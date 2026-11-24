Name (Mkt Cap) RNS AI Summary Notes

Compass (LON:CPG) (£44.1bn | SR71) Full Year Results Announcement & Shareholder Consultation on US Listing Underlying operating profit rose 12% to $3.75bn in the year to September, while organic revenue grew 7.5% and underlying margin rose 20 basis points to 7.4%. Statutory operating profit rose 13% to $3.35bn. Net debt rose to $8.0bn after $2.5bn of acquisitions, and the board expects "high single-digit" profit growth next year.

Is commencing a shareholder consultation regarding a proposed move to a US primary listing, with a secondary UK listing.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) (£6.4bn | SR98) Q3 Trading Update Profit guidance is up after a solid third quarter, with like-for-like sales rising 0.8% on higher customer transactions. Adjusted pre-tax profit is now expected at about £610m–£640m (previously £595m–£635m). Screwfix, Poland and Iberia led, while Brico Dépôt fell 5.3%. AMBER ↓ (Roland)

Today's third-quarter update includes an upgraded outlook pushing profit and free cash flow guidance to the upper end of previous expectations. However, with home improvement demand shrinking in the group's two largest markets, I can't help feeling further upside may be limited by external conditions. I'm moving to neutral today.

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) (£4.5bn | SR32) Half-year Financial Report Net rental income rose 8.8% to £240.6m in the first half, lifting EPRA earnings 9.8% to £163.1m. The dividend rose 3.3% to 6.3p, 110% covered by earnings. Property values fell 0.3% as yields widened, and EPRA net tangible assets per share slipped to 198.5p from 200.6p. The company is “on track” to meet full-year EPS consensus of 13.9p.

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) (£4.1bn | SR66) 2026 Trading Update 2026 guidance has been raised after a strong second half, with momentum expected to continue into 2027. Revenue from continuing operations should be about 10% higher, and profit from operations in earnings-based businesses 20–25% ahead of last year's £257m. Average monthly net cash is now expected towards the top of the £1.5–1.7bn range. Another share buyback is intended for 2027.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) (£2.9bn | SR63) Interim Results Volumes rose across every category in the first half, lifting adjusted pre-tax profit 8.1% to £113.6m. Statutory pre-tax profit fell 2.6% to £106.4m after a £6.1m biological-assets valuation charge. Net debt excluding leases fell to £99.6m, and the outlook is “in line with current market expectations”.

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) (£2.9bn | SR67) Trading Update Leasing is running ahead of valuers' estimates. Of 383 deals completed this year, 157 in the second half to date came 4.8% above June 2026 estimated rental value and 19.9% above previous rents. Only 2.5% of space is available to let. Loan to value is 17%.

Coats (LON:COA) (£1.4bn | SR62) Trading Statement Full-year profit is now expected below market forecasts as footwear destocking deepens. Group revenue was flat in the four months to 31 October, with apparel up 3% but footwear down 7%. It expects flat organic revenue for the year and EBIT margins at or above 20%, with free cash flow on track. PROFIT WARNING

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) (£1.2bn | SR80) PUSU Deadline Extension Engagement with RHI Magnesita NV continues and "good progress" has been made. The deadline for a firm offer has now been extended to 5pm on 30 November 2026. TAKEOVER

Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) (£1.1bn | SR81) Interim Results Net asset value per share rose 15% to 873p in the six months to September, led by a jump in the satellite firm ICEYE. Molten sold £109m of holdings, including Revolut and ICEYE, and has sold a further £50m of Revolut since, at carrying value. It has already met its annual realisations target, and it plans over £100m of investment this year.

Corilis Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) (£911m | SR78) Interim Report to 30 September 2026 Interim NAV per share rose to 145.8p from 143.7p ex-dividend, but a stronger pound's £31.2m currency loss cut the total return to 1.4%. Portfolio EBITDA rose 3.5% to £87.3m at constant currency. The first interim dividend is 2.225p. The board is "evaluating the full range of options" to fund a £400m-plus growth pipeline, and the shares trade at an 18.7% discount to NAV.

Renew Holdings (LON:RNWH) (£815m | SR82) Final Results A £15m non-cash goodwill impairment on its onshore wind business dragged statutory operating profit down 19.5% to £48.8m in the year to Sept 2026. Adjusted operating profit still rose 8.1% to £77.9m on record revenue of £1,177.5m. The dividend rises 5% to 21.00p and the order book strengthened to £1,002m. Management is "confident in delivering against our FY27 expectations".

Polar Capital Holdings (LON:POLR) (£705m | SR73) Unaudited Interim Results Assets under management jumped 43% to £43.7bn in the first half, after net inflows of £3.6bn. Core operating profit more than doubled to £65.7m, and the interim dividend rises to 18.0p from 14.0p. Assets have since slipped to £38.2bn after a technology-led market correction, though flows stayed positive. GREEN = (Ed S)

This is a decent set of H1 results from Polar Capital. Earnings are up significantly on the back of a jump in AUM and the interim dividend has been increased by 29%. Given the strong performance and the company's low valuation, I’m happy to leave the stock on a GREEN rating. However, risks remain around tech sector exposure and fund performance.

Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) (£675m | SR76) Half-year Results for 6 months ended 30 Sep 2026 Adjusted pre-tax profit more than halved to £14.6m in the first half, which the company says was marginally ahead of its own guidance for the year's profit phasing. Multiservice customers grew 11.5% on an annualised basis, about three times last year's rate. Net debt rose to 1.2 times adjusted EBITDA, and the interim dividend was cut to 13p from 38p. The company reiterated full-year guidance of £80–90m.

Auction Technology (LON:ATG) (£544m | SR55) Full Year Results Revenue grew 7.3% to $251.3m on a pro forma constant-currency basis in the year to Sep 2026, while free cash flow rose 22.9% to $48.3m and net debt fell to $125.0m. Adjusted EBITDA rose 15.2% to $87.3m, though industrial revenue slipped 0.9%. For FY27 management expects results “in line with market expectations”.

Haywood Chapman appointed as CFO.

AO World (LON:AO.) (£516m | SR87) Interim Results Pre-tax profit rose 20% to £21.5m in the first half on 6% higher revenue. Free cash flow fell 44% to £31.5m as last year's working-capital benefit unwound. The board expects trading to stay softer and sees full-year pre-tax profit of £48m–£54m. AMBER/GREEN = (Ed S)

AO World’s performance in H1 was solid. However, looking ahead, the company has adjusted its guidance and provided a range for FY27 adjusted PBT ( between £48m and £54m). I’m going to leave the stock at AMBER/GREEN for now, because the valuation seems reasonable given the company’s quality. However, consumer risks need to be monitored closely.

Marston's (LON:MARS) (£367m | SR83) Preliminary Results Underlying pre-tax profit rose 18.4% to £85.4m in the year to 26 Sep 2026, ahead of market expectations. A £15m share buyback restarts shareholder returns. Net debt excluding leases fell to £799.4m, or 4.2 times EBITDA. The board expects FY27 results "in line with current market expectations".

GB (LON:GBG) (£320m | SR46) Half Year Results Half-year profit fell as a one-off investment and Americas customer losses hit margins, and a £126.4m goodwill writedown left a £122.9m pre-tax loss. Adjusted operating profit dropped 8.6% to £27.0m on revenue up 1.4% in constant currency. Net debt rose to £98.9m, and trading is “in line with the Board's expectations”.

Supreme (LON:SUP) (£143m | SR80) Half-year Results Revenue rose 9% to £143.9m in the half to September, but adjusted pre-tax profit fell 13% to £11.1m. A £30.2m stock build ahead of vape duty pushed operating cash flow to an outflow of £16.2m and adjusted net debt to £17.6m. The board expects the full year in line with expectations, excluding any Poundland impact, and net cash by year end.

Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) (£134m | SR28) Interim Results Sales volumes fell 5% in the first half as distributors destocked, but price rises and cost cuts held underlying EBITDA at €10.6m. Net debt rose to €52.3m from €39.8m on higher inventory and delayed joint-venture payments, though the group expects about €40m by year-end. The board maintains full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance of €21m to €23m.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) (£123m | SR59) Ghana tax settlement agreement A settlement with Ghana ends two tax disputes, but 2026 free cash flow guidance is cut. The deal needs parliamentary approval and covers claims of $196.5m and $190.5m, each with a 100% penalty. It includes a $112m upfront cash payment, later payments in 2027 and 2028 that can be deferred if oil is below $90/bbl, and Jubilee gas revenues assigned to Ghana from 2029. Free cash flow guidance is now $160–210m, from $170–250m.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) (£123m | SR96) Trading Update Trading is in line with expectations, with a new £5m buyback announced. Sales per trading day rose 7% in the last four months, taking the ten-month rise to 5%, though profiles sales fell 3% and demand stays "subdued". Full-year non-underlying items are expected at about £18m. It remains confident of consensus adjusted pre-tax profit of £21.0m. AMBER/GREEN = (Roland)

Sales have strengthened over the last four months and Eurocell has opted to launch a further £5m share buyback, even though high levels of exceptional costs this year suggest this will require additional debt funding. With a forward P/E of 6 I'm happy to remain broadly positive - I think this is a relatively good choice in this sector.

Severfield (LON:SFR) (£113m | SR92) Interim Results Revenue rose 20% to £239.1m in the six months to September 2026, and underlying pre-tax profit jumped 289% to £7.0m. The board now expects full-year underlying pre-tax profit towards the upper end of its £12m–£15m range. Net debt was £44.8m, but £14m of receipts are already agreed for the second half, and year-end debt is guided at about £28m, level with last year. AMBER/GREEN ↑ (Roland)

Today's results flag up strong H1 revenue and order book growth, led by a number of data centre wins in the UK, Europe and India. While there are cyclical risks here, I think it's fair to take a broadly-positive view on the stock, given improved revenue visibility and today's double-digit earnings upgrades.

BRCK (LON:BRCK) (£113m | SR69) Interim Results The dividend has been paused until trading conditions improve, as net debt rose to £96.4m from £66.8m. Debt rose after the Jacksons acquisition. Half-year pre-tax profit fell 13.1% to £10.6m, and adjusted pre-tax profit fell 14.8% to £17.9m. Management targets "at least £5 million" in cost savings and says it remains on track for the year's market expectations. AMBER/RED = (Ed S)

The market doesn’t like BRCK’s H1 results and it’s easy to see why. Not only are profits down significantly but the interim dividend has been paused. I do think there’s a potential for a rebound here at some point in the future. However, right now, there’s a lot of uncertainty given the interest rate backdrop so I’m going to keep the stock at AMBER/RED.



Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) (£102m | SR33) Final Stage 1 Drill Results from Lithium Ridge Drilling at its Lithium Ridge project has finished, confirming thick lithium-bearing pegmatites down to nearly 300 metres. The final batch completes the 143-hole, 16,525-metre programme funded by SQM. The best result was 15.94m at 2.20% lithium oxide in hole LRD049, with tin and tantalum also present. Multi-metal production remains subject to further metallurgical testwork and economic evaluation.

IG Design (LON:IGR) (£89m | SR99) Interim Results Revenue rose 12% in the first half and guidance for full-year revenue growth is raised to 2–5%. Adjusted pre-tax profit rose 30% to £5.2m, but a UK restructuring and strategic review costs cut reported pre-tax profit to £2.7m. The board is "confident of delivering FY2027 results in line with market expectations".

Intercede (LON:IGP) (£89m | SR48) Half-year Report Revenue jumped 32% to £10.8m in the first half, and pre-tax profit more than doubled to £2.8m. Cash rose to £23.4m, with no debt. Management expects to meet market expectations for the full year and sees a "robust pipeline", though large contract timing is hard to predict.

PCI- PAL (LON:PCIP) (£60m | SR49) Final Results, Analyst Briefing & Investor Pres & Appointment of CFO Record new business lifted annual recurring revenue 29% to £24.78m in the year to June 2026. Revenue rose 13% to £25.36m, but planned investment cut adjusted EBITDA 26% to £1.72m and left an adjusted pre-tax loss. Trading is “ahead of management's expectations” so far this year.

Activeops (LON:AOM) (£50m | SR25) Interim Results Organic software revenue rose 19% in the first half, but a major customer has said it will not renew its £3.8m annual recurring contract in March 2027. Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to £4.5m, helped by a one-off £1.5m termination payment. Trading is in line with the board's expectations for the full year, and cash was £19.6m.

Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) (£42m | SR43) Interim Results Orders rose more than 20% in the first half, but a wider loss left cash lower. Revenue rose 5% to £8.5m, while the pre-tax loss widened to £1.1m from £0.9m after planned investment. Cash was £7.9m at 30 September. The board expects full-year results “in line with market expectations”.

Quadrise (LON:QED) (£41m | SR10) Valkor payment update A US$300,000 site licence payment from its Utah partner is delayed again, now due by the end of this week. Valkor had said on 15 November that funds would arrive within days. The remaining US$650,000 is expected only after Valkor completes its fundraising. Shipping the 600-barrel-a-day manufacturing unit to Utah still waits on receipt of the outstanding fees.

Shearwater (LON:SWG) (£16m | SR67) Brookcourt secures two contract wins Two contract wins worth about £1.5m combined. A £1.1m 5G network monitoring contract with an existing telecoms customer is expected to be fully recognised as revenue in the current financial year. An initial one-year email continuity order worth about £0.4m comes from a global financial institution. The release does not say how the contracts affect market expectations. RH Note: broker Cavendish has issued a note this morning leaving forecasts unchanged, suggesting these wins underpin existing forecasts rather than being additive to them.