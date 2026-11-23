LIVEDaily Stock Market Report (Mon 23rd Nov 2026) - Table
Good morning! After a horrible Friday which saw the S&P fall 3.7% (into “correction” territory), there were whispers that today could be a “Black Monday” for financial markets - appropriately, on the same week as Black Friday.
However, overnight bets are saying that the S&P is on course for a recovery later today, back over 7,000.
For tech stocks, the Nasdaq fell 5.3% on Friday alone and is now down year-to-date, but is currently expected to make a recovery (up 2.9% in overnight trading). Anthropic, PBC (NSQ:ANT) is holding steady at around $92.
The FTSE was not immune to the negativity, down 1% on Friday to 10,346 and now only marginally higher than where it started the year.
Let’s see what happens later when trading begins in earnest. For now, though, it looks like we have a modest US recovery on our hands, and possibly a calmer day for UK shares. I have some dry powder to allocate, so I’ve been keeping my spirits up by thinking how best to allocate it!
Overnight market movements:
The FTSE is down 0.2% at 10,340
S&P 500 is up 2% at 7,066
Brent crude (January) is down 0.1% at $92.30/bbl
Gold is up 2.4% at $3,623/oz
Bitcoin is up 1% at $61,450
Roland Head joins me today.
The table is being edited. Spreadsheet accompanying this report: link.
Companies Reporting
Name (Mkt Cap)
RNS
AI Summary
Notes
Smith & Nephew (LON:SN.) (£9.6bn | SR46)
Investec (LON:INVP) (£4.6bn | SR61)
Man (LON:EMG) (£3.4bn | SR87)
Two subsidiaries must pay about $107m to Kuwait's pension fund PIFSS this month, from existing resources. That reflects the $155m the judgment said PIFSS could recover, less co-defendant settlements. Interest and costs are still undecided, possibly until early 2027, and it disagrees with the judgment and is considering an appeal.
Drax (LON:DRX) (£2.8bn | SR95)
Full-year profit is now expected to be significantly above analyst consensus of £721m, after a strong September and October for system support and generation. It targets Adj. EBITDA of £800–900m in 2029, above £1bn in 2031, and raised its leverage target to 2.5x. Expectations remain subject to continued good operational performance.
HUTCHMED (China) (LON:HCM) (£1.8bn | SR33)
Acceler8 Ventures (LON:AC8) (£366m | SR15)
Hui10 has added Yunnan, its eighth province for Sports Lottery+ and fourth for UGO Scratch, from November 2026. Lucky World had connected 16,717 lottery shops by 19 November, up 3,066 since 30 September, and registered users passed 1.9 million. The company remains on target for over 20,000 shops by end-December. No financial terms were disclosed.
Capita (LON:CPI) (£295m | SR19)
Capita: Notice of Board Changes, Update on Trading, Financial Position and Proposed Equity Raise
Cerillion (LON:CER) (£253m | SR31)
Signing its largest-ever contract, worth £42.5m, lifted new orders to a record £49.3m. Revenue rose 3% to £46.5m, but adjusted EBITDA fell 8% to £21.1m after orders were delayed. The dividend rises 8% to 16.7p, and the company is "confident" of growth prospects.
Crest Nicholson Holdings (LON:CRST) (£161m | SR34)
A profit warning: it now expects an adjusted EBIT loss of £30–40m for the year ending 31 Oct 2026, as weak demand persists. Net debt of about £64m beat its £70–90m guidance, but it is still negotiating covenant changes with lenders and exploring other debt financing. It expects an adjusted EBIT loss again in FY27.
Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) (£114m | SR23)
Savannah Resources - Project update: Further important progress made
Savannah's lithium project in Portugal is moving into construction preparation, with a key powerline licence granted. Earthworks and mining contracts are out to tender, with selections expected in Q1 2027. Downpayments on long-lead equipment should start within two months. It is still aiming to sign a second offtake agreement before year end, and to recruit about 30 more staff.
SIG (LON:SHI) (£106m | SR93)
Full-year profit guidance is unchanged, with underlying operating profit still expected at about £25m. Like-for-like revenue rose 1.3% in the four months to 31 October 2026, though the year to date is still down 0.3%. UK & Ireland grew 0.5% and Mainland Europe 2.1%. It also expects to improve net debt in the second half.
EnSilica (LON:ENSI) (£92m | SR32)
A potential US$80m satellite-navigation chip deal is its largest programme yet, but it is not yet a signed contract. Heads of Terms are agreed and work has started under a purchase order. Supply is expected from 2030, worth more than US$80m over ten years, excluding development fees. FY27 revenue guidance of £32–34m is unchanged.
Strix (LON:KETL) (£59m | SR84)
A £10.0m share buyback restarts and the finance chief is leaving, alongside a trading update. The board expects FY27 results in line with market expectations after the six months to 30 September 2026. Controls volumes grew year on year, though it flags continued uncertainty in consumer confidence. Clare Foster steps down as CFO on 5 December, with Mark Kirkland as interim.
KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) (£59m | SR15)
Dotlines Global (LON:DOTL) (£52m | SR5)
ATC Music (LON:ATC) (£41m)
(Shares currently suspended)
Amigo Resources (LON:AMGO) (£33m | SR75)
A first look at its Tanzanian rare earth project shows a carbonatite complex with rare earth and niobium–tantalum minerals, but no assay results yet, so no grades. Mapping and microscope work found these minerals, though the rare earth carbonates came from rock beside the licence boundary. Assays on 118 samples are pending, and ground surveys and trenching are planned subject to those results.
iFOREX Financial Trading Holdings (LON:IFRX) (£32m | SR32)
A UAE licence is a step closer, with operations targeted for the first quarter of 2027. The UAE Capital Market Authority gave in-principle approval on 19 November 2026 for a Category 5 licence covering financial consultation, introduction and promotion. The approval lasts six months, during which it must meet licence conditions, including setting up a local office, before the full licence is granted. No financial impact was disclosed.
Carclo (LON:CAR) (£28m | SR72)
Underlying operating profit rose 21.8% to £6.7m in the first half, even though revenue fell 3.1% to £55.5m on softer diagnostics demand. Cash generated from operations doubled to £7.9m and net debt excluding leases fell to £17.9m. The board reaffirms full-year profit and cash expectations, with trading weighted towards the second half.
Coiled Therapeutics (LON:COIL) (£28m | SR17)
Early data on its new lipid-based AO-252 formulation show exposure rising in line with dose and some tumour shrinkage. At 120mg twice daily, exposure was about 1.6x the original 80mg tablet. Three of four evaluable patients, who had received four to seven prior therapies, benefited, including 21% and 14% tumour reductions. No dose-limiting toxicities were seen.
Altitude (LON:ALT) (£14m | SR41)
Adjusted operating profit rose 32% to $2.1m in the six months to 30 September, even though revenue fell 6% to $20.2m as it exited uneconomic accounts. Gross margin improved to 38.0%. Net debt was $1.9m, against $0.1m at March. The board expects Merchanting revenue to stay below last year in the second half.
DSW Capital (LON:DSW) (£12m | SR54)
Network revenue rose 24% to £12.8m in the first half, with adjusted EBITDA up to £0.8m from £0.7m. Profit before tax rose to £421k from £237k, and net cash was £0.5m at 30 September. The interim dividend is held at 1.2p, and trading is "in line with management expectations", though results are weighted to the second half.
RTC (LON:RTC) (£12m | SR86)
Trading in the six months to 31 December 2026 is expected to match the first half. The board says the order book gives revenue visibility well beyond the year end, and the group has no term debt and "significant net cash resources". It warns 2027 could bring "more and potentially greater uncertainty" for recruitment. Full-year results are due around 22 March 2027.
One Media IP (LON:OMIP) (£10m | SR97)
Titon Holdings (LON:TON) (£10m | SR70)
115p in cash per share. 32.9% premium to the Titon closing price on the latest practicable date.
TAKEOVER
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1 comment
Dead Cat Bounce? Let's see!