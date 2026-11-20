LIVEDaily Stock Market Report (Fri 20th Nov 2026) - FRP
Anthropic, PBC (NSQ:ANT) rose 17% on its first day to $97 per share, as compared with the placing price of $83 per share.
It opened as high as $111.50 before dropping back as wider market sentiment weakened. The S&P and the Nasdaq both fell by at least 2%, and the FTSE fell by nearly 1%. The FTSE All-World Index dropped 0.6%.
After a run of seven consecutive days of falls in global indices, Bloomberg called it the "longest losing streak in more than three years".
Perhaps OpenAI should get moving with their planned IPO as soon as possible - after all, who knows where market sentiment towards AI might be in twelve months?
According to prediction markets, the probability of OpenAI having its IPO in the first half of 2027 is currently priced at less than 50%.
Overnight market movements:
The FTSE is up 0.2% at 10,570
S&P 500 is up 1.1% at 7,400
Brent crude (January) is up 0.3% at $92.25/bbl
Gold is up 0.2% at $3,734/oz
Bitcoin is up 2.4% at $63,700
The table is complete.
Companies Reporting
Name (Mkt Cap)
RNS
AI Summary
Notes
PPHE Hotel (LON:PPH) (£659m | SR49)
Independent shareholders were behind a 21.72% vote against re-electing Nigel Keen at the AGM, which the company links to remuneration targets. He chairs the Remuneration Committee. The board is recruiting a new independent NED.
Frp Advisory (LON:FRP) (£314m | SR75)
Revenue rose 13% to £98m and underlying adjusted EBITDA rose 9% to £25m, helped by Corporate Finance deals closing ahead of the Autumn Budget. The board believes the group is on track to meet full-year expectations, which it puts at revenue of £184m and EBITDA of £48m.
AMBER ↓ (Graham)
On Beach group (LON:OTB) (£227m | SR62)
Simon Cooper steps down as non-executive Founder Director. He still owns 9.1 million shares of OTB (6.5%).
Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) (£135m | SR21)
The board unanimously recommends shareholders back Huayou's proposed takeover, in the absence of a superior proposal. The scheme still needs regulatory approvals, a shareholder vote and Western Australian Supreme Court approval.
TAKEOVER
First Tin (LON:1SN) (£77m | SR35)
Under the terms of the Offer, each First Tin Shareholder will be entitled to receive
TAKEOVER
Parkmead (LON:PMG) (£20m | SR34)
A £1.49m loss for the year to June 2026 followed lower gas volumes and prices, but cash and term deposits rose 18% to £16.1m. A new Dutch gas well is drilling, with first gas expected in Q2 2027. Revenue fell to £3.4m from £4.1m, and £3.9m more is due from the 2025 licence sale in February 2027.
Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) (LON:EOG) (£18m | SR14)
The Environment Agency has granted the permit for the Cloughton-2 appraisal well, but planning permission is still refused. North Yorkshire Council turned it down against its own officers' advice, and the company is appealing. Drilling and the proppant squeeze operation still need further regulatory approvals.
Thruvision (LON:THRU) (£8m | SR38)
Order intake jumped 66% to £4.1m, but the going-concern note shows the group expects to need short-term debt funding within six months. Cash fell to £0.9m from £2.0m, and the adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to £1.3m on flat £2.6m revenue. The board keeps its £8.0m full-year revenue expectation, aiming to break even in FY28.
Analyst notes
Trying to piece together the slight drop in the share price today (assuming it's not random noise), my best guess is that it has been triggered by the sharp fall in the cash balance, which is only partially explained by the EBT (the cash balance fell by over £10m in six months, with only £5.6m having been loaned to the EBT). It's also worth highlighting that H2 might be noticeably quieter than H1. FRP has already achieved 53% of the full-year revenue forecast, and 52% of the full-year EBITDA forecast, and yet it hasn't raised expectations today. So while H1 got a boost from the Autumn budget, and there is no similar catalyst expected in H2. We've been moderately positive on this share but I am struggling to find too many reasons to get involved at the current share price - so let's switch to neutral.
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31 comments
This is the very time to remind myself why I bought these great companies and not make the mistake of getting twitchy. I sold everything labelled US when Trump was elected, so can still sleep soundly. (:-)
Some lovely bargains being thrown up by the sell-off. E.g. of those I hold:
Volex (LON:VLX) now on less than 11x next year earnings. Cheapest it's been for some time.
CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) reports next Thursday and is below the price the CEO spent £3.5m of his own money on a few weeks back. Surely a massive beneficiary of the volatility?!
On Beach group (LON:OTB) below 10x.
I welcome other views on what's looking like a bargain!
Staffline (LON:STAF) (I hold)
Staffline are up so far today... Must have been Mark's BASH presentation at Mello ;-)
The Hays (LON:HAS) performance seems to have helped although that was down to Germany and I don't think Staffline operate there!
Got the impression myself that a credit squeeze has been building up for some time now, and the margin calls, of one sort or another, are starting to hit. Maybe some selling for people to pick up Anthropic stock as well - it is one very big wad of money to suck out of the market in one gulp. I am keeping at least some liquidity for the moment. But what do I know?
Many may have borrowed much to buy at Athropic's IPO, something has drained the market anyway.
For what it's worth - I think the sell off dates back to the September CPI print released October 14...which was strong ... and would appear to increase confidence that rates will rise. The dollar was already strong and moved further up. This slowly unravelled the commodity trade and has recently hit Copper - a popular structural long. The AI unwind has added fuel to the correction. So popular trades are being unwound and traditionally defensive stocks are doing ok. The obvious catalyst for this to change would be a weak inflation or unemployment data point that reverses the rate outlook .... but no real evidence this might happen. If the AI unwind is real and not just sentiment then economic weakness may follow and stock weakness would be justified. This doesn't suggest a rapid bounce back unless progress with global conflicts takes a step forward and so it would seem the defensive sector moves have some validity. Either the economy weakens - in which case you want defensives - or it doesn't and rates go up - in which case you want defensives.
My view on that somewhat gloomy outlook is having some cash on the side lines for Q1 2027 is probably a nice place to be. If the situation improves you can deploy the cash and if not - it's a nice defence. I figure next year will be more about staying out of trouble. At the moment I guess institutions are trying to protect gains they have before they evaporate which is why crowded trades are retreating so quickly. I would use any bounce if it comes to retreat a little further rather than look to bottom fish.
Looks like a full on panic sell off this week, there seems to be no particular underlying reason.
It's time to have a careful look at what to start buying/adding over the weekend.
Yes exactly. I was just sitting down to have a look at that.
The sell off is somewhat more vigorous than the usual Friday. FWIW the only stocks I have in the green this morning are some recent Phil Hoffer GYD picks in the US and US.
Sorry, relatively new to this so not sure of the protocol, but can I ask (anyone) if they have a view on XPS Pensions (LON:XPS)?
On the face of it yesterdays interims were solid: revenue up 12% to £144.3m, adjusted EBITDA up 13% to £37.7m, margin edging up to 26.1% from 26.0%, and the board had already guided to full-year results slightly ahead of expectations in October. Yet the shares closed yesterday at 352p and are around 333p this morning, so I wonder what the market is reacting to. Is it the flat margin, higher debt after the APR acquisition in July, or simply the broad sell-off?
I have a compound discounting theory I use to trade, but this confounds it, so I'm flummoxed?
Hi Chris,
Probably debt and statutory down. For me, I would use adjusted, thought results perfectly ok
Anthropic, PBC (NSQ:ANT) Applied for £25,600, allocation scaled back to about £5,200 or 83 shares.
Sold last night for a £920 profit, thanks to Ed Croft for suggesting a punt.
Dont want to hold these, i think a certain 4% to 5% return from cash is a safer / better option at the moment.
I applied for £3300 got 37 shares and made £480 - all helps in my AJbell SIPP
I was quite happy with the week till I opened my IG ISA this Morning and saw an absolute sea of Red
Same - applied for £3,500 and got 37. Planning to hold.
Haha, join the club and welcome. Like you I was relieved to note the empathy of others starting to get nervous with our tried and tested strategies when I took a quick look and found the mountain of red figures (:-))
It's interesting how much people got filled - it seems a bit random. I got 40% of what I applied for - selling at $108.
Yes, what triggers a sudden sell off like this? I was having a very good year until November. I’m now watching all the year’s gains evaporate.
Yep this month has been brutal
Almost impossible to find an obvious trigger for a sell off even with the benefit of hindsight.
I think it is just when a majority of market participants are feeling gloomy for whatever reason. The weather, the cat died, Everton lost again, there was an extended Strictly on TV last night etc etc
Everton are doing OK...
WAait until Monday night!!
IMO its all down to the AI hype cooling. I work in IT and have been getting my head round AI over the last 12 months . Yes, AI is very useful and transformative in some very specific sectors - but - it is not resulting in the forecast ubiquitous job losses and productivity improvements promised. The level of investment in AI will not be matched by the return that's needed. I am told that I need to up my annual IT budget by 15% and then dedicate 30% of the new total to AI! LOL, it will not happen and the big boys are coming round to thinking the sums really don't add up!
Trouble is the AI market is full of rank amateurs betting on these stocks and causing massive volatility (look at (US) NBIS, STX as examples). Sensible stocks are being caught up in margin calls etc. Unbelievable what's happening to Nuclear stocks atm e.g. LON:GCL and (US) FRMI etc. excellent article by Nick Lawson in October 30th Money week on topic.
Everything I own is red this morning. Bizarre,when AI fears etc have been known for some time,that markets collapse today??
Hi Spider, beg to differ. AI fears have been known for sometime by experienced investors (like stocko subscribers). The world is still full of AI believers, to the point I get told/advised, I mustn't say anything conservative or cautious on the topic. It was similar in the dotcom boom.
Markets heavens this is getting very expensive where's the bottom, down, down, down
Morning Graham, given that the announcement front is relatively quiet this morning it would be good if you could find time to circle back and cast your eye over yesterday’s prelims from Tracsis (LON:TRCS). For what it is worth I thought that they were encouraging. My main reservation was free cash flow that was a little less than I would like, but this should improve as the various adjustments drop out of the equation.
I am a biased holder. With good execution and a little luck I am of the opinion that there is a good runway for growth.
No problem if time doesn’t permit.
All the best
Tracsis (LON:TRCS)
Hi Jonno
Sorry, I saw your reply on this same point yesterday (here) but I didn't have a chance to respond.
I'll do so here if that's okay as I'm sure there will be more eyeballs on today's report and I'd be interested in other views as well.
I calculated Tracsis' free cash flow for FY26 at c£6m (I back out working capital movements - previous experience in finance roles has taught me to never trust these.)
There were £4.4m of one-off exceptional cash costs with the material components being transformation costs (£1m) and M&A costs (£3m).
I think it's fair to assume that these costs won't repeat next year.
Without them free cash flow should have been closer to £10m for FY26.
I'm still expecting some exceptional costs in FY27 e.g. integration costs (the Mistral acquisition went through in August) and of course higher interest expenses, but the company seems to be in a much stronger position and I'm personally modelling free cash generation of £13m-£15m.
If it doesn't reach this target in FY27, then they should reach it in FY28 as debt comes down - either way this looks cheap for a niche and growing software company currently worth £100m.
Assuming an earnings multiple expansion this also conforms with my 2-3 year target of an IRR>10%.
I'd certainly be interested in hearing views from others in case they think I'm being too optimistic (or pessimistic).
Cheers
A
OOI, Graham where do you get these from ?
TIA
They don’t match with what’s showing on Bloomberg.
Good morning, the webinar last night was great, thanks to the team.
Just noticed, it looks like the overnight market movements section hasn't been updated since yesterday's report.