SIF portfolio: New stock Motorpoint makes me uncomfortable
After a round of profit taking last week, I’m heading to the shops this week. Cyber Weekend may be over, but the SIF screen has come up with a retailer to consider adding to my SIF fantasy fund.
Sharp-eyed readers will note that used car group Motorpoint isn’t the highest-ranked qualifying stock in my screen results.
However, H&T, Redrow and Harvey Nash were ruled out as they’re already in the portfolio. Robert Walters was disqualified as it’s a recruiter, like Harvey Nash.
Hogg Robinson is a previous portfolio stock and has a giant pension deficit. Although such deficits have been falling recently due to higher bond yields, I’m going to maintain my self-imposed ban on super-size deficit companies for a little longer.
This brings me down to Jersey-based investment company Tetragon Financial. I decided to rule this stock out as the portfolio already has an asset manager, Standard Life Aberdeen.
Thus my choice for this week is Motorpoint. This is undeniably a cyclical business that’s heavily exposed to the UK economy. So I see some risk of overlap with stocks such as Redrow, even though it doesn’t have any direct sector peers in the portfolio.
I’m not comfortable with this
On a personal level, I’m not comfortable with the idea of adding a car retailer to the portfolio. Recent figures from automotive trade body, the SMMT, suggest that the new car market has peaked. Is now really a good time to invest in a car retailer?
What could go wrong? The risk of falling used car values and stale stock is obvious. An increase in finance costs could also threaten profits.
This could work: I suppose you could argue that Motorpoint’s focus on used cars under three years old might be countercyclical for a while. Some new car buyers might trade down to a nearly-new car next time round. Or perhaps fund manager Neil Woodford’s contrarian bet on the UK economy will be vindicated, and the car market will remain relatively healthy.
There’s a lot of uncertainty, to my mind. But fortunately I don’t have to base my investment decisions on an uncertain macro view. As SIF is a rules-based portfolio, I just need to follow the rules and assess the numbers.
Strong H1 triggers £10m buyback
Motorpoint…
Speaking to someone recently at a business in the south-east with what appears to be a similar model, they sell ex-lease cars at competitive prices, wafer-thin margins and with fast turnaround. Most of the profit comes from selling the finance deals, which is great when you go in as a cash buyer. I assume that MOTR is similar. I took a small stake in MOTR recently as I see this as a disruptive and growing model in the used car market, the risk as it appears to me is that if new-car lease deals decline, then that would adversely affect the supply 2-3 years down the line.
In reply to whitmad, post #1
Hi whitmad,
That's interesting, thanks for your comment. I'm not sure how to predict what will happen to the used car market is new sales slow. I'd guess that it might depend on the state of the wider economy.
Regards,
Roland