Combined with a still modest valuation for such a well-run business, I see no reason to change our previously positive view.

The transition to the NDC and some caution on margins may see a weaker H2. However, the strength of H1 means I see a beat of expectations as far more likely than a miss.

Long-term thinking and a robust balance sheet have allowed them to benefit from a competitor going into administration and continue building their new national distribution centre. The net result is that they have significantly outperformed the wider housebuilding industry.

Given the company's exposure to the UK housing market, these are particularly pleasing numbers:

Revenue for the six months ended 30 September 2026 was £219.3m, up 11.4% on £196.8m for the same period last year.

And, importantly, driven by volume growth as well as price rises:

Volumes are up 5.4% compared with the same period last year, across both panels and timber products. Cost prices of our products have increased as some of our suppliers have passed on the higher costs of energy and oil.

The numbers also show signs of modest operational gearing, with EPS up almost 20% despite higher distribution costs:

H1 2026/27 H1 2025/26 Change Revenue £219.3m £196.8m +11.4% Gross profit £36.9m £31.9m +15.6% Gross margin 16.8% 16.2% +0.6 pts Operating profit £13.9m £11.1m +25.4% Profit before tax £15.2m £12.8m +18.4% Basic EPS 57.3p 47.9p +19.6% Interim dividend 8.45p 8.10p +4.3% Net assets £237.2m £225.2m +5.3% Cash £36.8m £59.8m −38.5%

Net cash is down, but largely due to the investment in their National Distribution Centre. Although increased inventories and receivables are also requiring cash:

We get a small update on the NDC today:

Construction of the National Distribution Centre is expected to be complete by the end of 2026. There will be a controlled movement of stock from our current port facilities during 2027, with the aim of fully trading from the site by the end of 2027. This will incur some additional costs during this transitional period. In addition we have now obtained planning permission to build a new depot in Belfast, and relocate from leased premises that are unsuitable for the products that we are bringing to the Irish market.

The company also likely saw some continued benefit from National Timber Group going into administration. The FY26 results said that during the second half of the year, that event caused a few short-term pressures on margins in some product groups, but these became opportunities in the final quarter of the financial year. I expect that benefit carried through into the period just reported.

Outlook:

They don't appear to give specific guidance against forecasts, but they say:

The second half of 2026/27 has started with similar volumes to the previous six month period to 30 September 2026. We are seeing some pressure on margins, especially on our commodity products, but our improving product mix should help offset this challenge. We are seeing further price increases in some of our products which are driven by the higher energy costs rather than increased demand.

However, given the H1, the H2 required to hit the FY numbers are very modest (from SP Angel's July note, as I can't see any update yet on Research Tree):

£m FY27E forecast H1 actual H2 needed vs H2 FY26 vs H1 FY27 Revenue 410.4 219.3 191.1 −2.6% −12.9% Gross profit (16.2% margin) 66.5 36.9 29.6 −10.1% −19.9% Gross margin 16.2% 16.8% 15.5% 16.8% Operating profit (EBIT) 22.9 13.9 9.0 −17.7% −35.7% PBT (adj.) 23.5 15.2 8.3 −32.2% −45.2% EPS (p) 87.2 57.3 29.9 −33.0% −47.8%

Despite the caution around margins and the cost associated with starting to trade from the NDC, the FY numbers look very achievable to me.

Valuation:

Despite a small rise today, the shares still look very reasonably priced on current forecasts:

The slight discount to tangible book value remains, suggesting scope for further earnings enhancement should the UK housing market ever start to recover.