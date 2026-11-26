The main attractions here, in my view, are the asset classes in which Foresight specialises: infrastructure and private equity, which are to some degree insulated from passive competition. However, given the slim balance sheet support and its continued reliance on the timing of certain events in order to meet near-term forecasts, I think a moderately positive stance remains the most sensible one for us. For investors willing to look past short-term risks, I think this does offer something different and is worthy of additional research.

Up 8% at 458.5p (£508m)

This fund manager is entirely focused on the Real Assets and Private Equity sectors. We've had a pretty favourable opinion of it in the past, although I did moderate our view on it in October.

My caution was down to the fear that a large H2 weighting was needed to hit full-year forecasts. Today's interim results should help to clarify things.

Some of these headlines were already known from the October update:

AUM nearly £13 billion (includes the value of debt-funded infrastructure assets)

FUM £9.1 billion (Foresight earns fees on this)

And on the income statement:

Revenue +10% to £84.6m

"Core EBITDA pre-SBP" +7% to £34m

Adjusted earnings per share +5% to 22.3p

The RNS is very heavily abridged, so I need to check the document at source to find the statutory numbers: pre-tax profit from ordinary activities is £27.2m (up 11.5%).

Adjusting the adjustments

There's a long list of adjustments to reach the "core EBITDA" number.

Overall, they aren't too heavy, but they are worth mentioning.

For example, there are £2m of "restructuring activities and other items" in H1, offset by a gain on a lease.

In the previous financial year, these restructuring items added up to nearly £3m.

I tend to not allow adjustments of this type, unless they are truly one-off, as I think that allowing them permits management to write off too many miscellaneous expenses.

I do allow the amortisation and impairment of certain intangible assets to be adjusted out. Foresight had £1.9m of amortisation/impairment in H1, and £3.6m in the prior financial year. So I'd be happy enough writing up the company's H1 adjusted PBT from £27.2m to c. £29m.

Outlook (current trading)

The energy transition fund FEIP II continues to raise and deploy funds into infrastructure assets, while at the other end of the lifecycle there have been various profitable exits at the Private Equity division.

Here's how the Executive Chairman summarises short-term prospects:

We... are well positioned for another strong year of retail fundraising. Institutionally, in Australia we delivered growth in ARIF [Australian Renewables Income Fund], while retaining exposure to a flagship asset upon exit through a continuation vehicle. Looking ahead, alongside the maturing FEIP I portfolio, FEIP II’s recent successful deployments should support the achievement of our €1.25 billion target, which remains an important factor in the delivery of near-term market expectations.

At the October update, he said "the timing of institutional real asset fundraising remains an important factor in the delivery of near-term consensus expectation". I'm reading today's update, which focuses on successful deployment, as perhaps indicating a slightly higher degree of confidence that near-term expectations will be met.

Estimates

Thanks to Cavendish for covering this today. They say that H1 was ahead of expectations, with core EBITDA being 5% ahead of what they previously expected, on revenues 2% higher than they expected.

For the full year, Cavendish suggests that Foresight is "on track" but also that this is "in part dependent on fundraising progress within FEIP II and another close occurring before 31 March". Their full-year adjusted EPS forecast for FY March 2027 is 49.8p, rising to 62.6p in FY March 2028.

Graham's view

There's still a material H2 weighting at work here. Checking against consensus expectations, I calculate that H1 revenue was 47.7% of the full-year forecast. H1 core EBITDA was 45.3% of the full-year forecast.

Perhaps I'm being overly jittery, considering that the earnings multiple is only about 9x on the current financial year and less than 8x on the financial year starting in four months.

However, the balance sheet provides very limited support with tangible net assets of only £35m. This strikes me as a slimmer balance sheet than I usually find at fund managers.

The main attractions here, in my view, are the asset classes in which Foresight specialises: infrastructure and private equity, which are to some degree insulated from passive competition.

However, given the slim balance sheet support and its continued reliance on the timing of certain events in order to meet near-term forecasts, I think a moderately positive stance remains the most sensible one for us. For investors willing to look past short-term risks, I think this does offer something different and is worthy of additional research.

The StockRank looks accurate to me: high quality, and offering some value, but with some uncertainty clouding near-term momentum: