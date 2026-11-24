This is a decent set of H1 results from Polar Capital. Earnings are up significantly on the back of a jump in AUM and the interim dividend has been increased by 29%. Given the strong performance, and the company's low valuation, I’m happy to leave the stock on a GREEN rating. However, risks remain around tech sector exposure and fund performance.

Down 4% to 680p (£684m) - Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 September 2026

Boutique investment manager Polar Capital – which has a heavy focus on the tech sector – has today posted its unaudited H1 results. Let’s unpack them.

Highlights:

Assets under management (AUM) at 30 September 2026 up 43% since 31 March 2026 to £43.7bn (31 March 2026: £30.6bn).

Net inflows of £3.6bn during the period (six months to 30 September 2025: net outflows of £690m) and £0.2bn from 1 October 2026 to 13 November 2026.

Profit before tax up 135% to £65.5m.

Core operating profit up 162% to £65.7m.

Adjusted diluted core earnings per share up 154% to 46.2p.

Adjusted diluted total earnings per share up 120% to 48.1p.

Interim dividend per ordinary share of 18.0p (January 2026: 14.0p) declared to be paid in January 2027.

“These results reflect the strength of our specialist investment expertise, strong client demand, and the operating leverage in our business model. While Technology and AI remain important drivers of growth, we are encouraged by positive flows across several other strategies."

Outlook:

“We have a strong balance sheet and a growing pipeline of client engagement. The structural pressures facing traditional active management have not disappeared, but clients continue to seek differentiated strategies, proven specialist expertise, and access to long-term structural growth opportunities. That is the environment in which Polar Capital should be well placed to compete.” “Our strategy remains straightforward: scale where we have a genuine edge, provide support where improvement is required, broaden selectively, and maintain financial discipline. If we execute consistently, I believe we can convert the momentum of the first half into sustainable long-term growth for clients and shareholders.”

Ed S’s view:

There’s a lot to like about these H1 results beyond the headline numbers (which were boosted by strong equity market and tech sector performance), in my view.

For a start, the firm saw inflows in both quarters (despite a sharp pickup in tech sector volatility in Q2 in which a lot of chip stocks tanked):

“Net flows were positive in both quarters, at approximately £2.5bn in the first and £1.2bn in the second. Second-quarter net inflows alone exceeded those for the whole of FY26 (£902m), despite a more volatile market. While this represented a moderation from an exceptionally strong first quarter, driven by early-period Technology demand, the consistency of positive flows was encouraging.”

Second, the company made good progress diversifying its investor base internationally. Note the 50% jump in the Asia figure below.

“Our client base is also becoming more international: clients outside the UK now account for around half of AuM, up from 45% in March, with Asia the fastest-growing region.”

Third, we have a decent increase in the interim dividend. This has been lifted to 18.0p per share from 14.0p per share (+29%).

As a reminder, the company recently tweaked its dividend policy. The new strategy involves returning at least 50% of adjusted core profits to shareholders through an ordinary dividend, paid on a half-yearly basis (the previous policy was that dividends could be 55-85% of adjusted total earnings).

Zooming out and taking a big-picture view here, I see quite a bit of appeal in POLR at current levels. Not only is the valuation attractive (the forward-looking P/E ratio is only around seven looking at current EPS forecasts) but there is a really nice dividend on offer.

That said, there are quite a few risks to consider. One is in relation to its tech sector exposure – as of 30 September tech represented 65% of total AUM so Polar Capital is very sensitive to performance here.

Note that until yesterday, when Jensen Huang made a stunning return to Nvidia, the tech sector was looking very shaky. At 13 November 2026, Polar Capital's AUM was £38.2bn, down from £43.7bn at period end, reflecting weaker markets – particularly in technology.

Another risk is in relation to investment performance. In a world where the bulk of investor capital is going into passive index funds, its funds need to perform well.

Here it told us:

“Across our UCITS fund range, representing approximately 76% of Group AuM, 78% of AuM ranked in the top two quartiles of the relevant Lipper peer group over one year, 83% over three years, 90% over five years, and 100% since inception at 30 September 2026. Against benchmark, 65% of UCITS AuM had outperformed over one year, 82% over three years, 79% over five years, and 96% since inception.”

Those numbers are quite encouraging. There were some performance hiccups in H1 though:

“Performance has not been uniformly strong. Our Polar Capital Biotechnology and Healthcare Discovery Funds underperformed significantly, with August and September particularly difficult. A sharp de-grossing of small and mid-cap biotechnology stocks, alongside rising US Treasury yields, penalised fundamentally driven quality growth portfolios, while lower-quality and heavily shorted stocks rallied.”

Overall though, I like the risk/reward skew at current levels. I’m happy to leave POLR at GREEN.