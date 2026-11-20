Anthropic, PBC (NSQ:ANT) rose 17% on its first day to $97 per share, as compared with the placing price of $83 per share.

It opened as high as $111.50 before dropping back as wider market sentiment weakened. The S&P and the Nasdaq both fell by at least 2%, and the FTSE fell by nearly 1%. The FTSE All-World Index dropped 0.6%.

After a run of seven consecutive days of falls in global indices, Bloomberg called it the "longest losing streak in more than three years".

Perhaps OpenAI should get moving with their planned IPO as soon as possible - after all, who knows where market sentiment towards AI might be in twelve months?

According to prediction markets, the probability of OpenAI having its IPO in the first half of 2027 is currently priced at less than 50%.

Overnight market movements:

The FTSE is up 0.2% at 10,570

S&P 500 is up 1.1% at 7,400

Brent crude (January) is up 0.3% at $92.25/bbl

Gold is up 0.2% at $3,734/oz

Bitcoin is up 2.4% at $63,700

The table is complete.

Companies Reporting