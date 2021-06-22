Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Tuesday.

Timing - TBC

Agenda -

Paul's section:

Castings (LON:CGS) - brief comments from yesterday's results webinar.

Gear4music Holdings (LON:G4M) (I hold) - so far so good! Sparkling results, boosted by lockdown, as expected. Current trading better than expected, and brokers upgrade forecasts by c.50% for the current year. A coffee can, hold forever stock, in my opinion. Still reasonably priced too.

Saga (LON:SAGA) (I hold) - financing changes proposed. I see this positively in principle, moving riskier bank debt onto safer, longer-term (and covenant-free) bonds. This would also provide another £80m of cash headroom, which is already ample, per trading update last week. I remain firmly bullish on this share, with a personal price target of 1000p in due course, I explain my workings & rationale below.

James Cropper (LON:CRPR) - I quickly review the FY 03/2021 results & commentary. Not madly exciting.

Jack's section:

Morses Club (LON:MCL) - Q1 performance is ahead of budget and impairments are within the expected range. Covid investment in tech could drive further growth down the line.

Trifast (LON:TRI) - full year results impacted by Covid but conditions are improving and the group is investing for future growth.

Paul's Section

Results webinar yesterday

Many thanks to Alex at Yellowstone Advisory, who organised a results webinar (and provided a link for us to join here, in yesterday's reader comments)from this interesting iron foundry/machining group based in the UK Midlands. It certainly increased my understanding of the business, and it's always good to get a feel for what management of any company are like. Castings management struck me as down-to-earth, hands-on managers, which is what I like.



A few key points I jotted down -

Potential for M&A (acquisitions) - looking especially at the electric vehicles sector suppliers.

Customers disagree on which technology will become prevalent for trucks - electric batteries, or hydrogen.

Considered a special dividend for surplus cash, but decided against it due to macro uncertainty (have done special divis in the past, something I hadn't spotted)

Pension scheme should be de-leveraged (?) this year - I didn't quite follow this point, but it sounds like they're gradually eliminating the pension deficit. Can anyone clarify this…