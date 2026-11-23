We don't cover this one too often but perhaps we should! It qualifies as a Super Stock and has enjoyed very pleasant upward momentum in 2026 earnings forecasts, although 2027 hasn't moved much. That trend continues today with an upgrade for 2026 that does not explicitly impact 2027. The question for me is whether the company's excellent performance has more to do with mangement's intelligent decisions, or with good luck when it comes to electricity demand and high power prices. This year has obviously been a big one both in terms of energy market supply disruption, but also a surge in electricity usage. Even still, I can't avoid the conclusion that Drax deserves an upgrade to a moderately positive stance from us.

Up 6% at 871.5p (2.9bn)

This was an excellent update from energy producer Drax. Highlights include:

Full year 2026 expectations for Adj. EBITDA significantly above current consensus (consensus was for EBITDA of £721m, with a range of £710m-736m).

Final investment decision on three new solar projects (130MW)

There was a "strong system support and power generation performance in September and October", which resulted in the better-than-expected performance.

The company is also hosting a capital markets day at 2pm today, in which they will set out an ambition for "double-digit average annual growth rate in earnings and dividends", including 12% compound growth in adjusted EBITDA and even higher EPS growth.

Leverage: Drax had a target leverage multiple of 2x, although they have been above that level in 2026. They previously said they would de-lever to their target by the end of 2027.

That plan has now changed, with a new leverage target of 2.5x. This is said to be "In line with reduced business risk, and debt capacity available at current credit rating".

Their credit rating at Fitch is BB+, which is not investment grade but is pretty close: it's the best credit rating within the "junk" category.

Growth plans: they are targeting a 20% in MW under management from 2026 to 2029. Drax will be "progressively weighted towards Solar & Wind and Flexgen through 2020s", where Flexgen refers to their flexible generation portfolio (smoothing out electricity supply to match demand).

CEO comment:

The UK needs energy security and routes for decarbonisation which are affordable, whilst at the same time encouraging investment to support economic growth. Demand for power is expected to double by 2040 and as the share of gas generation reduces, there is an increased need for more generation across the board, including solar and wind, and the dispatchable flexible generation to support those and help keep the lights on when the wind isn’t blowing and the sun isn’t shining.

Data centre: in a sign of the times we live in, the company is targeting a "large-scale data centre" at Drax Power Station, and are developing a planning application to that effect.

Graham's view

We don't cover this one too often but perhaps we should! It qualifies as a Super Stock:

It has also enjoyed very pleasant upward momentum in 2026 earnings forecasts, although 2027 hasn't moved much:

That trend continues today with an upgrade for 2026 that does not explicitly impact 2027. However, the CMD could fuel plenty of optimism for future years.

The question for me is whether the company's excellent performance has more to do with mangement's intelligent decisions, or with good luck when it comes to electricity demand and high power prices. This year has obviously been a big one both in terms of energy market supply disruption, but also a surge in usage.

Even still, I can't avoid the conclusion that Drax deserves an upgrade to a moderately positive stance from us. This is a little more adventurous than the stance that I would normally take here, especially considering the leverage involved, so I will plan to revert back to neutral very promptly if conditions turn against the company.