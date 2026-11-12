Dr Martens share price falls 17% on poor H1 results and uncertain outlook

Although today's announcement doesn't explicitly guide expectations lower, it's clear that meeting consensus expectations will be extremely difficult. I've been taking a more positive view on Dr. Martens this year, as I thought that its earnings forecasts may have stabilised and the modest earnings multiple might offer a reasonable entry point. However, today's results and outlook statement have rocked my confidence in the stability of those earnings forecasts. The downtrend in EPS forecasts appears likely to resume.

Down 17% at 52.8p (£511m) - H1 FY27 Results

Today's interim results and outlook statement from Dr. Martens have proved to be a great disappointment, with the company unable to offer any confidence that this financial year is going to turn out well.

Let's start with the interim results themselves:

Revenue down 9.2% at constant currency (for context, market consensus suggests that revenue for FY March 2027 will increase by 1.7%).

Adjusted PBT is a loss of £13.7m (H1 last year: loss of £9.4m).

Net debt has increased slightly year-on-year to £310.8m.

What went wrong in H1? The explanation is that the performance was "impacted by the hot summer and continued boots decline, particularly in our European markets."

With boots being the flagship product and the foundation of their identity, a continued decline in that product must be seen as worrying.

Also, the company says that B2B was stronger than DTC: given the poor overall result, this suggests that direct-to-consumer sales were really poor. The financial review confirms that DTC sales fell by 12.8% at constant currencies (but are still responsible for the majority of overall sales).

It's important to bear in mind that the peak trading months are still ahead. Last year, only 42% of full-year revenues were generated in H1.

Geographic breakdown: the UK was the standout poor performer, falling 21.3% at constant currencies. This was "below our plans, impacted by the continued challenging market backdrop and a weak performance in both DTC and boots."

But it wasn't just the UK that struggled during H1: all regions declined.

This brings me to an important point: the second derivative of sales. If we break down H1 into Q1 and Q2, we see how much worse Q2 was than Q1:

Even regions that had managed to achieve modest growth in Q1 swung to a decline in Q2.

It's fair to accept the explanation that the weather played a role. But even that explanation leaves us with the (best-case) conclusion that the company is extremely sensitive to factors beyond its control.

Gross margin was flat at a very respectable 65.3%.

Analysis of the loss: the company generated an impressive EBITDA figure, but it's flattered by lease accounting. Lease costs are included within depreciation and interest:

Net debt: the lease liabilities are heavy enough, and they are exacerbated by bank loans of £250m offset by only £91m of cash, for total net debt of £310.8m

The company says that this is the seasonal high point. Comparing like with like, net debt has increased from £302m in September 2025. It was only £213.5m at March 2026, which would have been a seasonal low point.

The leverage multiple is 2.2x, including lease liabilities. My rule of thumb is to treat anything over 3x as high-risk.

Current trading and outlook: this statement provides no reassurance. Some excerpts:

We continue to navigate a challenging trading environment.... DTC remains challenging, however, with the decline in October continuing to be driven by boots.... We are focused on execution in the weeks ahead with strengthened trading plans. November, December and early January, particularly the key trading events of Black Friday weekend, the run up to Christmas and the post-Christmas sale period, are crucial for the full year outturn. At this point, therefore, there is a wide range of outcomes in both revenue and PBT terms for the year as a whole.

Consensus revenue is £777m, with adjusted PBT of £65.7m.

Graham's view

Last year, the company generated an adjusted PBT of minus £9.4m in H1, but then a positive full-year adjusted PBT of £55m. So the H2 result was plus £64.4m.

The problem, however, is that even if the company matched that result in H2 of this year, it would still fall far short of current market expectations. And it has failed to even match last year's H1 performance.

Although today's announcement doesn't explicitly guide expectations lower, it's clear that meeting consensus expectations will be extremely difficult.

Wise investors often avoid fashion stocks on the basis that they can't predict what styles will be in fashion or out of fashion.

I don't entirely agree with that - I think some brands are evergreen. And I've been taking a more positive view on Dr. Martens this year, as I thought that its earnings forecasts may have stabilised and the modest earnings multiple might offer a reasonable entry point. The share price had already fallen by 80% from its IPO valuation. See my comments in July.

However, today's results and outlook statement have rocked my confidence in the stability of those earnings forecasts. It now looks extremely difficult for the company to meet them. The downtrend in EPS forecasts appears likely to resume:

I'm therefore going to remove my short-lived, moderately positive view on this stock. I will simply revert to neutral, hoping that its offering clicks with the target audience during the all-important peak trading periods.

Also, the fact that the company is carrying so much bank debt doesn't give it much wiggle room, and means that we need to be ready to take a negative view here much faster than we would if it was sitting on net cash.