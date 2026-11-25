Today's results are clean and show an encouraging recovery in the retail business that's reflected in a big uplift in margins. Further improvements are expected and the nascent insurance business also offers promise, given the group's 7m+ loyalty scheme members. I'm staying positive for now despite the more demanding valuation.

Up 8% to 282p (£1.23bn) - Interim Results

I've been following the turnaround at this pet retail-and-vets chain for a while now, first in a Stock Pitch in April and more recently following the group's full-year results in May. Pets' share price has risen by 40% since our last view, so I'll be interested to see if I can leave our previous positive view unchanged today.

Today's half-year numbers cover the 28 weeks to 8 October 2026 and are the first under the leadership of new CEO James Bailey, whose previous role was as MD of Waitrose.

My initial impression of these figures is doubly positive. In addition to a sharp recovery in profits, today's results do not contain any profit adjustments at all. That's a pleasant and unusual surprise in a FTSE 250 company:

Revenue up 3.9% to £809.1m

Pre-tax profit up 44.2% to £52.2m

Free cash flow up 63.8% to £55.7m

Earnings per share up 48.4% to 8.5p

Interim dividend of 3.0p (H1 26: 4.7p - the payout was cut last year as part of a move to a 50% payout ratio).

I can't quibble with these figures. Even Pets at Home's calculation of free cash flow is within a few percentage points of mine.

Trading commentary: what lies behind this improvement?

Historically, Pets at Home's vet business has always been more profitable than retail and often faster growing, but the tables turned in H1. While the vet business will remains the biggest contributor to profit, H1 profit growth was driven by a recovery in the retail business:

Retail revenue up 4.4% to £709.7m, with pre-tax profit of £16.0m (H1 26: £3.5m)

Retail pre-tax margin: 2.3% (H1 26: 0.5%)

Vet revenue up 2.3% to £384.4m, with pre-tax profit up 8.6% to £48.8m

Vet pre-tax margin: 12.7% (H1 26: 11.9%)

Retail: management reports market share gains and says that store sales returned to growth in Q2, driven by updated Pet Food ranges:

We have reset our food ranges to better meet customer needs and have seen strong 6-7% volume uplifts. We will build on this through further innovation, locking in greater frequency and growing share of wallet.

Pets at Home is the UK's largest Pet Food retailer, with annual sales of over £800m last year. But the company's Pet Food offerings had failed to keep pace with changing fashions in this market in recent years, affecting performance. It looks like the company is seeing early results from efforts to improve its offering.

Mr Bailey is targeting a recovery in retail pre-tax profit margins to at least 5% over the medium term, aided by some improvements to gross margins. If this target is achieved, that could equate to a further c.35% uplift in group profits, using today's H1 figures as a baseline.

Vet: the H1 performance is described as being in line with expectations, with "modest visit growth, higher average transaction volumes and strong Care Plan sign-ups". Pets says it now has more than 1 million Care Plan subscriptions - these are monthly-paid plans that provide periodic checks and basic preventative care each year.

Up to 10 new practice openings are planned for FY27, increased to 15-20 a year "in the future".

Insurance: I would imagine that Care Plans could also provide a useful platform for upselling the company's new Insurance products, which were launched over the summer and will now become Pets' third operating segment.

In this context, I think it's also worth remembering Pets at Home has one of the UK's largest loyalty schemes, with over 7m Pets Club members. The business has a large base of engaged, brand-loyal customers to whom it can market insurance products.

Today we're told that the company expects to incur losses from Insurance for 2-3 years from launch, with the business becoming a material contributor to group profit over time.

The UK pet insurance market is said to be worth £2bn annually, so there's considerable opportunity to go for. However, Pets at Home appears to have started truly from zero. Today's results show H1 insurance revenue of £0.3m, with a pre-tax loss of £3.9m.

Outlook

Today outlook guidance stops just short of an upgrade, but is still pretty positive:

Our first half performance underpins confidence in the full year outturn which we now expect to be at the top end of current analyst underlying PBT expectations.

The analyst consensus for FY27 underlying pre-tax profit is given as £97.8m, within a range of £90m to £101m. So it looks like consensus was already moving towards the top end of the range, so we'll have to see if consensus EPS moves any higher.

Roland's view

I was fully positive on Pets at Home in May, when the shares were trading on a FY27E P/E of 12. That figure is now approaching 17x, so can I stay GREEN today?

I probably wouldn't normally pay 17x earnings for a business that's built around a large store-based retail chain, but I think Pets at Home does have some qualities that could support a higher valuation.

Margins in the vet business remain strong and the early recovery in retail has driven a worthwhile improvement in the group's quality metrics:

H1 operating margin: 7.7% (FY26: 7.0%)

Trailing 12-month return on capital employed: 9.2% (FY26: 7.8%)

Trailing 12-month return on equity: 7.7% (FY26: 6.6%)

CEO Bailey believes he can rebuild retail pre-tax margins to 5%, which I estimate could add at least 1% to group operating margins - probably more.

The insurance business could also become margin-enhancing if it's successful, although it will be dilutive to margins during its loss-making early years.

These results show some encouraging progress, in my view, and appear to leave the company positioned to deliver a stronger retail performance over the peak Christmas period.

The StockRanks also continue to suggest a positive outlook, with Super Stock styling, strong quality and momentum scores and a reasonable value rating:

It's a close-run decision for me, but I'm going to keep my view at GREEN today. At this relatively early stage, I think Pets at Home has the potential to grow into its current valuation, supporting a further re-rating.