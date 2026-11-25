What a week it’s been! With the Anthropic IPO, the Huang rebound at Nvidia, and greatly elevated stock market volatility, there’s been no shortage of drama to digest.

Overall sentiment remains nervous, especially when it comes to the AI trade.

Yesterday: S&P fell 0.5%, Nasdaq fell 1.5%.

1 month: S&P down 6.2%, Nasdaq down 9.3%

YTD: S&P up 5%, Nasdaq up 2.1%.

When headlines are negative (e.g. Bloomberg this morning: “Stock Losses Build as AI Trade Falters”), it’s easy to forget that returns longer than a couple of months are still respectable. The FTSE and the S&P are both up by 5% year-to-date.

But when markets are used to the tech names carrying us higher, it’s understandable that a 2.1% return for the Nasdaq might feel underwhelming.

VIX is currently at 26, down from 36 reached on Friday. Even at 26, that indicates plenty of nervousness around the direction in which markets might be headed.

Overnight market movements:

The FTSE is up 0.4% at 10,510

S&P 500 is down 0.9% at 7,140

Brent crude (January) is down 1.8% at $89.75/bbl

Gold is down 1% at $3,520/oz

Bitcoin is down 1% at $59,250

Roland Head joins me today.

The table is being edited.

Companies Reporting

*AI summaries are reviewed by the writing team.