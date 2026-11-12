BHP (LON:BHP) (£156.5bn | SR88) BHP Group Limited - CFO Update Adrian Wood appointed CFO effective 17 Feb, 2027. He is currently Vice President Projects, Minerals Australia at BHP.

Rolls-Royce Holdings (LON:RR.) (£110.9bn | SR60) Rolls-Royce Holdings - Trading Update A £1.5bn interim share buyback, to be completed by full-year results on 25 Feb 2027, brings forward cash returns within the existing £7bn–£9bn programme for 2026–28. Full-year guidance is unchanged: underlying operating profit of £4.7bn–£4.9bn and free cash flow of £3.8bn–£4.0bn. Large-engine flying hours are expected towards the lower end of 115%–120% of 2019 levels.

BAE Systems (LON:BA.) (£57.5bn | SR71) Trading Statement Free cash flow guidance is raised to about £3bn from above £2bn. Sales, EBIT and EPS guidance is unchanged, and it has secured £33bn of orders so far this year. The £3bn includes some benefit from customer advances. AMBER/GREEN = (Roland)

Profit guidance is unchanged today while upgraded free cash flow guidance appears to reflect customer advance payments rather than any change to trading conditions. However, BAE appears to be trading well and benefiting from structural demand growth in both the UK and US markets. The valuation has eased since our last view in May and I'm happy to stay broadly positive.

3i (LON:III) (£26.2bn | SR72) Half-year Financial Report Total return slowed to £1,618m, or 5% on opening funds, from 13% a year earlier, after a £474m currency translation loss. Action's sales and EBITDA both rose double digits, and net asset value per share climbed to 3,154p. A second buyback of up to £750m was announced after the first nears its £742m outlay. Action's full-year like-for-like sales growth is expected at "around 4%".

United Utilities (LON:UU.) (£11.4bn | SR71) United Utilities Grp - Half-year Financial Report Underlying operating profit rose 7% to £579m in the half year to September 2026, but underlying earnings per share fell 1.6% after higher inflation-linked interest costs. Capital spending nearly doubled to £993m, and the board now expects more than £2bn this year. The interim dividend rises 3.5% to 18.51p.

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) (£9.8bn | SR64) Endeavour Reports Strong Q3-2026 Results Gold output fell 10% in the first nine months, but a higher gold price lifted adjusted EBITDA 38% to $2,250m. Free cash flow hit a record $1,023m, with net cash of $263m. Full-year production is “on track” for the lower half of guidance, as Mana's mining stoppages are offset by Lafigué. The Assafou mine is approved, with first gold expected in H1-2029.

Burberry (LON:BRBY) (£4.0bn | SR46) Burberry Interim Results Revenue +6% at CER. Comparable retail sales +4%. Adjusted operating profit £62m (H1 last year: £19m). Company is "very pleased" with the progress of their strategic plan, Burberry Forward. "In FY27 we expect to make further progress on our financial ambitions, including delivering revenue

growth and margin expansion."

Persimmon (LON:PSN) (£4.0bn | SR96) Q3 Trading Statement Trading is in line with expectations, but 2027 profit growth looks limited. Private forward sales rose 3% to £2.15bn, and the sales rate was 0.79 per outlet per week. Cost inflation of about £30–40m plus higher financing costs are "expected to limit near-term profit progression", with mitigation expected "by 2028".

Softcat (LON:SCT) (£3.6bn | SR79) Q1 2027 Trading Update Strong double-digit growth in gross profit and underlying operating profit in the first quarter to 31 October 2026, with the full-year outlook unchanged. The board says growth was broad-based across technology areas and customer segments, but it is "early in the financial year". The acquisition of GDT is progressing towards completion.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) (£2.8bn | SR84) B&M Euro.Value Ret. - FY27 Interim Results UK like-for-like sales returned to growth, up 3.2% in the second quarter, and first-half pre-tax profit rose to £121m. The board now guides to FY27 adjusted pre-tax profit of £280m–£330m, against £284m last year. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA fell to 1.3x, and early Golden Quarter trading is “positive”. AMBER/GREEN ↑ (Roland)

I've been cautiously optimistic about a turnaround at this value retailer for some time, so I'm pleased to see that today's results show a clear improvement in both sales and profit margins. B&M shares aren't as cheap as they were, but today's guidance appears to underpin current market forecasts and debt levels are falling. I think it's fair to move to a broadly-positive view.

Serco (LON:SRP) (£2.7bn | SR89) Serco acquires QinetiQ's US business Agreed to acquire QinetiQ Group plc’s US business for $292m (a purchase price of $237m for the operating business and a $55m acquired tax benefit). QQUS is a specialised provider of engineering, technology and mission support to the US defence and national security markets, expected to generate revenue of $370m and underlying operating profit of $21m in 2027.

Qinetiq (LON:QQ.) (£2.7bn | SR73) Strategic review completed and US sale agreed The US business is being sold to Serco for $292m, with £200m of proceeds due back to shareholders through extra FY28 and FY29 buybacks. The sale leaves a non-cash impairment of about £175m, against a £393m carrying value. Completion, expected in the first quarter of 2027, needs US antitrust and foreign-investment clearances.

Keller (LON:KLR) (£2.1bn | SR95) Trading Statement Record 2026 is on track, in line with upgraded market expectations. The order book is about £2.5bn, and the I-40 project gives revenue visibility over the next three to four years. Weak US residential and UK trading were more than offset elsewhere. Year-end net debt/cash is expected to be broadly neutral.

Premier Foods (LON:PFD) (£1.8bn | SR85) Premier Foods plc Premier Foods Fin - Half-year Results Branded revenue rose 3.2% in the first half, and a cheaper refinancing lets the company upgrade full-year profit expectations. Statutory profit after tax fell 12% to £41.0m on restructuring costs and a lower pensions credit, but adjusted pre-tax profit rose 3.8% to £64.7m. An interim dividend returns for the first time in 19 years. AMBER/GREEN= (Graham)

We were moderately positive on Premier Foods at the beginning of this year - see Roland's comments in January. At an earnings multiple of about 12x, I think it continues to offer reasonable prospects, and so I am happy to maintain our existing stance. In the short term, the reduction in net debt gives the company much greater flexibility in addition to reducing the drag of interest costs and helping to justify a double-digit earnings multiple. And in the long term, I expect that its diversified portfolio of food brands will continue to enjoy reasonable pricing power, as they have in the past.

Shawbrook (LON:SHAW) (£1.5bn | SR69) Shawbrook Q3 2026 Trading Update Guidance is unchanged after a quarter of steady growth, with the CET1 ratio, a measure of capital strength, up to 13.4%. The loan book rose 8% annualised to £20.3bn, or 10% excluding a c.£0.3bn disposal. Arrears rose to 1.8%, which it puts down to a lower denominator, and it remains on track for c.£21bn by year end.

Chemring (LON:CHG) (£1.4bn | SR41) Post-close trading update Full-year profit will land slightly below forecasts, but the order book hit a record. Underlying operating profit is expected to be about £79m, versus a consensus of £80.3m, with net debt about £145m. The £1.4bn order book includes new UK MOD frameworks worth up to £220m. It is selling its US Sensors business and maintains “material earnings growth” for FY27.

Kier (LON:KIE) (£1.4bn | SR91) AGM Trading Statement Trading is in line with expectations, helped by a run of new contract wins. These include a £600m Devonport dockyard programme and about £100m of water work. The order book dipped slightly to £11.7bn at Sep 2026 from £11.9bn in June, though recent wins should lift it by December.

Atalaya Mining Copper SA (LON:ATYM) (£1.3bn | SR84) Atalaya MiningCopper - Q3 and YTD 2026 Financial Results Record quarterly EBITDA of €90.1m, up from €30.7m, lifted net cash to €342m, and the company stays on track for 2026 guidance. Higher diesel, explosives and electricity prices pushed nine-month all-in sustaining cost to US$3.11/lb. Copper output is still expected at the low end of 50,000–54,000 tonnes.

Metro Bank Holdings (LON:MTRO) (£1.2bn | SR83) Metro Bank Holdings PLC Announcement of Strategic Review including Commencement of Formal Sale Process Strategic Review of options. The Board remains confident in standalone prospects and ability to deliver guidance, but "evaluating potential interest in the Company through an FSP (formal sale process), alongside continuing to execute the standalone plan, will maximise the value creation opportunities available to shareholders".

Wizz Air Holdings (LON:WIZZ) (£1.2bn | SR79) Wizz Air Holdings - Half Year Results Profit fell in the first half as Middle East disruption and fuel costs hit Q1, but the second quarter recovered and October trading is stronger. Net profit fell 67% to €108.1m, though Q2 net profit rose 7.4%. October unit revenue was up about 5%, while fuel costs remain the main headwind.

Volex (LON:VLX) (£1.0bn | SR83) Half-Year Report Record first-half revenue rose 23.9% to $723.6m and underlying operating profit jumped 40.9% to $80.6m, with the second half "started well". Net debt before operating leases rose to $203.7m after the Kepler SignalTek acquisition and a $22.7m buyback. Full-year expectations, upgraded in October, are unchanged. AMBER/GREEN = (Roland)

Today's half-year results show a 41% surge in H1 profit, but also flags up that the exceptional Data Centre demand seen over the last 12 months is now normalising. Sales and profits are expected to fall modestly in H2, but I'm encouraged by continuing growth in areas such as EV charging and believe the valuation looks reasonable after the stock's recent de-rating.

Galliford Try Holdings (LON:GFRD) (£715m | SR94) AGM Statement Trading has started the new financial year slightly ahead of Board expectations. It also reports "encouraging contract wins". The £15.0m buyback launched in September had repurchased 576,808 shares for £3.98m by 10 Nov 2026. The Board remains confident of meeting its objectives for the current financial year.

Young & Co's Brewery (LON:YNGA) (£682m | SR96) Young & Co's Brew. - Half-year Financial Report Record first-half profit came on a hot summer and the World Cup, with adjusted pre-tax profit up 19.3% to £37.1m. Revenue rose 10.4% to £291.1m, and the interim dividend is held at 12.22p. The board expects the full year to be “in line with the recently upgraded market expectations”.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) (£650m | SR39) Preliminary Results Announcement Revenue up 5% to £1,625m. Like-for-like growth 2%. Headline adjusted PBT £76m, in line with guidance. Non-underlying items of £164m. Currently expects Headline adjusted PBT for FY27 to be in line with current market expectations of £75m to £85m.

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) (£614m | SR90) H1 FY27 Results Revenue fell 9% at constant currency in the first half as an exceptionally hot summer hit boots, and the company calls the result “disappointing”. Adjusted pre-tax loss widened to £13.7m from £9.4m. Trading in the coming weeks is “crucial”, with a “wide range of outcomes” for the full year. AMBER ↓ (Graham)

Although today's announcement doesn't explicitly guide expectations lower, it's clear that meeting consensus expectations will be extremely difficult. I've been taking a more positive view on Dr. Martens this year, as I thought that its earnings forecasts may have stabilised and the modest earnings multiple might offer a reasonable entry point. However, today's results and outlook statement have rocked my confidence in the stability of those earnings forecasts. The downtrend in EPS forecasts appears likely to resume.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings (LON:ALFA) (£481m | SR46) Alfa Financial Soft - Q3 2026 Trading update Profit is now expected slightly ahead of expectations on cost control, while revenue should be close to them. Third-quarter revenue rose 3% to £32.7m, with subscription revenue up 18% to £13.1m. Total contract value rose to £250.8m from £247.0m at 30 June.

Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) (£291m | SR68) Caledonia Mining Crp - 3rd Quarter Results Revenue rose 10.5% to $78.9m in the third quarter on a higher gold price, but profit after tax fell 39% to $11.3m after a $12.9m non-cash derivative loss. Production slipped to 17,030oz on compressed-air shortages that are now resolved. Full-year production guidance was revised to 69,000–72,500oz.

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) (£98m | SR90) Appointment of Chief Financial Officer New CFO appointed after a thorough search and selection process. He joined RWA in 2024 as chief financial officer for recruitment outsourcing.

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) (£91m | SR90) Arrow Exploration - Arrow Announces IC-HZ9 Well Results Production has hit a record of over 7,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day, helped by a new Icaco well. The IC-HZ9 well is flowing at a restricted 2,400 BOPD gross (1,200 net) and is still cleaning up, with its ultimate rate yet to be set. Cash was over US$35m on 1 Nov 2026. Another horizontal well, IC-HZ10, began drilling on 8 Nov 2026.

Videndum (LON:VID) (£88m | SR37) Trading Update Full-year guidance is cut after weaker trading from July to October, with revenue and adjusted EBITDA now expected to be broadly similar to FY25. Customers delayed purchases and some projects slipped into FY27. A new self-help programme targets about £10m of annualised savings by 2028, at a cost of about £3m. PROFIT WARNING

TheWorks (LON:WRKS) (£69m | SR94) Half Year Trading Update Profit guidance is up again after like-for-like sales rose 9.8% in the 26 weeks to 1 November 2026, against a UK non-food market down 1.0%. The board now expects FY27 adjusted EBITDA (pre-IFRS 16) of at least £17.0m, ahead of market expectations and the £16.0m guided before. Net cash was £3.5m.