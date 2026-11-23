Profit guidance for 2026 has been held, but net debt is due to be higher than expected and 2027 profit guidance has been cut by c.75%. With net debt climbing and leverage rising, the company has decided to raise £190m in new equity to try and steady the ship. Capita may recover, but the shares are not investable for me until the equity raise has been completed and there's some clarity on the outlook.

Down 71% to 70p (£85m) - Trading Update

We've been AMBER/RED on this public sector outsourcing specialist since March, when Capita warned on profits. The company has since made headlines repeatedly due to problems with its Civil Service Pension Scheme contract.

I hope subscribers have been able to avoid today's calamitous sell-off, which has been triggered by news the company is planning a £190m equity raise (the market cap prior to today was c.£290m).

The company's StockRank plummeted following March's warning and this has proved a reliable predictor of problems. Capita shares are down by more than 70% at publication time:

Today's update packs in quite a lot of important news. Here's a summary of the key points:

CEO Adolfo Hernandez to step down with immediate effect. He will be replaced by the CFO (who joined in 2024). The CFO will be replaced by the Group Financial Controller, who joined as a graduate in 2001 so has a deep knowledge of the business.

2026 results to be in line with previous guidance for adjusted operating profit (c.£65m) and free cash flow (outflow of £35-50m). Net debt is expected to be c.£300m (previously c.£250m) due to due to business exit costs, adverse timing effects and "a legal claim".

2027 profits are now expected to be lower than previously expected due to additional costs relating to the Civil Service Pension Scheme and "short-term contract headwinds". FY27 operating profit is expected to be £85-95m lower than previously expected - Singer Capital forecast adjusted EBIT of £108m in September, so today's update suggests adjusted EBIT will be <£25m in 2027.

2027 free cash flow is expected to remain negative, with an outflow of £50m to £60m excluding the impact of business exits.

£190m equity raise: Capita intends to raise £190m by issuing new shares during the first half of 2027. This will be used to fund "short-term challenges and to reduce leverage". The company says it will also be seeking amendments to its financing arrangements, including increased headroom on covenants.

Equity raise

My estimates suggest Capita's leverage was already around 2.0x EBITDA at the time of its half-year accounts.

Today's guidance tells us that on an underlying basis, the company expects to see £85 to £110m of cash outflows from the business in 2026 and 2027. I would guess that the statutory (actual) figure may be higher.

Against this backdrop, it's not surprising to see the company decide to raise equity. With such weak profitability expected in 2026 and 2027, leverage would otherwise have risen to an unsustainable level. This makes further debt funding impractical.

It's worth noting that this isn't the troubled outsourcing group's first visit to the equity punch bowl over the last decade. A previous raise in 2018 increased Capita's share count by 50%, but has eventually proved inadequate to resolve problems at this chronic underperformer:

I have no idea what share price the equity raise today might be completed at. Given the level of debt involved, it's possible that the eventual price of the new shares could still be below today's share price.

In my experience of these situations, the best approach is usually to wait until after a fundraising has been completed before considering a new investment. That's certainly what I would do if I was interested in investing (I'm not).

Outlook for 2028 and beyond

According to Capita, the silver lining to this cloudy outlook is that the company's orderbook and revenue pipeline remain fairly strong. Management expects "a material recovery in profitability from 2028 onwards" and has provided more detail on the medium-term outlook today:

Expects to deliver adjusted revenue of £1.65bn to £1.7bn in 2028, with further adjusted revenue growth in 2029.

Adjusted operating margin is expected to improve by over 3.5% in 2028, "returning to a mid to high single digit" margin "in the longer term".

Positive free cash flow excluding business exits is expected from 2028.

The Board is targeting leverage of less than 2.0x EBITDA from 2028.

No major contracts are due for renewal in 2028 or 2029 and the current pipeline of opportunities stands at £18.3bn. Taken together, management says this provides confidence in revenue expectations for 2028 and 2029. 60% of 2028 revenue guidance is already secured.

Roland's view

Capita has attracted a number of specialist investors targeting a turnaround in the business. The company's largest holder, Oasis Management, has indicated today that it buy new shares "at least" in proportion to its existing 15.2% holding.

I obviously haven't done the kind of in-depth research carried out by these fund mangers. However, consensus expectations for 2026 and 2027 have fallen steadily this year are likely to be cut again after today:

There's also the prospect of severe dilution to the existing equity base when next year's fundraising is completed.

From my perspective it makes no sense to consider investing here until Capita has completed its equity raise and confirmed that its balance sheet is in a sustainable position.

At that point, liquidity will be strong (there will be a lot of new shares sloshing around the market) and potential investors will be able to form a more meaningful estimate of valuation and outlook. After all, I don't think it's too far-fetched to suggest that 2028 guidance could change over the next 18 months.

To reflect the uncertain value of Capita's current equity and its weak 2027 outlook, I'm moving our view to be fully negative today.