SIF portfolio: IAG and some new stocks for the International SIF
As I write this on Monday, the SIF portfolio is looking a bit frayed around the edges, thanks to the market wobble we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks. So far none of the companies in the portfolio have been hit by specific bad news. It just seems to be general round of profit taking.
This is no real surprise after such a long bull run. But investors have grown used to buying the dips and seeing shares surge higher a few weeks later. Will this time be the same, or are we heading for a more robust correction? It’s not yet clear.
What may prove interesting will be to see how the portfolio performs in more mixed market conditions.
Red ink could be useful
When everything goes well, as it did last year, it’s often hard to work out how to make improvements to your stock selection process. A market correction could prove costly for the portfolio, but it might also highlight areas where I could improve my screening rules.
So far this year, the SIF portfolio’s performance has largely followed that of its FTSE All-Share benchmark. I’ll be watching for any divergence from this from which I might learn:
International SIF update
As promised last week, here’s an update on the three latest shares to join my International SIF portfolio, which I started building in November.
The first of these is London-listed IAG, so I’ve taken the opportunity to take a closer look at some of the downside risks facing investors in this highly-ranked stock.
International Consolidated Airlines (LON:IAG)
The first UK-listed stock to join the portfolio is IAG, which owns British Airways, Aer Lingus, Iberia and Vueling. This stock already features in the main UK SIF portfolio, but as these two projects are unrelated this doesn’t matter.
IAG’s performance since it I added to the SIF in June has been pretty flat. But the group’s trading has been strong. Third-quarter results published in October showed that the group’s operating profit rose by 11.2% during the first nine months of the year. Operating margin for the period was 12.3%, up from 11.2% in 2016. Broker upgrades have also trended higher since June:
What seem to be holding the shares back are cyclical risks,…
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is an airline company that holds the interests in airline and ancillary operations. Its segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Other Group companies. It combines the airlines in the United Kingdom, Spain and Ireland. It has approximately 550 aircrafts to over 280 destinations. The Company operates various aircraft fleet services, including Airbus A318, Airbus A319, Airbus A340-600, Boeing 787-800, Embraer E190 and Boeing 777-200, among others. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing airline marketing, airline operations, insurance, aircraft maintenance, storage and custody services, air freight operations and cargo transport services. The Company offers its services in cities, including London, Madrid, Barcelona, Rome and Dublin. The Company's brands include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, IAG Cargo and Avios. more »
Derichebourg SA is a France-based company that specializes in service provision. It operates as a holding company of the group and offers services through three divisions: environmental services, airport services and service to businesses. Environmental services division operates via Derichebourg Environnement and provides recycling and conversion of end of life consumer goods, management of industrial and household waste, and urban cleansing, among others. Airport services division operates under the Servisair brand and specializes in the airport passenger services, services to airport infrastructures, fuel management, and maintenance of runway equipment, among others. Business services division operates under the name Derichebourg Multiservices and offers cleaning, security and electrical services, as well as temporary staff recruitment, aircraft maintenance and others. It has also a subsidiary, namely Derichebourg Aqua. In December 2013, it divested its Servisair to Swissport. more »
Federated Investors, Inc. (Federated) is a provider of investment management products and related financial services. Federated operates through investment management business segment. It is engaged in sponsoring, marketing and providing investment-related services to various investment products, including mutual funds and Separate Accounts, which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products. It operates in one segment, the investment management business. As of December 31, 2016, Federated provided investment advisory services to 124 sponsored investment companies and other funds (Federated Funds). It markets these funds to banks, brokers and dealers and other financial intermediaries using them to meet the needs of their customers and clients, including retail investors, corporations and retirement plans. The Company offers a range of products and strategies, including money market, equity and fixed-income investments. more »