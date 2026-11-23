Crest Nicholson's FY26 loss will now be larger than previously expected and the company has yet to achieve agree amended terms for its debt, despite long-running discussions. The possibility of an equity refinancing means we think this remains a risky situation for shareholders.

Down 30% to 43p (£111m) - Trading and balance sheet update

Debt-laden Crest Nicholson has issued another profit warning this morning, flagging up weaker trading and warning that another year of losses may lie ahead.

FY26 trading update (y/e 31 October 2026):

Trading deteriorated during the second half of the year ended 31 October, with the open market sales rate falling to 0.39 in H2 (from 0.48 in H1) and dropping to just 0.34 in September and October.

FY26 completions were 1,353, at the bottom end of the 1,350 - 1,400 target range

Profit margins were adversely affected by the slower completion of developments, a lost land sale and higher costs for building safety remediation.

Balance sheet impairment: trading conditions are expected to remain difficult "well into next year". As a result, Crest's management now expects the net realisable value of its short-term land bank to be lower than expected . A £10m to £15m provision will be deducted from FY26 adjusted EBIT to reflect this.

Updated guidance: Crest now expects to report a FY26 adjusted EBIT loss of £30m to £40m . The latest broker forecast I can find, from Cavendish in October, suggests that previous expectations were for a loss of £10m - so this is a big downgrade.

FY26 year-end net debt is expected to be £64m, better than guidance of £70m to £90m. While positive, this doesn't change the situation in my view - Crest Nicholson seems likely to be in breach of its profit-based covenants when its FY26 accounts are published.

Exceptional costs: the bad news doesn't stop there. Building safety remediation costs and other one-off charges remain a growing headache:

Recoveries exceeded cost increases in FY26, resulting in an exceptional EBIT profit of c.£15m...

...but this will be outweighed by additional exceptional charges of £25m to £30m, much of which relates to an apartment development completed around 10 years ago.

Outlook

The company says it welcomes the government's Your First Home scheme but believes it's too soon to assess the potential benefit.

FY27 guidance will be included with January's FY26 result, but current expectations are for a further adjusted EBIT loss in FY27.

Lender update

Crest remains in long-running discussions with its lenders over covenant amendments and potential refinancing. In September, we were told that the interest cover covenant waiver had been extended until 30 November, but there's no comment on any further extension today. This suggests talks may be coming down to the wire.

Slightly ominously, Crest says it's also "thoroughly exploring alternative sources of debt financing".

I would speculate that if the company can't reach an agreement with its existing lenders, any alternative debt financing on offer is likely to be expensive and potentially unfavourable for existing shareholders.

Roland's view

We've been RED on this stock for some time. This is mainly due to the company's debt situation and the risk that Crest Nicholson will need to raise new equity at a discounted valuation, diluting existing shareholders.

Although the stock's c.70% discount to book value may seem tempting, in my view it's a clear warning flag:

The book value of the company's assets may need to be written down, as we've seen today.

The market is pricing in the risk of a dilutive equity refinancing if Crest can't achieve a sustainable debt situation.

While trading might recover quite quickly if housing market conditions improve, there's no sign of this year. In the meantime, the company's debt situation means that Crest Nicholson is up against the clock. For equity investors, this is a risky situation.

I'm leaving our negative view unchanged today.