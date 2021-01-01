Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Tuesday.

Electra Private Equity (LON:ELTA) - it's demerger day! ELTA shares now become just Hotter Shoes, and ELTA shareholders will receive newly listed Hostmore (ticker: MORE) shares, 3 for every 1 ELTA share. Now the market will decide how much each company is worth separately. Expect considerable short term volatility.

Warpaint London (LON:W7L) - continuation of improving trends and FY results expected to be ahead of expectations. Strong momentum here after a couple of setbacks, and the founders and major shareholders remain in charge, so worth assessing the longer term prospects.

Up Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS) - supply chain issues are being mitigated and the growth prospects continue to look attractive. The recent moderation in sentiment means you can buy a growing company with a forecast dividend yield approaching 4%.

