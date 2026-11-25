This fund manager still earns a reasonable profit margin (net margin c. 9%) and an acceptable return on equity. It's still paying a dividend. And it's got enormous balance sheet value relative to its market cap, with most of this value being in the form of cash and other liquid assets. But FY27 forecasts were cut at Equity Development and Ian Simm himself acknowledged there were no "clear signals" that flows were improving yet. I'm putting this back on AMBER/GREEN, despite having a track record of over-optimism here. My defence is that the StockRanks are seeing what I'm seeing: the ValueRank is 96 and the QualityRank is 97. Averaging down is normally a very bad idea, but I'm very sorely tempted to do it here. There is a difference: this time around, I'd be buying into a situation where the balance sheet alone justifies the majority of the price paid. There's a lot of comfort in that.

Up 10% at 88.2p (£112m)

[Disclosure: at the time of publication, Graham has a long position in IPX.]

We already had a Q4 AUM update from Impax in October (a very poor update), so today's full-year results were about looking at the finer details and checking in on management sentiment.

As a reminder, the full-year flows were terrible: £7.8 billion of net outflows, with the company having started the year with total AUM of £26.1 billion. AUM finished the year at £20 billion, with the outflows being only partially offset by positive market returns.

And Q4 was particularly bad, so there was no positive momentum with which to enter the new financial year. H2 was worse than H1.

The lower AUM is reflected in lower revenues and profitability for FY Sep 2026:

Revenue £113.1m (prior year: £141.9m)

Adjusted operating profit £16.6m (prior year: £33.6m)

Statutory PBT £13.4m (prior year: £27.8m)

The total dividend also takes a dive to 6.7p (prior year: 12p).

Cash reserves are stable at £63.8m, covering over half of the market cap and reminding us of the incredible depths to which this share has fallen (down in the region of 95% from its peak).

That's not the only slice of good news. There has been a "significant turnaround in investment performance not yet reflected in asset flows".

Or in the words of CEO Ian Simm:

"...we continued to be impacted by a negative ‘lag effect’ on our net flows during the Period, which typically trail performance by 12 to 18 months... The investment performance of our thematic equities strategies has notably improved, with many of our strategies rotating positively since January 2026. Across the market there is visible momentum in ‘sustainability’ flows and the newer elements of our diversified platform, which have the potential to scale quickly, are gaining traction.”

Note that "thematic equities" are responsible for 63% of Impax's AUM, so their performance and flow trends are key. The fact that their returns have "improved" might be called a green shoot of recovery - and Impax itself uses this term in today's report - but I'm wary of getting overly optimistic, as I have done before with this share!

Fixed income strategies (10% of AUM) are also said to have "performed strongly compared to benchmarks and peers".

Outlook: like all active fund managers, Impax has been negatively affected by the strong performance of highly concentrated, passive indices. As the AI trade possibly unwinds, Ian Simm says:

"A less concentrated market, rather than one led by a small number of AI-driven stocks, is inherently a better environment for active, fundamentals-led managers like Impax."

He also points to the Democrat victories in the US mid-term elections. President Trump's approach to environmentalism has certainly been a negative backdrop for sustainability-focused investments.

And he gives three reasons why net flows might be at an inflection point, "despite the absence of clear signals that this is happening today" (!).

The improved performance of thematic equities, with the flagship strategy currently 5.4% ahead of the All-Country World Index in 2026. Three consecutive quarters of positive net flows into the sustainability sector, according to Morningstar (GN note: it's a shame that Impax did not participate in this!). "...the newer elements of our diversified platform are gaining traction" - fixed income, systematic equities and private markets.

Estimates

Thanks to Equity Development for publishing on this. They have unfortunately cut forecasts for FY27, despite 2026 coming out better than expected. The reason for this is perfectly reasonable, almost to the point of being banal: a lower AUM net flow forecast. They now anticipate only £1 billion of net flows in FY27, whereas previously they had pencilled in £1.9 billion. Of course the final figure is highly unpredictable.

This leads to a new basic EPS forecast of 7.8p for FY27, down 12% from the previous forecast of 8.9p.

This gives a P/E multiple of 11x if we make absolutely no adjustment for the company's cash balance.

Graham's view

As this is now a deep value play, I've checked the balance sheet and found net assets of £108m of which only £23m is intangible.

So we have a tangible net worth of £85m, or three quarters of the market cap.

This is where I enter the dangerous territory of being tempted to average down.

I bought a small starter position here a long time ago, and have watched it depreciate by 65%. It's now the tiniest position in my portfolio - barely a rounding error.

The question for me now is whether I might be tempted to go again.

The problem is that I've been wrong on this several times before. I was wrong on it when I took a moderately positive stance on it in 2025 (when the share price was in the region of 200p). I was wrong on it when I opened that starter position in my personal portfolio. And I was wrong on it when I took a moderately positive stance on it again in July (share price at the time: 112p).

This one poses me a major difficulty because it's a profitable company that still earns a reasonable profit margin (net margin c. 9%) and an acceptable return on equity. It's still paying a dividend. And it's got enormous balance sheet value relative to its market cap, with most of this value being in the form of cash and other liquid assets.

And yet despite all of this, the market doesn't seem to want to know.

I do think it's interesting that the share price went up today. Yes, the FY26 result was not bad in terms of profitability, but FY27 forecasts were cut at Equity Development and Ian Simm himself acknowledged there were no "clear signals" that flows were improving yet.

Do I dare put us back on AMBER/GREEN here? I guess I must be a glutton for punishment, because I am going to do precisely that.

My defence is that the StockRanks are seeing what I'm seeing: the ValueRank is 96 and the QualityRank is 97. IPX is categorised as a "Contrarian" play:

Averaging down is normally a very bad idea, but I'm very sorely tempted to do it here. There is a difference: this time around, I'd be buying into a situation where the balance sheet alone justifies the majority of the price paid. There's a lot of comfort in that.