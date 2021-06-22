Small Cap Value Report (22 June 2021) - CGS, G4M, SAGA, CRPR, MCL, TRI
Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Tuesday.
Timing - TBC
Agenda -
Paul's section:
Castings (LON:CGS) - brief comments from yesterday's results webinar.
Gear4music Holdings (LON:G4M) (I hold) - so far so good! Sparkling results, boosted by lockdown, as expected. Current trading better than expected, and brokers upgrade forecasts by c.50% for the current year. A coffee can, hold forever stock, in my opinion. Still reasonably priced too.
Saga (LON:SAGA) (I hold) - financing changes proposed. I see this positively in principle, moving riskier bank debt onto safer, longer-term (and covenant-free) bonds. This would also provide another £80m of cash headroom, which is already ample, per trading update last week. I remain firmly bullish on this share, with a personal price target of 1000p in due course, I explain my workings & rationale below.
James Cropper (LON:CRPR) - I quickly review the FY 03/2021 results & commentary. Not madly exciting.
Jack's section:
Morses Club (LON:MCL) - Q1 performance is ahead of budget and impairments are within the expected range. Covid investment in tech could drive further growth down the line.
Trifast (LON:TRI) - full year results impacted by Covid but conditions are improving and the group is investing for future growth.
Paul's Section
Castings (LON:CGS)
Results webinar yesterday
Many thanks to Alex at Yellowstone Advisory, who organised a results webinar (and provided a link for us to join here, in yesterday's reader comments)from this interesting iron foundry/machining group based in the UK Midlands. It certainly increased my understanding of the business, and it's always good to get a feel for what management of any company are like. Castings management struck me as down-to-earth, hands-on managers, which is what I like.
A few key points I jotted down -
Potential for M&A (acquisitions) - looking especially at the electric vehicles sector suppliers.
Customers disagree on which technology will become prevalent for trucks - electric batteries, or hydrogen.
Considered a special dividend for surplus cash, but decided against it due to macro uncertainty (have done special divis in the past, something I hadn't spotted)
Pension scheme should be de-leveraged (?) this year - I didn't quite follow this point, but it sounds like they're gradually eliminating the pension deficit. Can anyone clarify this…
