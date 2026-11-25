Henry Boot share price down 14% as tough market conditions put the boot in
Analyst’s view:
Net assets were £406.7m at the interims. However, land valuation is not always reliable - see the expected £40m+ of "exceptional items", including various impairments and adjustments. So we can expect net assets to take a big hit. I would allow for £50m+, including the underlying loss. The good news is that even if net assets fell to £360m, the current market cap would still be less than half of that figure. The problem is the leverage: what if the lenders were to demand a sizeable infusion of equity, to help reduce the risk that they face? That could materially reduce the value on offer here. I often resist downgrading deep value shares like this, even on profit warnings. And I would resist downgrading Henry Boot, if it was cash-rich. But that's not the case, so I think we need to be a little more cautious.
Down 14% at 125.85p (£169m)
It has been tough watching the struggles at land developer Henry Boot. The last time we covered it was the profit warning in July.
EPS forecasts have been moving steadily downhill in 2026:
More difficulties are outlined in today's trading update, with "weak consumer and business confidence continuing to extend transaction timelines", according to CEO Ed Hutchinson:
In particular, reduced acquisition activity among housebuilders and property investors has deferred several land and property sales from this year into 2027.
We must also acknowledge that some of the decisions taken within Stonebridge Homes have not delivered the value creation we expected.
The result: 2026 will be "significantly below current market expectations", forecasting "an underlying loss before tax in the range of £0m to £10m".
The level of disappointment is so great that it has prompted the development of a "new strategy" for the company, which will be unveiled in March 2027. They do expect a return to profitability next year.
Trading
Land development: 1,035 plots sold year-to-date, plus 370 exchanged and 2,119 under offer.
Let's compare that with previous performance. Last year saw 3,957 plots sold. The previous year saw 2,661 plots sold. It will take lots of conversions in December from "under offer" to "sold" for 2026 to match those prior years. But previous years also had 2,000+ plots under offer.
Commercial property: two properties were sold for £8.2m in September, which was 6% below book value. A negative fair value movement of £15m is expected.
Stonebridge Homes: housing completions expected to be slightly ahead of the prior year (185), but with "a material operating loss".
Exceptional Items
There has been an "adjustment" in consented residential land values in 2026, due to lower activity and higher build costs. There will also be non-cash impairments of the land bank, and provisions for "several legacy sites which require rectification to secure local authority adoption". No good news here, with an expected impact of £40m to £45m.
Financing
Henry Boot is "in constructive discussions with its lenders regarding amendments to its full-year covenants.", expecting net debt of £125m to £135m at year-end.
Graham's view
I'm always nervous whenever amendments to covenants are mentioned.
In the case of Boot, they did say at the half-year results that they were in discussions with their lending group. They also said it at their trading statement in July.
So while today's disclosure is not a surprise, I would question why the discussions have not yet concluded to everyone's satisfaction. July was quite a long time ago, after all, and the end of the year is now rapidly approaching.
It might be nothing to worry about, but when you combine an underlying loss, large exceptional losses on top of that, and consistent underperformance against expectations, it all adds up to a worrying picture, in my view.
I therefore don't see how I can avoid downgrading our stance on this to moderately negative.
What's remarkable is the asset backing here, at least on paper: net assets were £406.7m at the interims, almost fully tangible and with the biggest item being "inventories", which I would normally assume can be valued with a high degree of reliability.
However, land valuation is not always so reliable - see the expected £40m+ of "exceptional items", including various impairments and adjustments.
So we can expect net assets to take a big hit. I would allow for £50m+ for the full year, including the underlying loss.
The good news is that even if net assets fell to £360m, the current market cap would still be less than half of that figure.
The problem is the leverage: what if the lenders were to demand a sizeable infusion of equity, to help reduce the risk that they face? That could materially reduce the value on offer here.
I often resist downgrading deep value shares like this, even on profit warnings. And I would resist downgrading Henry Boot, if it was cash-rich. But that's not the case, so I think we need to be a little more cautious.
The StockRanks are also not that impressed, giving it a score of only 36:
Of course, much depends on factors beyond Henry Boot's control. If the Bank of England doesn't raise rates as expected, that could provide some very welcome relief to the construction sector. But as things stand, base rates are expected to increase further and mortgage rates inevitably with them. So it still looks as if conditions are going to get worse before they get better. The lending group will be considering this, no doubt.
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Discussion on Henry Boot (2)
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hi Epitychia - On paper you may well be right but its reality on the ground that counts. Crest Nic has been a disaster for years now. And look at Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) TU today.
Henry Boot (LON:BOOT)
i think boot are in a tricky spot and its not clear where they are medium term.
in their favour
they have traditionally valued land at cost price - so have resisted the temptation probably used by some to book quick profits here if they might have been able to use some viewpoint that part work completed should be booked as uplifts. So normally they have an element of stuff in the ssytem that should come out the other side nicely.
they have good long term record of booking consistent profits - you kinda expect at soem stage economics will be such that they may not make any profits for short to medium term - but they have evidence that in calm conditions there is a decent expectation that they can deliver.
they have decent discount to nav - so that kinds allows soem wriggle riom for temporary losses if you can mange the financing needed to carry on as normal.
going against them.
i think they may have pivoted away from construction at the wrong time.
clearly housing at present aint easy sector to be making good returns on.
ref the other stuff - well its all just uber messy ref planning and everything.
is their froth in some prior valuations that is unwinding
They have geareed up the last few years without showing any payback with higher profits - they have gone from no debt ino 2020 up to £133 mill now. So what was a rock solid company ref balance sheet - well they now have the issue withn elevated debt that they didnt have previously - ok with the extra debt you have extra assets. but if you have to pay finance costs when you didnt previously - and the danger is they permanently need higher value of "wip" to earn their buck - the only way to make progress as that stage is to have profits being delivered that can reduce debt.
thats without mentioning the £40-45 mill of exceptional costs - thats exactly the one thing you dont want to see appearing out of nowhere on top of all your other woes
So they are clearly in a pickle and its not clear if and when they may get back on track - or half back on track to making say profits at half peak levels ?
Note despite the mentioned excpetionals they expect year end debt to still be at £130 mill - so it seems like the debt position isnt getting worse - but that might mean the 40 mill comes off the nav if they are selling their crown jewels to cover that loss.
any rights issue here is what would destroy the hope thatcurrent shareholders may get back to higher shareprice all other things being equal the comments today clearly warn that "discussions need to be had" - at present they expect to be back into profit for next year - taditionally boartd here used to be pretty conservative - at present though all i will say is that - "well they would say that wouldnt they" - if they want to keep their jobs !
way to difficult to try and put any value on this company