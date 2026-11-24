Daily Stock Market Report (Tue 24th Nov 2026) - POLR, KGF, BRCK, SFR, AO., ECEL
Good morning. Jensen Huang was reinstated as NVIDIA (NSQ:NVDA) CEO yesterday following the personal intervention of Donald Trump. The US President told CNBC that "I spoke to them, let me put it that way. And I convinced them".
Huang's return is said to follow intense lobbying of JD Vance and Trump by Silicon Valley allies, but both Nvidia and Huang continue to face various investigations by US authorities.
The surprise reinstatement of Nvidia's co-founder added nearly $1tn to Nvidia's market cap yesterday, but the chip giant is still trading 30% below October's record highs.
Investors in Asia - home to many important chip and hardware providers - also continue to fear that the AI trade may have peaked. Korea's Kospi index has fallen by more than 40% from the record highs seen in June. Regulators have intervened in a number of Asian markets to try and stabilise stock markets this week.
For my money, Huang's return is likely to be a useful marker of the beginning of the end of the AI boom. But I'll leave it to you to decide whether such this kind of political interference in corporate governance is good news for equity investors.
Closer to home, one story we missed yesterday is that FTSE 100 catering group Compass (LON:CPG) is reported to be planning to move its primary stock market listing to the US.
An announcement is expected this week, but Compass may have already provided investors with clues to its intentions when it changes its share price currency to US dollars earlier this year. (Update: the company has confirmed these plans today, launching a shareholder consultation).
While Compass isn't a household name, its shares have risen by more than 700% over the last 20 years, making it the 11th strongest performer in the FTSE 100 since 2006.
Overnight market movements:
The FTSE is up 0.3% at 10,512
S&P 500 is up 0.3% at 7,264
Brent crude (January) is down 0.2% at $89.20/bbl
Gold is up flat at $3,621/oz
Bitcoin is down 1% at $60,457
Ed Sheldon joins me (Roland) today.
Spreadsheet accompanying this report: link.
Today's report is now complete.
Companies Reporting
Name (Mkt Cap)
RNS
AI Summary
Notes
Compass (LON:CPG) (£44.1bn | SR71)
Full Year Results Announcement & Shareholder Consultation on US Listing
Underlying operating profit rose 12% to $3.75bn in the year to September, while organic revenue grew 7.5% and underlying margin rose 20 basis points to 7.4%. Statutory operating profit rose 13% to $3.35bn. Net debt rose to $8.0bn after $2.5bn of acquisitions, and the board expects "high single-digit" profit growth next year.
Kingfisher (LON:KGF) (£6.4bn | SR98)
Profit guidance is up after a solid third quarter, with like-for-like sales rising 0.8% on higher customer transactions. Adjusted pre-tax profit is now expected at about £610m–£640m (previously £595m–£635m). Screwfix, Poland and Iberia led, while Brico Dépôt fell 5.3%.
AMBER ↓ (Roland)
Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) (£4.5bn | SR32)
Net rental income rose 8.8% to £240.6m in the first half, lifting EPRA earnings 9.8% to £163.1m. The dividend rose 3.3% to 6.3p, 110% covered by earnings. Property values fell 0.3% as yields widened, and EPRA net tangible assets per share slipped to 198.5p from 200.6p. The company is “on track” to meet full-year EPS consensus of 13.9p.
Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) (£4.1bn | SR66)
2026 guidance has been raised after a strong second half, with momentum expected to continue into 2027. Revenue from continuing operations should be about 10% higher, and profit from operations in earnings-based businesses 20–25% ahead of last year's £257m. Average monthly net cash is now expected towards the top of the £1.5–1.7bn range. Another share buyback is intended for 2027.
Cranswick (LON:CWK) (£2.9bn | SR63)
Volumes rose across every category in the first half, lifting adjusted pre-tax profit 8.1% to £113.6m. Statutory pre-tax profit fell 2.6% to £106.4m after a £6.1m biological-assets valuation charge. Net debt excluding leases fell to £99.6m, and the outlook is “in line with current market expectations”.
Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) (£2.9bn | SR67)
Leasing is running ahead of valuers' estimates. Of 383 deals completed this year, 157 in the second half to date came 4.8% above June 2026 estimated rental value and 19.9% above previous rents. Only 2.5% of space is available to let. Loan to value is 17%.
Coats (LON:COA) (£1.4bn | SR62)
Full-year profit is now expected below market forecasts as footwear destocking deepens. Group revenue was flat in the four months to 31 October, with apparel up 3% but footwear down 7%. It expects flat organic revenue for the year and EBIT margins at or above 20%, with free cash flow on track.
PROFIT WARNING
Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) (£1.2bn | SR80)
Engagement with RHI Magnesita NV continues and "good progress" has been made. The deadline for a firm offer has now been extended to 5pm on 30 November 2026.
TAKEOVER
Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) (£1.1bn | SR81)
Net asset value per share rose 15% to 873p in the six months to September, led by a jump in the satellite firm ICEYE. Molten sold £109m of holdings, including Revolut and ICEYE, and has sold a further £50m of Revolut since, at carrying value. It has already met its annual realisations target, and it plans over £100m of investment this year.
Corilis Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) (£911m | SR78)
Interim NAV per share rose to 145.8p from 143.7p ex-dividend, but a stronger pound's £31.2m currency loss cut the total return to 1.4%. Portfolio EBITDA rose 3.5% to £87.3m at constant currency. The first interim dividend is 2.225p. The board is "evaluating the full range of options" to fund a £400m-plus growth pipeline, and the shares trade at an 18.7% discount to NAV.
Renew Holdings (LON:RNWH) (£815m | SR82)
A £15m non-cash goodwill impairment on its onshore wind business dragged statutory operating profit down 19.5% to £48.8m in the year to Sept 2026. Adjusted operating profit still rose 8.1% to £77.9m on record revenue of £1,177.5m. The dividend rises 5% to 21.00p and the order book strengthened to £1,002m. Management is "confident in delivering against our FY27 expectations".
Polar Capital Holdings (LON:POLR) (£705m | SR73)
Assets under management jumped 43% to £43.7bn in the first half, after net inflows of £3.6bn. Core operating profit more than doubled to £65.7m, and the interim dividend rises to 18.0p from 14.0p. Assets have since slipped to £38.2bn after a technology-led market correction, though flows stayed positive.
GREEN = (Ed S)
Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) (£675m | SR76)
Adjusted pre-tax profit more than halved to £14.6m in the first half, which the company says was marginally ahead of its own guidance for the year's profit phasing. Multiservice customers grew 11.5% on an annualised basis, about three times last year's rate. Net debt rose to 1.2 times adjusted EBITDA, and the interim dividend was cut to 13p from 38p. The company reiterated full-year guidance of £80–90m.
Auction Technology (LON:ATG) (£544m | SR55)
Revenue grew 7.3% to $251.3m on a pro forma constant-currency basis in the year to Sep 2026, while free cash flow rose 22.9% to $48.3m and net debt fell to $125.0m. Adjusted EBITDA rose 15.2% to $87.3m, though industrial revenue slipped 0.9%. For FY27 management expects results “in line with market expectations”.
AO World (LON:AO.) (£516m | SR87)
Pre-tax profit rose 20% to £21.5m in the first half on 6% higher revenue. Free cash flow fell 44% to £31.5m as last year's working-capital benefit unwound. The board expects trading to stay softer and sees full-year pre-tax profit of £48m–£54m.
AMBER/GREEN = (Ed S)
Marston's (LON:MARS) (£367m | SR83)
Underlying pre-tax profit rose 18.4% to £85.4m in the year to 26 Sep 2026, ahead of market expectations. A £15m share buyback restarts shareholder returns. Net debt excluding leases fell to £799.4m, or 4.2 times EBITDA. The board expects FY27 results "in line with current market expectations".
GB (LON:GBG) (£320m | SR46)
Half-year profit fell as a one-off investment and Americas customer losses hit margins, and a £126.4m goodwill writedown left a £122.9m pre-tax loss. Adjusted operating profit dropped 8.6% to £27.0m on revenue up 1.4% in constant currency. Net debt rose to £98.9m, and trading is “in line with the Board's expectations”.
Supreme (LON:SUP) (£143m | SR80)
Revenue rose 9% to £143.9m in the half to September, but adjusted pre-tax profit fell 13% to £11.1m. A £30.2m stock build ahead of vape duty pushed operating cash flow to an outflow of £16.2m and adjusted net debt to £17.6m. The board expects the full year in line with expectations, excluding any Poundland impact, and net cash by year end.
Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) (£134m | SR28)
Sales volumes fell 5% in the first half as distributors destocked, but price rises and cost cuts held underlying EBITDA at €10.6m. Net debt rose to €52.3m from €39.8m on higher inventory and delayed joint-venture payments, though the group expects about €40m by year-end. The board maintains full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance of €21m to €23m.
Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) (£123m | SR59)
A settlement with Ghana ends two tax disputes, but 2026 free cash flow guidance is cut. The deal needs parliamentary approval and covers claims of $196.5m and $190.5m, each with a 100% penalty. It includes a $112m upfront cash payment, later payments in 2027 and 2028 that can be deferred if oil is below $90/bbl, and Jubilee gas revenues assigned to Ghana from 2029. Free cash flow guidance is now $160–210m, from $170–250m.
Eurocell (LON:ECEL) (£123m | SR96)
Trading is in line with expectations, with a new £5m buyback announced. Sales per trading day rose 7% in the last four months, taking the ten-month rise to 5%, though profiles sales fell 3% and demand stays "subdued". Full-year non-underlying items are expected at about £18m. It remains confident of consensus adjusted pre-tax profit of £21.0m.
AMBER/GREEN = (Roland)
Severfield (LON:SFR) (£113m | SR92)
Revenue rose 20% to £239.1m in the six months to September 2026, and underlying pre-tax profit jumped 289% to £7.0m. The board now expects full-year underlying pre-tax profit towards the upper end of its £12m–£15m range. Net debt was £44.8m, but £14m of receipts are already agreed for the second half, and year-end debt is guided at about £28m, level with last year.
AMBER/GREEN ↑ (Roland)
BRCK (LON:BRCK) (£113m | SR69)
The dividend has been paused until trading conditions improve, as net debt rose to £96.4m from £66.8m. Debt rose after the Jacksons acquisition. Half-year pre-tax profit fell 13.1% to £10.6m, and adjusted pre-tax profit fell 14.8% to £17.9m. Management targets "at least £5 million" in cost savings and says it remains on track for the year's market expectations.
AMBER/RED = (Ed S)
Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) (£102m | SR33)
Drilling at its Lithium Ridge project has finished, confirming thick lithium-bearing pegmatites down to nearly 300 metres. The final batch completes the 143-hole, 16,525-metre programme funded by SQM. The best result was 15.94m at 2.20% lithium oxide in hole LRD049, with tin and tantalum also present. Multi-metal production remains subject to further metallurgical testwork and economic evaluation.
IG Design (LON:IGR) (£89m | SR99)
Revenue rose 12% in the first half and guidance for full-year revenue growth is raised to 2–5%. Adjusted pre-tax profit rose 30% to £5.2m, but a UK restructuring and strategic review costs cut reported pre-tax profit to £2.7m. The board is "confident of delivering FY2027 results in line with market expectations".
Intercede (LON:IGP) (£89m | SR48)
Revenue jumped 32% to £10.8m in the first half, and pre-tax profit more than doubled to £2.8m. Cash rose to £23.4m, with no debt. Management expects to meet market expectations for the full year and sees a "robust pipeline", though large contract timing is hard to predict.
PCI- PAL (LON:PCIP) (£60m | SR49)
Final Results, Analyst Briefing & Investor Pres & Appointment of CFO
Record new business lifted annual recurring revenue 29% to £24.78m in the year to June 2026. Revenue rose 13% to £25.36m, but planned investment cut adjusted EBITDA 26% to £1.72m and left an adjusted pre-tax loss. Trading is “ahead of management's expectations” so far this year.
Activeops (LON:AOM) (£50m | SR25)
Organic software revenue rose 19% in the first half, but a major customer has said it will not renew its £3.8m annual recurring contract in March 2027. Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to £4.5m, helped by a one-off £1.5m termination payment. Trading is in line with the board's expectations for the full year, and cash was £19.6m.
Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) (£42m | SR43)
Orders rose more than 20% in the first half, but a wider loss left cash lower. Revenue rose 5% to £8.5m, while the pre-tax loss widened to £1.1m from £0.9m after planned investment. Cash was £7.9m at 30 September. The board expects full-year results “in line with market expectations”.
Quadrise (LON:QED) (£41m | SR10)
A US$300,000 site licence payment from its Utah partner is delayed again, now due by the end of this week. Valkor had said on 15 November that funds would arrive within days. The remaining US$650,000 is expected only after Valkor completes its fundraising. Shipping the 600-barrel-a-day manufacturing unit to Utah still waits on receipt of the outstanding fees.
Shearwater (LON:SWG) (£16m | SR67)
Two contract wins worth about £1.5m combined. A £1.1m 5G network monitoring contract with an existing telecoms customer is expected to be fully recognised as revenue in the current financial year. An initial one-year email continuity order worth about £0.4m comes from a global financial institution. The release does not say how the contracts affect market expectations.
RH Note: broker Cavendish has issued a note this morning leaving forecasts unchanged, suggesting these wins underpin existing forecasts rather than being additive to them.
B90 Holdings (LON:B90) (£15m | SR41)
Profitability has been hit by higher customer acquisition costs even though revenue remains in line with expectations. The board still expects full-year EBITDA profit, but “significantly below previous expectations”, as pay-per-click advertising costs rose from mid-September and continue into November. Cash was €0.9m at 31 Oct 2026.
PROFIT WARNING
Analyst notes
Today's third-quarter update includes an upgraded outlook pushing profit and free cash flow guidance to the upper end of previous expectations. However, with home improvement demand shrinking in the group's two largest markets, I can't help feeling further upside may be limited by external conditions. I'm moving to neutral today.
- Polar Capital Holdings (LON:POLR)
Polar Capital Holdings: impressive H1 results with interim dividend hiked 29%
This is a decent set of H1 results from Polar Capital. Earnings are up significantly on the back of a jump in AUM and the interim dividend has been increased by 29%. Given the strong performance, and the company's low valuation, I’m happy to leave the stock on a GREEN rating. However, risks remain around tech sector exposure and fund performance.
- Severfield (LON:SFR)
Severfield shares rise on profit upgrade as data centres power 24% order book growth
Today's results flag up strong H1 revenue and order book growth, led by a number of data centre wins in the UK, Europe and India. While there are cyclical risks here, I think it's fair to take a broadly-positive view on the stock, given improved revenue visibility and today's double-digit earnings upgrades.
The market doesn’t like BRCK’s H1 results and it’s easy to see why. Not only are profits down significantly but the interim dividend has been paused. I do think there’s a potential for a rebound here at some point in the future. However, right now, there’s a lot of uncertainty given the interest rate backdrop so I’m going to keep the stock at AMBER/RED.
Sales have strengthened over the last four months and Eurocell has opted to launch a further £5m share buyback, even though high levels of exceptional costs this year suggest this will require additional debt funding. With a forward P/E of 6 I'm happy to remain broadly positive - I think this is a relatively good choice in this sector.
AO World’s performance in H1 was solid. However, looking ahead, the company has adjusted its guidance and provided a range for FY27 adjusted PBT ( between £48m and £54m). I’m going to leave the stock at AMBER/GREEN for now, because the valuation seems reasonable given the company’s quality. However, consumer risks need to be monitored closely.
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65 comments
Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Interesting, qualifies as a jumper, SR above 75 and more than 10% jump on the day. Start of a continued move up? Chart supportive with recent golden cross.....
Thank you again Roland, for the last time today. I agree with you about the buy back, net debt rising and reduced free cash flow. Today's bounce might see the best of the rally until the long awaited recovery in housing actually happens. I would point out that if the red down arrow disappears on Momentum, ECEL Stock Ranks might align nicely into a small cap Stockopedia thumbs up.
AUM has dropped significantly since end of September!!!
Thank you again, Roland, for your super analysis. I cannot disagree with you. Sadly, Kingfisher has been something of a short-sellers ' paradise for quite a long time. The recent rerating is very welcome, reflected in the SP, but will it hold up? You kindly referred to the Panmure Liberum upgrade to SFR today. I understand they have also upgraded KGF today to a buy with a 475p target. Could you possibly comment on that, please, as I cannot view it? On the face of it, I struggle to see how that can be justified just yet. I hold.
Thank you, Roland, for analysing SFR - you are spot on. Will data centre opportunities reduce? Net debt levels, sadly, also a propensity for setbacks! Having invested 3 years ago, before the hugely significant bridge problems - a real banana skin that is still having an impact- I am glad I risked purchasing more at lower levels. The company is clearly turning itself around. The jury is probably still out, though I will hold for now.
Auction Technology (LON:ATG) if you have time for a brief comment on the results that would be great thanks.
Management must be kicking themselves for rebutting the 65p cash offer earlier in the year. I think the pausing of the dividend is a good thing under the circumstances. My only concern for this stock and the wide sector, is that things will probably get worse before they get better and a lower entry point may be available in 6-12 nmonths time. I have no position here.
BRCK (LON:BRCK)
Management must be kicking themselves for rebutting the 65p cash offer earlier in the year
lets be clear here brick didnt give Atlas full access to the books - one might take the viewpooint that managment might full well have known that access to the full books might have resulted on offer being lowered - if the books wouldnt make good reading.
Whilst managment might have been happy to tell shareholders back then they would make 10p eps - the reality is we are at least 1/3 below that - and i would suspect that access to the books might have given the game of of the reality here - idle speculation on my part .
Seems clear to me managemnt have glass rammed full specs onhere - when everyone else can see the reality of where stuff is trending - you acquire loads of new business you expect profits to trend up not trend down. ending the trend like Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) seem to have done today is key
Thank you for covering Severfield Roland, we have a modest size holding which I added to this morning , I note your comments, I'm not too attached to this one although their possibilities in India intrigue me. We added to the three shares I mentioned in today's Agenda this morning.. I consider BRCK the riskiest, Severfield ok at Amber Green and Eurocell a good investment needing patience.
Any chance of running the rule over the latest Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) update if you have a chance team is it now reaching bargain bin territory ?
They get a lot of customer complaints which could be why their turnover and profit is not growing. Just do a check on what you think of them as an energy supplier before going ahead
Than you Ed, I note your comments and rmillaree's. I'm trying to find the bottom with BRCK and acknowledge the risk. Fwiw, we added to our holdings in BRCK Severfield and Eurocell earlier, the latter two are in profit, BRCK is underwater.
Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Another jam tomorrow share - mostly held by 'green' institutions. And why is the British Growth Fund invested here - Yes, technically it is UK registered but as far as I can see its operations are mostly in Holland - and now USA. Remember they had a disastrous episode with a new plant at Immingham which they eventually abandoned. The directors own practically nothing and have been selling what little they hold.
I remember only just a few years ago, management at Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) were confidently saying that demand outstripped supply comfortably, and so it was just a matter of how to get manufacturing plants up and running quicker.
Now it looks like they have competition of demand for their highly engineered wood has softened massively.
The high rating here was predicated on two things. Demand outstripping supply, so they could max out their plants, and therefore potential for more plants (eg JV in Asia next). And also that they could continually keep increasing prices, and have an operating margin expansion.
Neither looks likely in the near term given what they are saying about destocking, soft demand...
Re Accsys
I followed Accsys for a number of years when it was supply constrained. All reports of the product I heard were very positive - the only problem being getting hold of the product.
I suspect that a number of specifiers are now wary in using the product as this could be problem which could delay an entire project.
It is a pity. This product has the capacity to extend wood life ( 50 years) and reduce ongoing maintenance. I personally was very keen to see this succeed.
Reading between the lines, there appears to be the problem that it might not be that easy to make. This would explain why JVs have not proceeded and larger manufacturers have not got on board.
Anecdotally, I recently replaced a failing softwood external door with Accoya. I was happy to pay twice the cost of a softwood replacement, and about 25% the cost of a hardwood one. When I went back to order about 2 weeks later after making the final decision the Accoya door price had been dropped by 50%, so I paid the same as I would have done for softwood! And delivery was a few days. I'm not sure how that meshes with your impressions, but it suggests a glut rather than the reverse. Perhaps earlier concerns about supply have lead to overstocking?
Thats extraordinary - but there is a good amount of competition out there - would you mind sharing who the supplier is - may well place an order myself!
That's interesting
It should serve you well. I have seen a few constructions in Accoya and it seems to remain straight and true. It should be a good choice.
When I first started looking at Accoya it seemed a very likely multibagger. A wood that was long lasting and a possible replacement for UPVC seemed to have investment prospects.
The problem was that it had a succession of operational failures where they could never manufacture to stated volume targets.
I would guess from your response that Accoya is now sold via intermediaries and can quite easily satisfy small joinery demand. There might well be a glut here if its specifier market has dried up.
The sad part of the Accoya story is that the volumes required to propel the company forward were modest and only a small fraction of the specifier market.
This could quite well be a stock to watch if they can now manufacture in volume and have the trust to land some big projects. It has however been a jam tomorrow stock for many years so some caution would be required prior to investing.
Looks like bounce already fizzling out.
Think MrRDHOWARTH said Friday, could be a good opp to use any short term rise to exit one or two
Kingfisher (LON:KGF) a fair analysis. However, one shouldnt confuse the difficulties of the building sector with the home improvement sector. More and more people are doing their own thing to avoid very expensive tradesmen (and they can't afford to move) which is the market that Kingfisher (LON:KGF) serves.
Having said that you may be correct that the consumer is finding it difficult with high fuel costs, interest rates and inflation. So Kingfisher (LON:KGF) may find it difficult from here on.
Could you clarify what the traffic light system indicates? The SR's rate the company relative to the market and Kingfisher (LON:KGF) is one of the best in the sector.
With an amber rating are you saying that the company is only average? With which I would disagree. Or are you saying you are neutral on the investment opportunity? Which I could agree with.
I hold.
Morning Revs8,
Re Kingfisher (LON:KGF) and our AMBER view, what I'm saying is that I think the valuation is up with events until external conditions improve. So my comment is mostly a reflection on the near-term investment opportunity, not the business.
In this case I've chosen to take a slightly opposing view to the StockRanks. I don't do this lightly but it is something we're free to do when we want to take an alternative view, as here.
Regards,
Roland
IG Design (LON:IGR)
Early days, but new Board, including experienced CEO, share buy in progress with the millstone of the American business removed and investment metrics moving in the right direction.
Any views from Roland or Ed welcome.
The StockRank is driven by past momentum, leaving this value play vulnerable to a fall. This is a good example of why I do not trust the momentum element of the score, and it would be a more valuable indicator if it excluded reversion to the mean, when that mean has been reached.
Would I be right in thinking that S/R Momentum is in step with the 50dMA which certainly updates at least once a week. I watch this on all my shares but it does tend to be retropspective leaving me to think "I thought it would do that".
Which company are you referring to please?
Which company are you referring to please?
The same company thread you're posting to ... :-/
https://www.stockopedia.com/content/kingfisher-edges-up-profit-outlook-yet-shares-pull-back-from-52-week-highs-1061310/
timarr
Thanks
In the main DSMR comments section the comment appears without being part of a thread.
When viewed under the company analysis topic it becomes clear it's Kingfisher (LON:KGF)
In the main DSMR comments section the comment appears without being part of a thread. When viewed under the company analysis topic it becomes clear it's Kingfisher (LON:KGF)
Yeah, I know. Ed says they're working on a fix for it.
timarr
Overall, Polar looks quite solid, but I don't like the continual director stock sales.
Definitely a negative but when the Polar Capital Holdings (LON:POLR) share price doubles in a year, udnerstandable. The real test is whether there is any buying back in after today's fall. I hope so as I am!
Polar Capital Holdings (LON:POLR) The massive rise in AUM has been almost exclusively driven by their global tech fund. Having followed the fund management sector for a long time, I am wary of retail funds that see very rapid increases in AUM over a short period of time - more often than not these will undergo a painful reversal at some point. We've seen this with Woodford, Lindsell Train, Fundsmith, Impax Asset Management (LON:IPX) - to name just a few.
I was lucky to have sold my full holding (a full stake in my ISA) at 9.23. I was mindful of so called Tech "bubble" and don't like it when any of the shares I hold reach low-ish divi payout ratios. I seem to remember that my holding was initially bought at a price yielding over 9% divi but that dropped to around 5% if I recall. I asked myself - if I didn't hold would I be buying the risk for a 5% divi? When the answer came back as a No, that was the confirmation to sell.
I am watching and waiting for the time being. A well run company but very much at the mercy of the tech sector. When sentiment changes there I'll be back in asap.
I got out around 850p earlier in the year - had a great run but was just becoming far too concentrated in tech where I suspect the bubble is now popping
This is mainly for Spider 1234 and the comments about "Everton doing OK" - they got battered last night, as (Mr. Smug here) predicted. Apologies to other readers who weren't in the discussion.
Lol they did
Everton? What's their ticker code?
TOFY , i think ;-))
Not sure that AI has got the (LON:LMP) dividend narrative correct.
Morning Berksbee,
Thanks for flagging your concern. I have had a look and it looks okay to me, though - Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) reported H1 EPRA EPS of 6.9p, which is c.110% of the interim dividend of 6.3p.
Regards,
Roland
" But I'll leave it to you to decide whether such this kind of political interference in corporate governance is good news for equity investors."
FWIW, this kind of meddling undermines the stock market but Trump and his allies will counter by stating the banks were bailed out in 2008 - "too big to fail", "good for the country" etc.... so why not NVIDIA if we're to stay ahead of China?
IMO they're comparing apples to oranges.
According to the FT, Trump made $15m on Nvidia shares after Huang's reinstatement.
Nice work, if you can get it.
in my day we called this type of intermeddling by Trump, manipulation and the law would be knocking on your door. No wonder Trump looks smug. I am sure the SEC have it all in hand......
Yes, this is insider trading. They do things differently over there...
I am not clear given the facts of the case how bringing back Huang enables the US to stay ahead of China. He appears to have levelled the playing field.
Trump and his allies never look to solve problems they just say look over there and carry on with enriching themselves. This whole thing is an example of how Capitalism in its true and open sense, "opportunity for all" can only exist under a truely functioning democratic system.
When Trump says he is smart, he really means I'm smart that I managed to fool you once again, and you fell for it.
And illustrates why capitalism needs some constraints - to keep crime syndicates out of the White House and to break the natural endpoint which is oligopolies and monopolies, for example.
The problem is the alternatives are much worse
The DT are saying that Trump views stock market performance as an important barometer of his leadership and therefore he doesn't want it to fall (does that mean he'll do what he can to stop the bubble from bursting? Probably...)
No mention of Shearwater's contract wins this morning?
Shearwater (LON:SWG)
they need to announce these contract wins to keep the lights on - time to pay attention is if they ever say that they expect contracts signed to up expectations ref profits - no indication that is the case today so back to sleep. Historical delivery here has been to hand over shareholders funds to directors at pay - at least right here right now they finally expect some profit delivery moving forward - woop about time some would say? They do seem to at least be on track which for them is good.
Thanks rmillaree and Rolland,
It's wait and watch for now.
Cheers
No mention of Shearwater's contract wins this morning?
Morning Hedgecutter,
The contract wins at Shearwater (LON:SWG) got missed from our initial sweep but I've added them to the table now. Apologies!
Roland
Intercede (LON:IGP) looking quite good with HY % increases tracking above full year estimates. Not a share we've looked at on the DSMR for half a year - would welcome thoughts from Graham and team. (I had a trade going into results but weighing up a long position).
I hold Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) and would welcome the team’s views.
We hold three on today's Agenda, Severfield, raising expectations, BRCK expects to meet them but forget divis for now, and Eurocell which I've yet to read properly. We'd appreciate analysis on these if time allows Roland and Ed.
Marston's (LON:MARS)
Solid year end results here with no specific bad news that I can see. I think these results evidence that they have reached an inflexion point where they have proved they can reduce debt enough to take them off the naughty step ref the risks being too high from excessive debt.
Don’t get me wrong I think debt is still too high and perhaps at least £100 mill higher than I would like.
For now though investing wonga in refurbs seems crazy no brainer in that it’s co materially uplifting sales that it it would be stupid not to go down that route for all affected pubs. Note this has a pretty high cost and clearly there is an element of this spend just keeping the status quo - you don’t want to have to spend more maintaining estate than your deprecation charges - as practicably speaking profits are higher than real cashflow profits - I am reasonably happy though it’s just a period of elevated spend that should subside at some point in future.
Net debt is down £37 mill - not the 50 mill targetted but explained by refurb costs - they are expecting debt to keep decreasing near term and that’s aligned with shares buyback plan.
With shares trading at below 50% of nav- one can’t really argue with the logic of buybacks now - 15 mill buyback plan is perhaps sensible level.
Reg current trading they have continued the poor trend ref lfl sakes - very oddly that hasn’t seemed over matter operationally they have managed to cut costs to the extent that overall the lack of fakes growth hasn’t mattered. Perhaps it should be a worry here that sales ci numbers are not great - it’s the bottom line that matters most though.
Nav up from 125p per share to 135p per share - good too see the proper sweet combo of debt coming down and nav going up - that’s a good combo to have.
They seem confident ref margins this year too despite poor lfl sales. Definately looking a more investibile company than has looked for years.
Why share buybacks when debt is too high?
Marston's (LON:MARS)
Why share buybacks when debt is too high?
they have basically said they have like £50 mill pa free cashflow to play with
i would put that into 3 pots
(1) capital investment above depreciation rate - they can afford some capital investment without eating into cashflow (due to depn)
(2) pay down debt
(3) do buybacks or pay divi
their specific target ref net debt is a pretty brad range - they are at 4.2 now i think - with taregt simply being 3-4 - so they i think are comfortable perhaps doing more of 1 and 3 for now if that gives better bang for buck - ie debt is sustainable at 4. i suspect they may trend down below 4
The Board is targeting net debt to EBITDA3 of 3.0 – 4.0x to preserve resilience across the cycle, whilst recognising the Group’s strong cash generation and freehold asset backing.
so its fine line they can clear servive the debt - pay it down abit perhaps invest and do buybacks - and they think that is most bang for buck - both 1 and 3 should up eps and increase ntav per share - thats at the expense of debt not coming down as quickly.
1 should up profits and that should help future debt come down faster - but thats later benefit and will be kinda hidden in other stuff - at times they have neded to invest just to keep profits up with events ! obviously if they dont invest well that may harm future earnings
3 doesnt help ref geting debt down but you do own more of the company and you can get bigger share of any later dividend if we are looking at fixed cash payout
in summary its my viewpoint that debt is too high - teirs is that they are now entering sweet spot where in next 6-12 months its not to high and is within their target range.
note there are two very different net debt measures - the highe figure including leases can really be ignored - so its not as bad as stocky numbers suggest - i suspect their debt compared to other listed company compared to "profifts" made is high - having said that J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) debt has been rising whilst that of mars has been falling - think they are withhin £100 ref net debt . J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) needed to splash the cash to buy back freeholds though - i think J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) has better quality earnings needsa to spend less on estate and perhaps has ability to pay down debt quicker - its got nearly treble the market cap though on similar annual profits - so there is clearly scope for Mars rating to get closer to spoons - spoons often commands a premium to the market - my opinion is spoons could easily make 50% more if it wanted to by moving away from its value ethos - they see long term payback not doing that though.
Good luck with Marston's (LON:MARS) . Hope it works out well for holders but not for me when they describe Q4 sales improving to flat year on year. And that after all these fabulous refurbs. Profits improving so maybe focused on the right things. However, performance lagging way behind J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) and Fuller Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) at the outlet level.
BRCK (LON:BRCK) suspension of dividend, good or bad (for share price). Was expecting a reduction, not a full on removal.
interim divi only
BRCK (LON:BRCK)
The cashflow is woeful the debt is up the profits are down - kinda no brainer with that spiralling debt that they co serve every penny they have. The market has pretty much lost faith in their ability to make decent profits - i think the profit expectations this year (compared to what they expected 12 months ago) and next have dropped by more than the total dividend they were paying - so even with no dividend they are still worse off ref debt than they expected due to earnings going up in puff of smoke.
Perhaps most worrying of all is the woeful cash conversion with receivables and inventories up to 170 mill - it might be a seasick norm but it’s not pretty.
With chunky non cash goodwill charges each year this should be a cashflow machine and it isn’t - change of auditor too - to pwc.
I no will stay on sidelines here having exited a while back till there is some upward momentum - debt should really fly down from here but imho ballooning working capital doesn’t pass my sniff test at present.