Daily Stock Market Report (Fri 2nd Oct 2026) - TPT, IGG, JDW

Good morning, we have a section Mark wrote yesterday on Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) to get us started today. Thank you so much for all your kind wishes and your patience. I'm sure I'll be back to normal next week!

Man City scandal: I know some people don't like us discussing sport here, but the Man City situation appears to be a genuine financial scandal with over £900m of sham revenues and artificially reduced expenses, according to an independent commission. Man City will appeal all charges. But the bit that I find most interesting is that the auditors were fooled along with everyone else (except for the man on the street). Sky News published this graphic:



If a highly regulated and highly scrutinised organisation like a football club can get away with this sort of thing for so long, it does make you wonder what much smaller and less scrutinised organisations might be able to get away with.



Overnight market movements:

The FTSE is up 0.4% at 10,470

S&P 500 is up 0.3% at 7,690

Brent crude (December) is down 0.7% at $101.70/bbl

Gold is up 0.3% at $4,190/oz

Bitcoin is up 1.6% at $86,000

Hanging up my pen for the weekend, cheers!

Companies Reporting

Backlog

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) (by Mark Simpson)



Down 2% at 35p (£70.5m) - Full Year Trading Update - Mark - AMBER/RED =

Revenue is down slightly here, but as they are keen to point out, there are good reasons for that:

Group revenue, including CTD, was c.£292 million for the year, down c.1.3% year on year, reflecting the annualisation of prior-year CTD store closures and the previously announced closure of underperforming Topps Tiles stores.

LFL revenue is largely flat, but this should probably be considered a good result, given the market backdrop:

Group revenue, excluding CTD, was c.£267 million, up c.0.7% year on year despite challenging market conditions. Topps Tiles delivered resilient like-for-like revenue3 down c.0.1%, with fourth-quarter trading affected by periods of extreme heat. Like-for-like sales improved in September and Topps Tiles continued to outperform the wider market4, which declined by approximately 1.7% over the financial year.



Pro Tiler Tools, the company’s online specialist supplier of tiling tools, consumables and equipment, aimed mainly at professional tilers, was the bright spot, growing revenue 18%.

Overall, the company expects Adjusted PBT for the full year to be in line with current market expectations and helpfully gives these as £6.6m, with a fairly tight range of £6.5 - £6.7m. This looks to be from two brokers: Zeus at £6.7m and Edison at £6.5m. As an aside, it is good to be able to see the notes here. I was previously critical that the company chose a broker where individual investors couldn’t see the numbers. This looks to have been corrected, with two notes now available to all investors.

This isn’t particularly impressive, as it comes in significantly below last year’s £9.2m adjusted PBT, but again context is everything. This represents a bottoming of the recent downgrade cycle:

The company makes no statement about FY27, meaning that we are left to judge for ourselves how likely the modest forecast recovery is. Their broker, Zeus, mention the possible positive impact from the new help-to-buy style scheme, but don’t expect any short-term benefit.

Valuation:

Zeus sum up where the company finds themselves quite well:

The shares look expensive on depressed FY26E earnings, trading on 14.2x P/E, falling to 9.5x on FY27E, versus a sector average of 12.4x. FY27E growth is underpinned by self-help, though persistent input cost pressure is a risk and the market is unlikely to see significant volume growth until late 2027. We remain positive on Topps and our medium-term view is unchanged, with policy-led volume growth a potential upside rather than part of our base case.

The Stock Ranks largely back up that view:

However, it is worth noting that the Value Rank is backwards-looking and may not look as strong when these reduced FY26 numbers are released and processed by the algorithms.

Mark’s view

Like many building supplies companies, there is a strong argument that the company will look cheap whenever a cyclical recovery in the sector occurs. I have always viewed Topps as one of the best-run companies in the sector, and its niche gives it specific strengths. However, the market seems to have translated that into a near-term rating that is much higher than similarly struggling companies.

However, any short-term housing market recovery seems to have been largely derailed by rising bond yields that feed directly into the interest rates homeowners pay for fixed mortgages. Without this headwind, I may have been more comfortable suggesting that a recovery was more likely than a further decline. Now it seems that could go either way. I don’t see an as-yet-unconfirmed first-time buyer scheme for new builds having a huge impact on the market, beyond shoring up some shaky housebuilders.

Our previously slightly negative AMBER/RED view was shaped by two profit warnings this year. While this is not the third warning, and gives some confidence that trading may have bottomed, the lack of FY27 commentary leaves too many outcomes available for me to feel comfortable changing our view at this point.

Graham's Section

Down 22% @993p (£3.3bn) - Q3 Trading Update - Graham - AMBER ↓

[At the time of publication, Graham has a long position in IGG.]

I woke up a little poorer this morning, as one of my largest holdings was about to issue a serious profit warning.

The CEO opens the Q3 trading update like this (emphasis added):

Growth in first trades and active customers remained strong in Q3 2026. Lower Q3 revenue reflected reduced OTC revenue retention in less supportive market conditions, and I remain confident in meeting our medium-term guidance.



Lower OTC revenue retention means that spread betting was less profitable than it was previously: “Within OTC derivatives, revenue retention in Q3 2026 was approximately 70%, below the approximately 80% averaged since the introduction of market-making optimisation measures in H2 2025 to the end of Q3 2026.”

These “market-making optimisation measures”, in layman’s terms, I take this to mean that IG have been hedging less than they did before. They've described it as "Flexing OTC spreads to reflect changes in underlying market liquidity", "Increasing market risk limits for the most liquid instruments", and "Upgrading algorithms to lower hedging costs".

I’ve had a look through their 2025 annual report this morning to find an update on the amount of market risk that IG is exposed to. Historically, I seem to remember that the amount of risk it was exposed to was much less than 1% of the notional value of customer trades.

In a 184-page document, there is exactly one page focused on market risk (which I consider to be the key risk that the company has to manage). And this singular page doesn’t tell me anything very useful - only that IG has “predetermined, Board-approved, market risk limits” and that “scenario-based stress tests are performed on an hourly basis”. But I’m not left with any real understanding of how much market risk the company faces.

In a document of this size, which goes into great detail on all manner of things (including a 12-page “Sustainability Report”), I’m disappointed that there is so little information on market risk. Unless I’ve missed it somehow - please do let me know in the comments.

The reason I’m labouring this point is that the company’s exposure to market risk is exactly what seems to have triggered the drop-off in profitability in Q3.

Here are key points from today’s update:

Q3 revenue is c. £240m (of which trading revenue is about £210m), down 14% year-on-year, due to lower OTC revenue retention. OTC trading revenue is down 18% year-on-year due to the lower revenue retention mentioned above.

(of which trading revenue is about £210m), down 14% year-on-year, due to lower OTC revenue retention. OTC trading revenue is down 18% year-on-year due to the lower revenue retention mentioned above. 2026 total revenue growth now expected to be in a mid-single-digit per cent range year-on-year

now expected to be in a mid-single-digit per cent range year-on-year Q3 organic first trades up 25% year-on-year, organic active customers up around 17%

And Underdog traded strongly with net revenue up >100% year-on-year to approx. $105m.

Looking ahead, they remain confident in their market-making optimisation measures:

As previously guided, the Board remains confident that these measures will structurally increase OTC revenue retention over the medium to long term, albeit with greater expected short-term variability.



Estimates

Total revenue had been expected to grow from £1,090m (2025) to £1,253m (2026), an increase of 15%.

If this now only grows by 5%, that’s nearly £110m of lower revenue than they had previously been expected.

There will also be significant non-recurring costs: £30m to do with redomiciling and restructuring, and more to do with the acquisition of Underdog. So I don’t expect a good statutory result.

Graham’s view

This profit warning has been caused, in my mind, by the company’s voluntary decision to take a riskier path when it comes to hedging.

I have managed to find this chart in the company’s FY25 results presentation:

As you can see, OTC revenue retention was 69% to 76% (or even higher) before the changes were implemented.

It then rose to 80% in H2 FY25 and H1 FY26, before dropping back to 70% in the most recent quarter.

This chart shows how they expect higher retention on average with their new policies, but with fatter tails:

I actually don’t have a problem with this, if it turns out to be an accurate model over the long-run. But it’s a little difficult to have faith in it when it has helped to bring about such a serious profit warning, only about a year after implementation.

Roland took us down to AMBER/GREEN after the acquisition of Underdog. I’ve already stated this, but I do not approve of that acquisition. And so I agree with Roland’s decision that day.

Today I’m taking us down to a neutral stance.

The critics of this industry have always maintained that they suffer from a lack of visibility: that customer churn and volatile trading patterns make it impossible to predict results with confidence.

I’ve never thought that was incorrect. But I’ve been happy to invest for the long-term, on the grounds that the long-term trajectory for companies like IG will be upwards.

Unfortunately, more patience is going to be required. With (I think) £100m+ dropping off the revenue forecast, along with various non-recurring costs, the 2026 net income result will be dramatically lower than the £424m forecast that is visible on the StockReport.

At a market cap of £3.3 billion, I’m likely to continue holding this one. It’s a flaw: I can’t seem to sell any positions that I own. But I do think that a net income result well in excess of £400m is still very possible for 2027 (the forecast on the StockReport is £476m), assuming that revenue retention recovers. That is a big assumption, of course. But if it’s true, the forward earnings multiple is in the region of 8x.

At this sort of earnings multiple, mishaps are to be expected. Super high-quality businesses with strong visibility don’t trade at 8x or 9x earnings (it was at 9x last night). I’m going to continue holding this one. But it’s not pleasant at times like this.

Adding insult to injury, IG announced a £125m buyback programme in March. Thankfully, they only spent £33m before it was cancelled to save cash for the £1 billion purchase of Underdog. But I’m concerned that both that proposed buyback and the purchase of Underdog were not very good uses of cash. With market risk then coincidentally turning against them soon after these decisions, it is becoming harder to keep faith in current management.