Good morning! After a horrible Friday which saw the S&P fall 3.7% (into “correction” territory), there were whispers that today could be a “Black Monday” for financial markets - appropriately, on the same week as Black Friday.

However, overnight bets are saying that the S&P is on course for a recovery later today, back over 7,000.

For tech stocks, the Nasdaq fell 5.3% on Friday alone and is now down year-to-date, but is currently expected to make a recovery (up 2.9% in overnight trading). Anthropic, PBC (NSQ:ANT) is holding steady at around $92.

The FTSE was not immune to the negativity, down 1% on Friday to 10,346 and now only marginally higher than where it started the year.

Let’s see what happens later when trading begins in earnest. For now, though, it looks like we have a modest US recovery on our hands, and possibly a calmer day for UK shares. I have some dry powder to allocate, so I’ve been keeping my spirits up by thinking how best to allocate it!

Overnight market movements:

The FTSE is down 0.2% at 10,340

S&P 500 is up 2% at 7,066

Brent crude (January) is down 0.1% at $92.30/bbl

Gold is up 2.4% at $3,623/oz

Bitcoin is up 1% at $61,450

Roland Head joins me today.

The table is being edited. Spreadsheet accompanying this report: link.

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