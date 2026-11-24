Kingfisher edges up profit outlook, yet shares pull back from 52-week highs
Analyst’s view:
Today's third-quarter update includes an upgraded outlook pushing profit and free cash flow guidance to the upper end of previous expectations. However, with home improvement demand shrinking in the group's two largest markets, I can't help feeling further upside may be limited by external conditions. I'm moving to neutral today.
Down 4% to 375p (£6.15bn) - Q3 Trading Update
DIY retailer Kingfisher expects full-year profit and cash flow to be ahead of previous guidance after a return to like-for-like (LFL) sales growth during the third quarter.
The owner of B&Q and Screwfix (among others) is a member of Ed's 2026 NAPS portfolio and recently made new highs for the year, following a post-Hormuz slump in March:
For a number of years now, Kingfisher has been focusing on self-help measures while also being constrained by subdued housing market conditions in markets such as the UK.
Today's third-quarter update suggests to me that this tension continues, with a somewhat mixed performance across the business (figures at constant exchange rates):
Q3 group sales down 0.9% to £3,257m (+0.8% LFL)
UK & Ireland sales up 2.7% to £1,728m (+2.4% LFL)
France down 2.8% to £927m (-2.8% LFL)
Poland up 3.9% to £480m (-2.1.% LFL)
Other International up 12.3% to £122m (+7.4% LFL)
UK & Ireland: we're told that the home improvement market in the UK has shrunk by a low single digit percentage in both Q3 and for the year to date.
As has often been the case in recent years, performance in the group's home market was supported by strong growth and market share gains for trade-focused Screwfix, where sales rose by 7.4% to £765m.
B&Q remains the larger business, but by a shrinking margin - sales at the orange-topped DIY sheds fell by 1% to £963m during the quarter. The company says that total sales "improved" to -1% LFL as weather and footfall normalised, but pointed to "underperformance in bathroom" as one of the factors holding back sales.
One bright spot was that online sales rose by 16%, with the value of merchandise sold through the company's online marketplace offering up by 33% to £143m. Perhaps this will soon start to support profitability?
France: the home improvement market in Kingfisher's second-largest market has also shrunk by "low single digits" so far this year.
Sales in the group's Castorama business rose by 0.2% on a LFL basis, but Brico Dépôt saw LFL sales fall by 5.3% due to weaker demand for building materials.
Outlook & Revised Guidance
In my view, departing CEO Thierry Garnier has done a good job at improving profitability and maintaining strong cash flow. This is evident in today's upgrade, which shifts guidance towards the top end of the previous range of expectations:
FY27 adjusted pre-tax profit now expected to be c.£610m to £640m (previously £595m to £635m)
FY27 free cash flow of c.£490m to £520m (previously £480m to £520m)
£300m share buyback ongoing (£167m purchased to date)
It's not clear how much impact this relatively small change to guidance will have on Kingfisher's earnings. EPS forecasts have been edging higher in recent months, so it's possible that any improvement is already priced in:
Roland's view
Kingfisher's share price is down slightly as I write, perhaps suggesting that investors were hoping for a stronger sales performance.
Personally, I'm not sure how many more levers the company can pull without an improvement in underlying demand. Kingfisher appears to be gaining market share in the UK (Screwfix) and maintaining it in France.
For me, the main issue is whether the stock's valuation has run ahead of events for a business of this kind. The StockReport graphics don't suggest much obvious value here:
Quality metrics also remain decidedly average:
Graham moved our view down to AMBER/GREEN in May, citing weak revenue growth. The share price has risen by around 30% since then, so my choice is between turning neutral and maintaining a broadly positive view to reflect the upgrades to profit guidance since May.
The StockRanks remain favourable, styling Kingfisher as a Super Stock:
However, Kingfisher is a cyclical business whose share price is approaching historic highs and whose profits remain well below historic peaks.
I don't know how much opportunity remains for further margin gains without meaningful sales growth.
On balance, my feeling is that the shares are probably up with events until macro conditions improve, so I'm going to take an opposing view to the StockRanks today and move our view to neutral.
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Discussion on Kingfisher (10)
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Thank you again, Roland, for your super analysis. I cannot disagree with you. Sadly, Kingfisher has been something of a short-sellers ' paradise for quite a long time. The recent rerating is very welcome, reflected in the SP, but will it hold up? You kindly referred to the Panmure Liberum upgrade to SFR today. I understand they have also upgraded KGF today to a buy with a 475p target. Could you possibly comment on that, please, as I cannot view it? On the face of it, I struggle to see how that can be justified just yet. I hold.
Kingfisher (LON:KGF) a fair analysis. However, one shouldnt confuse the difficulties of the building sector with the home improvement sector. More and more people are doing their own thing to avoid very expensive tradesmen (and they can't afford to move) which is the market that Kingfisher (LON:KGF) serves.
Having said that you may be correct that the consumer is finding it difficult with high fuel costs, interest rates and inflation. So Kingfisher (LON:KGF) may find it difficult from here on.
Could you clarify what the traffic light system indicates? The SR's rate the company relative to the market and Kingfisher (LON:KGF) is one of the best in the sector.
With an amber rating are you saying that the company is only average? With which I would disagree. Or are you saying you are neutral on the investment opportunity? Which I could agree with.
I hold.
Morning Revs8,
Re Kingfisher (LON:KGF) and our AMBER view, what I'm saying is that I think the valuation is up with events until external conditions improve. So my comment is mostly a reflection on the near-term investment opportunity, not the business.
In this case I've chosen to take a slightly opposing view to the StockRanks. I don't do this lightly but it is something we're free to do when we want to take an alternative view, as here.
Regards,
Roland
The StockRank is driven by past momentum, leaving this value play vulnerable to a fall. This is a good example of why I do not trust the momentum element of the score, and it would be a more valuable indicator if it excluded reversion to the mean, when that mean has been reached.
Would I be right in thinking that S/R Momentum is in step with the 50dMA which certainly updates at least once a week. I watch this on all my shares but it does tend to be retropspective leaving me to think "I thought it would do that".
Which company are you referring to please?
Which company are you referring to please?
The same company thread you're posting to ... :-/
https://www.stockopedia.com/content/kingfisher-edges-up-profit-outlook-yet-shares-pull-back-from-52-week-highs-1061310/
timarr
Thanks
In the main DSMR comments section the comment appears without being part of a thread.
When viewed under the company analysis topic it becomes clear it's Kingfisher (LON:KGF)
In the main DSMR comments section the comment appears without being part of a thread. When viewed under the company analysis topic it becomes clear it's Kingfisher (LON:KGF)
Yeah, I know. Ed says they're working on a fix for it.
timarr