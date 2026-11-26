Pleasingly, it appears that I did warn that the 13% fall in the share price to around 73p on the first profits warning last December looked like a huge under-reaction. With the shares now trading at around 30p, this has proven prescient.

Cash and net working capital now more than cover the market cap. However, with no sign that these assets can be made productive anytime soon, I am in no rush to change our mostly negative view (that would be lower but for the asset backing).

The slight miss in Densitron appears to be timing, with FY27E revenue increased by their broker, Cavensish, roughly in line with the reduction for FY26E. However, at Quixant, there appears to be no quick fix, and FY27E revenue forecasts are slashed by 36%.

The scale of the warning here, with roughly $4m out of FY PBT, is pretty shocking given that they said they were trading in line just 16 days ago.

This is a pretty sizeable downgrade for a company with a $28m market cap:

Given these delays, the Board now expects FY26 revenue to be a minimum of $60m, with adjusted loss before tax of no more than $4m.

Especially since they told us they were trading in line just 16 days ago.

It is worth noting that they did $26.7m in H1 and lost $4m, so what they are saying is that they expect to do at least $33.3m in H2, and maybe break even.

This is a slight recovery, although H2 is usually stronger with a typical 45/55 split.

The warning is blamed on customer delays in Quixant:

As previously flagged, the Group’s FY26 outturn was dependent on the timing of two orders from Gaming customers. The Group has now received confirmation that the customer behind one of these Gaming orders has opted for a new, higher-priced Quixant product, requiring additional design-in time and therefore extending the timetable for delivery to Q3 FY27. The second, linked to an arrangement on DDR supply, is now expected in early 2027.

And now their other division, Densitron:

In addition, initial orders from two of the Group’s new Densitron customers, previously expected in FY26, have been pushed into Q1 2027.

While they say Densitron now has a higher order book than at the start of the year, the issues at Quixant aren't going to be resolved any time soon and are "now expected to persist further into FY27".

Broker forecast changes:

The Cavendish changes to Densitron forecasts are relatively slight, with FY26E revenue now at $30.6m versus $32m previously, and they upgrade FY27E to $38m from $36m.

However, the same can't be said for Quixant, where FY26 forecast revenue drops from $41m to $29.4m, and FY27E goes from $47m to $30m.

Overall, the scale of the downgrades is significant:

And Cavendish now sees adjusted EPS losses throughout their forecast window:

Cash:

We get an update on the key cash figure that was missing in the update earlier this month:

Following the recent disposal of the property in Taiwan, and the ongoing focus on working capital management, the net cash position at FY26 year-end is expected to be $10m.

However, again, looking at the changes to the Cavendish note, this is a disappointment:

Valuation:

With no end to losses in sight, it becomes hard to value the business. Perhaps the only thing going for it is that it trades at a discount to TBV:

Taking Cavendish's FY27 forecasts, we have $22.1m of net working capital, $8.9m net cash, and $6.2m PP&E for $37.2m of NTAV. This is £28.4m versus a market cap of £16.2m at a 30p share price.

Of course, a further deterioration in trading would eat into this asset value. However, the current discount offers a significant margin of safety.

The problem is that there appears to be no sign that these assets can be made productive anytime soon.