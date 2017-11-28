Last Thursday's Hispaniola Boating Incident

Not so long ago on a boat far, far away by the Eye in London... a merry crew did gather. A celebration was proposed by Captain David Stredder in memory of a generous act of charitable giving...
In the summer, the community raised over £22k for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophe in sponsorship of a bike ride I did from London to Paris. All those that had donated were invited (at ridiculously short notice) to lunch on the RS Hispaniola Restaurant Boat which is moored up by Embankment Tube.
For those that don't know David Stredder - he's possibly the best networked, and most generous, private investor in Britain. It's the measure of the man that he followed through on his offer and put this event together at such short notice. It's no surprise that the rather odd nautical dining location (which meant we were swaying before we'd started drinking) was the result of the previous week's networking where he met the owner. David's main research tool for the stock market is the telephone... old school, but outrageously effective.
So over 50 of us gathered at the Hispaniola at midday last Thursday... having an excellent lunch and far too much to drink. It was a pleasure to see so many faces old and new in such great spirits. Thanks to David (Carmensfella) for paying for the lunch - what a man.
Lunch was interspersed with a few investment talks. We heard the amazing story of City Cruises, built up on a wing and a prayer by the owner of the boat we were lunching on, we had share tips from David Stredder ( 1pm - https://www.stockopedia.com/sh... ) and Mark Bentley ( PAF - https://www.stockopedia.com/sh... ) but no share tips from Paul Scott ("I'm not tipping ... the market is too speculative"). I gave the story of why I'd biked for Duchenne, before explaining why Stockopedia is not Bloomberg yet.... (which may come down to having 2 fewer zeroes than them on the subscription price).
I had a great catch up with rocket scientist Damian Cannon, stop loss defence master GrinderTrader, podcast master ConkersCorner, ShareSoc's Mark Bentley, guru of agility InvestedGeordie, investment club wizard cafcash49 dfs12, hawkipa and too many other community members to…
7 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Have to say it was a great event, lots of fascinating discussions, was great to finally meet Paul after nearly 20 years of virtual communication , he gives very good hugs for the record. Odd thing was trying to work out who you knew via social media, I should have worn a name badge in retrospect , I need to get out more was my conclusion
Sounds like a great event! I'll need to schedule a trip to the U.K. for the next one. Would be great to meet some of the investors I follow and admire.
Great idea lets do more of them !!
Super write-up Ed and I echo your thanks to David: it was a great to see so many like-minded investors and I'm glad that they could all make it at short notice.
I agree that it would be fun to have a few more meetups (perhaps on a regular basis) where we could get together and share ideas and possibly a short presentation or two. Nothing fancy but perhaps some ideas to stimulate discussion. Back in the day the Motley Fool had a social event on a monthly basis, I think, which was reasonably well attended so I believe that there's a precedent here.
So who would like to meet up to talk about investing - or at least get together with people who's eyes don't glaze over when you start mentioning shares?
Damian
Hi Ed,
Great that we managed to lure you out of your lair - given your commitment to Stockopedia, you are a hard man to pin down!
A big thank you too to David for organising a wonderful afternoon, greatly enjoyed by all. Here are some photos from the day (those that are suitable for publication!):
All aboard!
Conkers3 and Leon Boros.
Totally agree about the value and enjoyability of investor meetups - and, of course, at ShareSoc we organise them regularly. Our events (and other interesting investor events) can be found here: https://www.sharesoc.org/event...
All my best,
Mark
Yep really enjoyed the lunch and meeting everyone although I was unfortunately the first to leave as my wife had to go out by 6pm and I needed to get back to West Sussex. Did manage a quick hello to Mark Bentley, Leon Boros and to Ed Croft, plenty of chat with Dave Stredder, John Sladden and Mark Lauber over lunch. Recognised or spoke to Rhomboid, GrinderTrader, Conkers, Damian Cannon and various others but not enough time which was a shame.
A great forum to meet up and talk shop - thanks again to David (and to Ed) - both inspiring and generous characters in every regard.
Simon
What a fantastic event and well done to all those involved in the organisation and for the wonderfully large sum raised for charity. Investing can sometimes feel like a very solitary existence so the more opportunities that our community can organise the better I say.