Good morning! It's Jack here with the SCVR for Friday.

Agenda -

Brickability (LON:BRCK) - good results seem to have been missed by the market. After a raft of acquisitions, the company is now materially larger at a time of heightened demand. It’s uncertain for how long these conditions will endure, but the company seems well placed to take share with its diversified offering.

Loungers (LON:LGRS) - perhaps the best listed operator in the bar / cafe space. Trading well, and the pace of roll out is set to be stepped up a notch. The group is targeting c500 sites in total and is well placed to improve its position in the market, although the shares are not cheap.

Mind Gym (LON:MIND) - investment in digital continues. The group’s behavioural psychology classes are used by some big S&P and FTSE companies, and the company was generating some attractive profitability metrics pre-pandemic, but I’m not convinced by the current valuation.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research), and make your own investment decisions. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are referring to.

Share price: 109p (pre-open)

Shares in issue: 298,534,802

Market cap: £325.4m

The interims came out on Wednesday. Brickability is a construction materials distributor, serving housebuilders and contractors across the UK and Europe for over 36 years through its national and local networks.

The group supplies over 500m bricks annually and has 41 locations across the country with over 500…