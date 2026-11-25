Today's results show modest H1 profit growth, but reveal a sharp decline in like-for-like store sales. Store openings continue to make up the shortfall, but I'm concerned Cake Box might be too dependent on expansion. Even so, I think it's fair to leave our broadly-positive view unchanged today, given the undemanding valuation.

Down 6% to 158p (£73m) - Interim Results

Shares in this cake retailer have been trending downwards for some time. This seems to be potentially at odds with the tempting valuation and positive progress reported last year. A StockRank jump over the summer also gave me some hope the picture might be improving:

We've been broadly positive on this founder-led business in the past, but do today's results justify a more cautious view? Let's take a look.

Half-year results summary

I would expect to see some signs that consumer spending is under pressure in a business like this, whose products are non-essential but affordable treats. Today's headline figures don't look too bad, overall:

Revenue up 0.2% to £28.8m

Cake Box system sales up 2.7% to £48.8m (most stores are franchised)

Gross profit up 5.1% to £16.7m, reflecting cost savings

Underlying pre-tax profit up 1.8% to £2.7m

Underlying earnings per share up 0.7% to 4.61p

Interim dividend up 5.6% to 3.8p

Net debt up 21% to £13.1m versus FY26

For me, the main concern flagged up in today's results is a decline in like-for-like (LFL) sales in both the core Cake Box business and the (acquired) Ambala business, which sells traditional Indian sweets:

Cake Box H1 LFL: -3.5%

Ambala H1 LFL: -13.0%

Management says this reflects strong growth at Cake Box last year (FY26: +4.8% LFL), the challenging consumer environment and hot weather over the summer. Whatever the explanation, I think it's safe to conclude that both of these businesses saw lower volume sales in H1 than during the same period last year.

The limited revenue growth achieved during the half year appears to have been driven by additional store openings:

Added 13 new stores during H1, taking the total to 323

This included 11 new Cake Box stores and 2 new Ambala stores

The company says it expects a stronger H2 and is continuing to invest in a turnaround at Ambala, which I believe needed modernisation after its acquisition from a previous family owner.

However, if LFL sales remain negative, then I'd see this as a serious concern. It would leave Cake Box dependent on further store openings to drive growth.

Indeed, I know that the group's dependence on store openings to drive growth and fee income is a long-running concern for some UK investors. Today's results don't provide much reassurance in this regard.

Outlook

Trading at the start of H2 2027 has been stronger than the first half, with a record week of sales during Diwali and improving LFL sales.

Management say the group is on track to open 35 new stores this year.

Cake Box's profits are normally weighted to the second half of the year for seasonal reasons, so it's not necessarily too late for the business to deliver a more positive result this year. Today's results suggest an H2 weighting similar to that achieved last year.

Full-year expectations remain unchanged today. An updated note from house broker Shore Capital confirms that there are no changes to its forecasts:

FY27E adj EPS: 16.6p

FY28E adj EPS: 18.9p

Indeed, we can see from the StockReport that forecasts (from Shore Capital) have remained substantially unchanged since July 2025...

Roland's view

Cake Box shares look cheap at current levels and offer a tempting 7% dividend yield that I believe may just be covered by free cash flow this year.

I've been keeping an eye on this business for a while now as a possible investment, but haven't yet decided whether to pull the trigger. I have to admit that my confidence hasn't been improved by today's results.

The decline in LFL sales looks a little worrying to me and my feeling is that the company will be heavily dependent on new store openings this year to meet forecasts.

On the other hand, debt levels look manageable and cash generation has historically been fairly good. A business trading on c.9x earnings and offering a 7% yield is unlikely to be a shining growth story - it wouldn't be this cheap otherwise.

The StockRanks view this as a Contrarian stock, with solid value and quality metrics:

I think this is a fair assessment and remain interested in the shares from a value and income perspective. I'm still undecided, but given today's in-line guidance and stable profits, I think it's fair to leave my previous AMBER/GREEN view unchanged for now.