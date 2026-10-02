Daily Stock Market Report (Fri 2nd Oct 2026) - TPT

Good morning, we have a section Mark wrote yesterday on Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) to get us started today. Thank you so much for all your kind wishes and your patience. I'm sure I'll be back to normal next week!

Backlog

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) (by Mark Simpson)



Down 2% at 35p (£70.5m) - Full Year Trading Update - Mark - AMBER/RED =

Revenue is down slightly here, but as they are keen to point out, there are good reasons for that:

Group revenue, including CTD, was c.£292 million for the year, down c.1.3% year on year, reflecting the annualisation of prior-year CTD store closures and the previously announced closure of underperforming Topps Tiles stores.

LFL revenue is largely flat, but this should probably be considered a good result, given the market backdrop:

Group revenue, excluding CTD, was c.£267 million, up c.0.7% year on year despite challenging market conditions. Topps Tiles delivered resilient like-for-like revenue3 down c.0.1%, with fourth-quarter trading affected by periods of extreme heat. Like-for-like sales improved in September and Topps Tiles continued to outperform the wider market4, which declined by approximately 1.7% over the financial year.



Pro Tiler Tools, the company’s online specialist supplier of tiling tools, consumables and equipment, aimed mainly at professional tilers, was the bright spot, growing revenue 18%.

Overall, the company expects Adjusted PBT for the full year to be in line with current market expectations and helpfully gives these as £6.6m, with a fairly tight range of £6.5 - £6.7m. This looks to be from two brokers: Zeus at £6.7m and Edison at £6.5m. As an aside, it is good to be able to see the notes here. I was previously critical that the company chose a broker where individual investors couldn’t see the numbers. This looks to have been corrected, with two notes now available to all investors.

This isn’t particularly impressive, as it comes in significantly below last year’s £9.2m adjusted PBT, but again context is everything. This represents a bottoming of the recent downgrade cycle:

The company makes no statement about FY27, meaning that we are left to judge for ourselves how likely the modest forecast recovery is. Their broker, Zeus, mention the possible positive impact from the new help-to-buy style scheme, but don’t expect any short-term benefit.

Valuation:

Zeus sum up where the company finds themselves quite well:

The shares look expensive on depressed FY26E earnings, trading on 14.2x P/E, falling to 9.5x on FY27E, versus a sector average of 12.4x. FY27E growth is underpinned by self-help, though persistent input cost pressure is a risk and the market is unlikely to see significant volume growth until late 2027. We remain positive on Topps and our medium-term view is unchanged, with policy-led volume growth a potential upside rather than part of our base case.

The Stock Ranks largely back up that view:

However, it is worth noting that the Value Rank is backwards-looking and may not look as strong when these reduced FY26 numbers are released and processed by the algorithms.

Mark’s view

Like many building supplies companies, there is a strong argument that the company will look cheap whenever a cyclical recovery in the sector occurs. I have always viewed Topps as one of the best-run companies in the sector, and its niche gives it specific strengths. However, the market seems to have translated that into a near-term rating that is much higher than similarly struggling companies.

However, any short-term housing market recovery seems to have been largely derailed by rising bond yields that feed directly into the interest rates homeowners pay for fixed mortgages. Without this headwind, I may have been more comfortable suggesting that a recovery was more likely than a further decline. Now it seems that could go either way. I don’t see an as-yet-unconfirmed first-time buyer scheme for new builds having a huge impact on the market, beyond shoring up some shaky housebuilders.

Our previously slightly negative AMBER/RED view was shaped by two profit warnings this year. While this is not the third warning, and gives some confidence that trading may have bottomed, the lack of FY27 commentary leaves too many outcomes available for me to feel comfortable changing our view at this point.



