Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Tuesday.

Timing - TBC

Agenda -

Paul's section:

to follow - I think it's Gear4music Holdings (LON:G4M) (I hold) results today, so I'll focus on that to start with

Jack's section:

to follow

Paul's Section

Castings (LON:CGS)

Results webinar yesterday

Many thanks to Alex at Yellowstone Advisory, who organised a results webinar (and provided a link for us to join here, in yesterday's reader comments)from this interesting iron foundry/machining group based in the UK Midlands. It certainly increased my understanding of the business, and it's always good to get a feel for what management of any company are like. Castings management struck me as down-to-earth, hands-on managers, which is what I like.



A few key points I jotted down -

Potential for M&A (acquisitions) - looking especially at the electric vehicles sector suppliers.

Customers disagree on which technology will become prevalent for trucks - electric batteries, or hydrogen.

Considered a special dividend for surplus cash, but decided against it due to macro uncertainty (have done special divis in the past, something I hadn't spotted)

Pension scheme should be de-leveraged (?) this year - I didn't quite follow this point, but it sounds like they're gradually eliminating the pension deficit. Can anyone clarify this point?

Competitive advantage - Castings makes small batches of products to order for its customers, using efficient high tech equipment. This gives it a competitive edge. Would struggle to compete on large scale projects. Produces up to 2,500 product lines.

Research notes are available from Arden's website. You need to register, but can then view all their research.

My opinion - Castings shares look very good value to me, especially when you adjust out the net cash. However, heavy reliance on customers within the EU (mainly truck manufacturers), puts me off, because if Brexit turns sour, then there could be trade barriers for exporting to the EU - too much of a risk for me.