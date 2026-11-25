LIVEDaily Stock Market Report (Wed 25th Nov 2026) - placeholder
What a week it’s been! With the Anthropic IPO, the Huang rebound at Nvidia, and greatly elevated stock market volatility, there’s been no shortage of drama to digest.
Overall sentiment remains nervous, especially when it comes to the AI trade.
Yesterday: S&P fell 0.5%, Nasdaq fell 1.5%.
1 month: S&P down 6.2%, Nasdaq down 9.3%
YTD: S&P up 5%, Nasdaq up 2.1%.
When headlines are negative (e.g. Bloomberg this morning: “Stock Losses Build as AI Trade Falters”), it’s easy to forget that returns longer than a couple of months are still respectable. The FTSE and the S&P are both up by 5% year-to-date.
But when markets are used to the tech names carrying us higher, it’s understandable that a 2.1% return for the Nasdaq might feel underwhelming.
VIX is currently at 26, down from 36 reached on Friday. Even at 26, that indicates plenty of nervousness around the direction in which markets might be headed.
Overnight market movements:
The FTSE is up 0.4% at 10,510
S&P 500 is down 0.9% at 7,140
Brent crude (January) is down 1.8% at $89.75/bbl
Gold is down 1% at $3,520/oz
Bitcoin is down 1% at $59,250
Roland Head joins me today.
The table is being edited.
Companies Reporting
Name (Mkt Cap)
RNS
AI Summary
Notes
GSK (LON:GSK) (£77.3bn | SR72)
A twice-yearly depemokimab injection matched monthly mepolizumab at achieving remission in a phase III trial in the rare vasculitis EGPA, meeting its primary endpoint. Safety was similar in both arms. The trial covered 162 patients over 52 weeks. Regulatory filings are planned for H1 2027, and it is not yet approved for EGPA anywhere.
easyJet (LON:EZJ) (£5.2bn | SR57)
Profit before tax collapsed to £71m from £665m as the Middle East conflict pushed up fuel costs and hit demand. Fuel costs rose 11% to £2.5bn. The board will pay no dividend, and the going-concern note carries a material uncertainty tied to the Apollo takeover, due to complete in early 2027.
ROSEBANK INDUSTRIES (LON:ROSE) (£3.0bn | SR17)
Rosebank Industries - Trading Ahead of Full Year 2026 Expectations
Profit is running ahead of forecasts after a positive four months in all three businesses. Adjusted operating profit and earnings per share are expected to beat analysts' consensus for 2026, which stands at $321m. ECI's adjusted operating margin was 16.8%, and MW Components revenue grew 14%.
Pets at Home (LON:PETS) (£1.1bn | SR96)
Pets at Home Grp - Pets at Home Group plc FY27 Interim Results
Group underlying pre-tax profit jumped 44% to £52.2m in the first half, and the board now expects full-year profit at the top end of analyst expectations. Revenue rose 3.9% to £809.1m. The interim dividend was cut to 3.0p from 4.7p, as payout is rebased to 50% of earnings per share.
Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) (£650m | SR88)
The portfolio was revalued up 10.4% to £668.6m in the quarter to 30 Sep 2026, lifting net asset value 4.2% to £734.2m. Xona Space Systems and ICEYE drove gains, and £43.6m was invested. Shares still trade at a 24.5% discount, and cash fell to £122.5m.
Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) (£343m | SR86)
Earnings, the dividend and property values all grew in the first half. Underlying funds from operations rose 7% to £16.1m, helped by a £1.8m promote from the BRAVO partnership, and the interim dividend is 3.4p, up from 3.1p. Loan to value rose to 43.4% after acquisitions, and £50m of disposals are planned to bring it below 40%.
Mobico (LON:MCG) (£273m | SR92)
Adjusted operating profit jumped 38% to £137.4m in the six months to Sep 2026, but free cash flow was an outflow of £39.0m and the accounts carry a going-concern material uncertainty linked to the 46p recommended takeover offer. Liquidity is £0.6bn against £232m of US private placement debt due in 2027, and the company still expects calendar 2026 adjusted operating profit of £215–230m.
TAKEOVER
Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) (£269m | SR99)
Buys four outlets from the Hendy Group. Total cash consideration is estimated at £16.1 million, including a £1.1 million freehold property and £6.0 million of goodwill. Settled from VTU's existing cash facilities.
VP (LON:VP.) (£200m | SR49)
Revenue fell 8.6% to £172.2m in the first half after the planned Brandon Hire Station restructure, and adjusted profit slipped 2.3% to £16.9m. Net debt fell to £146.4m from £155.9m a year earlier. The second half is expected to beat last year's, with full-year results “in line with market expectations”.
Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) (£197m | SR90)
The Thaba chrome joint venture is being terminated from 24 December 2026 over persistent mining underperformance. The $51.1m of loans to its partner falls due at termination, and chrome guidance for FY2027 falls to 75,000–85,000 tons from 110,000–140,000. PGM guidance is unchanged and cash was $81.4m at 30 October 2026.
Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) (£197m | SR36)
2026 profit will be significantly below market expectations, with an underlying loss before tax of £0–10m against £9.4m consensus. Exceptional items of £40–45m will hit reported profit, net debt is expected at £125–135m, and no final dividend is proposed. It expects a return to profit in FY27.
PROFIT WARNING
Impax Asset Management (LON:IPX) (£102m | SR81)
Impax Asset Mgmnt - Results for the year ended 30 September 2026
Assets under management fell to £20.0bn from £26.1bn after £7.8bn of net outflows, as clients kept leaving despite improved performance since January. Revenue fell to £113.1m and adjusted operating profit halved to £16.6m. The total dividend was cut to 6.7p from 12.0p. Management says the company is “well positioned for future success”.
Cake Box Holdings (LON:CBOX) (£74m | SR66)
Sales were flat in the first half, but profit edged up and the interim dividend rises 5.6% to 3.8p. Pre-tax profit rose 4.9% to £2.7m, though like-for-like sales fell 3.5% at Cake Box and 13% at Ambala. Trading has started the second half stronger, and the board's full-year expectations are “unchanged”.
Goldplat (LON:GDP) (£29m | SR93)
Profit before tax roughly doubled in the first quarter to 30 September 2026. Combined profit before tax, excluding head office costs, was £4.18m (£2.37m a year earlier), with South Africa at £3.14m while Ghana slipped to £1.05m. Cash was £1.75m after building inventory and debtors. It declared a £400,000 interim dividend.
*AI summaries are reviewed by the writing team.
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1 comment
Nice Interims from NewRiver this morning. One of my largest holdings so I needed good news after last week. Based on a quick first scan, I can’t see a single negative. All the numbers seem to be heading in the right direction, including my dividends. Net asset value at 106p versus a share price which seems resolutely stuck at plus or minus 80p. Yield is around 8%. Good value.