles a bank.

Outlook

FY27 results are heading for the top end of target ranges:

Wise expects FY27 net revenue growth to be in the upper half (17.5-20%) of our 15-20% medium-term target range on a constant currency basis[1] Wise expects FY27 income before tax (‘IBT’) margin** around the top of our 20-25% range

Graham's view

We've had a positive view on this one in 2026 - my last coverage was in October at a share price of 882p.

It did take me a little while to warm up to this one. But note that the share price has made weak progress over the last three years:

During this time, revenues have made impressive progress:

With profits holding up their end of the bargain - $600m+ forecast this year - the earnings multiple has compressed.

16x is actually below the bottom end of the range for the last 1-2 years, according to this chart:

Therefore, I see Wise as an example of a company that has "grown into" its valuation over the last few years.

It's now offering the valuation metrics of an established, quality business.

But to my eyes, it also offers the growth prospects of a young and more exciting business.

There is no funny business in the accounts. Just clean profits ($249m in H1, up 6%).

And for a financial business of this type, management do not attempt to blind investors with complexity. It could be argued that the commentary provided by Wise with these interim results is a little sparse, but at least it is straightforward and easy to understand - I would argue that it's easier to understand than the commentary we receive from many simpler businesses.

Unless there is a dramatic change, I'll be staying positive on this.