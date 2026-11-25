Net assets were £406.7m at the interims. However, land valuation is not always reliable - see the expected £40m+ of "exceptional items", including various impairments and adjustments. So we can expect net assets to take a big hit. I would allow for £50m+, including the underlying loss. The good news is that even if net assets fell to £360m, the current market cap would still be less than half of that figure. The problem is the leverage: what if the lenders were to demand a sizeable infusion of equity, to help reduce the risk that they face? That could materially reduce the value on offer here. I often resist downgrading deep value shares like this, even on profit warnings. And I would resist downgrading Henry Boot, if it was cash-rich. But that's not the case, so I think we need to be a little more cautious.

Down 14% at 125.85p (£169m)

It has been tough watching the struggles at land developer Henry Boot. The last time we covered it was the profit warning in July.

EPS forecasts have been moving steadily downhill in 2026:

More difficulties are outlined in today's trading update, with "weak consumer and business confidence continuing to extend transaction timelines", according to CEO Ed Hutchinson:

In particular, reduced acquisition activity among housebuilders and property investors has deferred several land and property sales from this year into 2027.



We must also acknowledge that some of the decisions taken within Stonebridge Homes have not delivered the value creation we expected.

The result: 2026 will be "significantly below current market expectations", forecasting "an underlying loss before tax in the range of £0m to £10m".

The level of disappointment is so great that it has prompted the development of a "new strategy" for the company, which will be unveiled in March 2027. They do expect a return to profitability next year.

Trading

Land development: 1,035 plots sold year-to-date, plus 370 exchanged and 2,119 under offer.

Let's compare that with previous performance. Last year saw 3,957 plots sold. The previous year saw 2,661 plots sold. It will take lots of conversions in December from "under offer" to "sold" for 2026 to match those prior years. But previous years also had 2,000+ plots under offer.

Commercial property: two properties were sold for £8.2m in September, which was 6% below book value. A negative fair value movement of £15m is expected.

Stonebridge Homes: housing completions expected to be slightly ahead of the prior year (185), but with "a material operating loss".

Exceptional Items

There has been an "adjustment" in consented residential land values in 2026, due to lower activity and higher build costs. There will also be non-cash impairments of the land bank, and provisions for "several legacy sites which require rectification to secure local authority adoption". No good news here, with an expected impact of £40m to £45m.

Financing

Henry Boot is "in constructive discussions with its lenders regarding amendments to its full-year covenants.", expecting net debt of £125m to £135m at year-end.

Graham's view

I'm always nervous whenever amendments to covenants are mentioned.

In the case of Boot, they did say at the half-year results that they were in discussions with their lending group. They also said it at their trading statement in July.

So while today's disclosure is not a surprise, I would question why the discussions have not yet concluded to everyone's satisfaction. July was quite a long time ago, after all, and the end of the year is now rapidly approaching.

It might be nothing to worry about, but when you combine an underlying loss, large exceptional losses on top of that, and consistent underperformance against expectations, it all adds up to a worrying picture, in my view.

I therefore don't see how I can avoid downgrading our stance on this to moderately negative.

What's remarkable is the asset backing here, at least on paper: net assets were £406.7m at the interims, almost fully tangible and with the biggest item being "inventories", which I would normally assume can be valued with a high degree of reliability.

However, land valuation is not always so reliable - see the expected £40m+ of "exceptional items", including various impairments and adjustments.

So we can expect net assets to take a big hit. I would allow for £50m+ for the full year, including the underlying loss.

The good news is that even if net assets fell to £360m, the current market cap would still be less than half of that figure.

The problem is the leverage: what if the lenders were to demand a sizeable infusion of equity, to help reduce the risk that they face? That could materially reduce the value on offer here.

I often resist downgrading deep value shares like this, even on profit warnings. And I would resist downgrading Henry Boot, if it was cash-rich. But that's not the case, so I think we need to be a little more cautious.

The StockRanks are also not that impressed, giving it a score of only 36:

Of course, much depends on factors beyond Henry Boot's control. If the Bank of England doesn't raise rates as expected, that could provide some very welcome relief to the construction sector. But as things stand, base rates are expected to increase further and mortgage rates inevitably with them. So it still looks as if conditions are going to get worse before they get better. The lending group will be considering this, no doubt.