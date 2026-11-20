As it has been three years since Mr. Cooper was Chief Executive, I don't find his departure from the Board as a non-exec to be especially alarming, as far as the management of the company is concerned. I do think it significantly increases the possibility of his shares being disposed over the medium-term. So in that regard, it makes sense that the OTB share price would retreat today, to allow for that possible overhang. And while I do think that OTB shares could offer value on a long-term view (P/E of c. 10x), I'd prefer to upgrade our view when there is some positive or at least reassuring news flow to help justify the change.

Down 5% at 154.8p (£216m) - Board Change

It's a big day for On The Beach, as Simon Cooper has finally stepped away. He has been "non-executive Founder Director":

Simon founded On the Beach in 2004 and was Chief Executive Officer until 2023, when he moved into his current non-executive role.

Here's what he has to say (emphasis added):

“It has been a privilege to build On the Beach, from a terraced house in Macclesfield in 2004 to the business it is today. That is down to the brilliant colleagues who have been part of the journey. The business is in great hands with Shaun and the team, with a clear strategy and exciting opportunities ahead, so this feels like the right time for me to step back. I remain a significant shareholder and continue to strongly support the Board and the Group’s strategy.”

Let's review that shareholding for a moment. He is not at the top of the list these days, but his 9 million shares are still worth £14m at today's share price.

The last relevant notification, as shown above, was the sale of 500k shares in October. He sold them at 174.4p.

Checking the announcement archives, I see that he previously sold 3 million shares at 228p. That was in December 2024.

Graham's view

As it has been three years since Mr. Cooper was Chief Executive, I don't find his departure from the Board as a non-exec to be especially alarming, as far as the management of the company is concerned.

I do think it significantly increases the possibility of his shares being disposed over the medium-term. So in that regard, it makes sense that the OTB share price would retreat today, to allow for that possible overhang.

But overall, I don't see Mr. Cooper's exit as a strong enough reason to mark down our stance on these shares.

We already had a neutral view, after the profit warning earlier this year:

As explained by Ed Sheldon in May, profit forecasts were slashed by about 50%. I don't think the consumer is any stronger now than it was then, to help support a rebound in forecasts.

The StockRanks also take a neutral position:

Assuming that forecasts are now stable, I do think that OTB could offer value on a long-term view (the P/E is currently c. 10x) but I'd prefer to upgrade our view when there is some positive or at least reassuring news flow to help justify the change. The departure of the founder is certainly not it.