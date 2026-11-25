Sylvania has terminated its Thaba JV due to consistent underperformance by the company's partner, who also owes Sylvania $51m. Fortunately, Sylvania remains cash rich, with profitable PGM operations that are unaffected by today's news. I see this as a special situation that may be worth further research, hence my neutral view.

Down 22% to 59p (£154m) - Update on Thaba Joint Venture

Shares in AIM-listed PGM metal producer Sylvania Platinum have fallen sharply this morning following the surprise news that the company has terminated its Thaba JV, which was established in 2023 to produce chrome.

Here are the key points from today's announcement:

What's happened: Sylvania has invoked the termination clause in its joint venture with Limberg Mining Company (LMC). Under the agreement, LMC was responsible for providing mining ore and chrome tailings to Sylvania, which operates the chrome and PGM processing plants.

Reason for termination: Sylvania says that the project has seen "consistent mining underperformance" since commissioning. Both ore volumes and feed grades are said to have been lower than planned, while mining costs have been higher than expected. Ore supply levels have "continued to fall below the supply obligations set out in the JV agreement". This deficiency has constituted a termination event, hence today's decision.

Background: In October's Q1 statement, Sylvania said it was seeking to agree revised terms of supply with LMC. Today, the company says it "engaged extensively" with LMC but has been unable to reach an agreement on a revised basis for the Thaba JV to continue.

Financial impact: Sylvania funded the total upfront capex required for the Thaba JV, including LMC's 50% share through a loan. Sylvania also provided a working capital loan to LMC. The total amount owed by LMC to Sylvania was $51.1m on 30 October 2026 , including interest. These loans are secured over LMC's chrome tailings and will become due at termination. We are told that recovery will be pursued. Sylvania's cash balance was $81.4m at 30 October 2026.

Operational impact: Sylvania has the option to continue processing the historic tailings on site, as well as any future tailings or ore supplied by LMC. No plans have been agreed yet, but Sylvania believes that the volume of tailings currently on site would support operations for at least four years. The company says it "continues to share and open and constructive relationship with LMC" and remains committed to collaboration where appropriate. My impression is that chrome production is expected to continue.

Revised production guidance: FY27 PGM production guidance is unchanged at 85-95koz 4E PGM. Chrome production guidance has been cut to 75,000-85,000 tons of chrome concentrate (previously 110,000-140,000 tonnes).

Outlook & Revised Broker Estimates

With thanks to Panmure Liberum, we have access to updated broker forecasts today. The immediate hit to Sylvania's earnings seems likely to be minimal, as Panmure's forecasts already assumed low earnings from Thaba:

FY27E adj EPS: $0.18 (previously $0.19)

FY28E adj EPS: $0.15 (previously $0.17)

Roland's view

I think we could argue that Sylvania's decision to fully fund LMC's contribution to this JV was created mismatched incentives right from the start. While Sylvania has been feeling the drag, LMC has been able to scale up its operations without any financial pressure.

With that said, I think it's possible that terminating this agreement will provide Sylvania with more leverage to agree improved terms and to start recovering some of its cash. My impression is that LMC is likely to continue supplying ore to Sylvania; from what I can see, it's in the interests of both companies to maintain production.

I am not sure what the prospects are that LMC's $51m of debt will be repaid in a timely way. I can't help suspecting that it's unlikely and wonder if it will be repaid in kind. To understand more, it might be interesting to research the financial position of LMC and its parent company, Chromtech, which owns the Limberg mine.

For now, I'm going to revert to a neutral view here. While this may seem overly generous, I think there are a couple of points worth noting:

Sylvania has a large net cash position, so there should be no risk to the solvency or liquidity of its remaining operations.

The core PGM business is unaffected and is expected to continue generating attractive profits.

The shares are probably trading on around 4x FY27E earnings, by my estimate.

Depending on how the JV changes affect Sylvania's balance sheet, the stock may now be trading at a c.25% discount to book value.

In my view, there might be significant value on offer here. However, there could also be a sting in the tail that I haven't recognised.

Until further clarity emerges, I would view Sylvania as a special situation requiring more in-depth research - hence my neutral view.