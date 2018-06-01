Small Cap Value Report (Fri 1 June 2018) - CDM, DTY, PCF, HYNS
Morning folks,
There is a lot of trivial news today, but sorting through it, I think I can find a few interesting stories. Let's see!
Cheers,
Graham
Codemasters Holding (LON:CDM)
- Share price: 200p (placing price)
- No. of shares: 140 million
- Market cap: £280 million
Admission to AIM and First Day of Dealings
Codemasters is a video game developer and publisher, specialising in racing games. The company announced it would float today in a placing announcement earlier this week.
It has been around for 30 years and has 500 full-time employees across 3 UK locations and an art production facility in Kuala Lumpur. Its main franchises are "DiRT", "GRID" and "F1". It owns the rights for DiRT and GRID, while Formula 1 is owned by Liberty Media.
Most of the IPO proceeds are going to its majority shareholder, an Indian conglomerate, through that conglomerate's Singaporean subsidiary. The selling shareholder is selling 60% of the company to raise £170 million (gross), more than ten times the IPO proceeds to be received by the company itself.
As mentioned recently, I tend to prefer IPOs which are more focused on raising money for the company than on letting the existing shareholders exit. But that's just a general rule, and we can always look into the specifics of any situation.
Admission Document
I've pulled out the Codemasters admission document from its website - the key information source for any new stock.
According to this, the company has been producing Micro Machines for many years. This is a fun racing game I played when I was a bit younger - it was an extremely good title.
The document also reveals that GRID and DiRT are successors of Toca Touring Cars and Colin McRae Rally - while I didn't play them so much, I do remember that they were huge titles at the times. I haven't owned a games console in something like ten years, so it's no surprise that I don't recognise their names any more.
Anyway, the admission document has 145 pages, so in a situation like this where I am under some time pressure, I need some shortcuts.
I want to understand the relationship with Liberty Media a bit better. Using the search function, I find:
the loss of…
Hi Graham - suggest some comments on Haynes Publishing (LON:HYNS) trading statement. A great turnaround story over the last 2 yrs and now a very different business to the one most people are familiar with. Thanks !
Graham,
Another recent IPO of a games company to look at if you want to buy into the sector is £TM17 who are best known for the Worms series.
I am 25% cash on the basis that a 10 year bull market, the second longest in 200 years, has to end maybe not in the summer but probably during the next 18 months.
An important consideration is that recessions can be classified as either local/regional or worldwide. During this decade long bull Russia, Greece, Spain, Italy, Argentina etc have all had a recession. We cannot exclude the UK from this prospect which is why I have 25% of my portfolio in USA/dollar denominated equities.
At this stage of the cycle it may be unwise to have 100% of a portfolio in UK small caps?
In reply to anothersaxman58, post #9
Hi
Ref cash holding.
I hold 30% at present but was higher in the early part of this year (over 40%). I do prefer to be as fully invested as possible though.
To that end I've been screening UK, US & Europe with a Minervini inspired screen.
Very few UK stocks are now meeting the tests (there were more earlier in the year). A few European stocks are, but by far the numbers from the US are dominating screenings.
This is surprising to me as the narrative is that US is overvalued, yet my screen which is quite harsh on earnings, sales and margin growths still returns 20 to 25 US stocks.
As a consequence I am increasingly buying US stocks (for example £HFC and £DECK), recognising the high index valuations, but seeing through the quants that earnings which drive share prices/growth are in fact clearly present in the US.
I've no idea if this will work out and I am prepared to reduce/exit rapidly but my US buys are up significantly more in contrast to my UK holdings (also, to date, the US share price growth rates more than compensate for FX charges).
Regards
Howard
In reply to simonty, post #1
re: PCF (LON:PCF). You have many likes for that request - so ok! G
In reply to Graham N, post #10
Thanks Graham. I'm on about 15% cash at the moment. I usually aim for 10% so I'm a bit up at the moment partly because I can't see much that looks cheap enough. Interested to know what others are doing.
Thanks for flagging Codemasters Holding (LON:CDM) Graham. It operates in an interesting space and worthy of further research. One general issue that I do have with the current way IPOs operate is the availability of information. The Admission Document which was published earlier this week but was not available until after 8am this morning. In addition, the initial share price jumped from the 200p IPO price available to institutions to over 250p at the opening.
It puts private investors at a distinct disadvantage purely in relation to the information available. I don't see why the Admission Document could not have been made available prior to today.
On Video Games Companies it is ALWAYS worth checking how much R&D they have capitalised in the balance sheet. Secondly , always worth trying to find out of the revenues are on a sale / return basis or a little more solid. When I used to work at a games company we would provide WHS ( thats how old I am !! ) with a large volume on sale/return only to issue a rather large credit note after the reporting end if that product bombed. Codemasters have good solid products , but nevertheless , the business factors may apply. I hold no shares in Code.
Hi all,
Good discussion re: cash and timing the market.
I'm just under 10% cash. My portfolio is all UK small/microcaps which is "risky" - or maybe volatile - in itself. I've been investing now for just under 2 years, but all with money I don't plan to use in the near or medium term, and not something I'm relying on, so the aim is simply compound and build with a long term view.
To mitigate risk (or what I think is mitigating somewhat) the small caps are almost all debt free or minimal debt, profitable and growing - all definitely stronger in growth and momentum ranks than value. The risk I have then is with potentially more expensive valuations they are now more prone to sudden/extreme drops should things turn in the market or with the stocks themselves.
Having spent much of the past 2 years trying to read and learn as much as I can, most of the common themes I have come across definitely support staying in the market over the long term opposed to timing, which is something I feel more comfortable with anyway.
Cheers
Hello Graham,
As you are thinking of buying Dignity shares it might be worth checking their liabilities from the large number of pre-paid funeral plans that they have sold. This is what put me off the company a couple of years ago. It seems to me that there is a risk that the safety first type of investments in which this money is invested may not keep pace with the rising cost (as opposed to prices) of funerals they are committed to providing. On the other hand, I would guess that some of these liabilities may never be realised if relatives of the deceased do not come across the paperwork relating to the pre-paid funeral plan and pay another provider.
In reply to anothersaxman58, post #9
Hello anothersaxman58
Definitely an interesting question. I think it was John Maynard Keynes who said "the markets can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent." The efficient market hypothesis says exactly the opposite - that markets (on the whole) are good at balancing all the information currently available. But how can the market synthesise profit trends, debt levels, interest rates, Trumps ego-mania, Putin's attempts to destabilise the West.... to get to a sensible composite position. Even more difficult is that some of these factors are so binary: trade war - on or off, Brexit deal - on or off...
So I have been doing something a bit like you over the last two years - taking money out of the market. I am now about 25% cash. Where I think I may have been doing it differently is that I am trying to focus on holding high quality businesses with good barriers to entry and no debt, good ROE / ROCE and good free cashflow. These companies are usually (often very) expensive but their businesses are less likely to suffer even if their share prices might crash. And (I think Graham recommended this recently) I am putting together my plan for how to react when the recession / bear market / crash comes along - so that I know what to do even while my panic reaction leaves me like a bear in the headlights.
In reply to peterthegreat, post #25
I'm inclined to be cynical about all of these pre-paid funeral plans and will be entirely unsurprised if the Treasury investigation finds some serious issues and decides to place them within the remit of the FCA. It will surely be better for most of us to build up some savings in our own account.
However Dignity do say that "The money required for your funeral is held securely in the independent National Funeral Trust where it is carefully looked after until it is needed." which makes me think that it isn't sitting on their balance sheet.
Hi Graham,
Thanks for the report, as always. Whilst we're talking about gaming, I can't be help mention Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) - you'll recall you kindly covered them a while back, and the shares have increased in value by over a third since then. I have read today that Jurassic World: Evolution has 'gone gold' & copies have been received by reviewers (but are under strict NDAs).
There will be a live game play reveal at E3 on Sunday 10th before release Tuesday 12th.
Remember this is a multi-platform (PC, PS4 & Xbox) global release. Tencent have approx 9% of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) and a man on the BoD. As such, they will be pushing this heavily in controlled territories where their distribution platform 'WeGame' is dominant (China, particularly).
Thanks,
IG
NB - I hold a long position in Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) and topped up today @ £17.99
In reply to Camtab, post #15
Hi Camtab,
Buy and hold should always work if you invest in companies that are well managed, growing and reasonably priced. Price action follows the performance of the business so if earnings and dividends are growing the share price (usually) keeps up to pace as long as the rating is not excessive. Your example of Pressure technologies is not a great one imho. It took a tumble from 2 to 1.4 on Wednesday after a poor T/U. Paul Scott didn't seem to have a particularly great view of it and management felt it was going to under perform market expectations. If there is any sort of doubt about the future prospects of a company why invest? There are loads out there with great prospects! Unless you are a talented short term trader with the time to do so then buy and holding good businesses that compound earnings and divis over time is the only way imho!
The very best of luck.
In reply to drvodkaquickstep, post #16
re: Haynes Publishing (LON:HYNS).
Nice tip Dr. Vodka. Done!
Lovely commentary on PCF (LON:PCF) and well done Graham. I bought in on the back of your conviction in December and have done very well as a consequence. Great to have two such compelling writes on this site who cover very different sectors and with two such different styles. Your technical analysis of financial shares is first rate and has taught me a lot.
In reply to anothersaxman58, post #9
Hi, I've been hearing that this so called bull market can't last for a few years now but it still keeps going despite the occasional hick up! As a result I stopped reinvesting but didn't trim or sell out. I'm glad I didn't because my picks have kept on rising ( despite the occasional hick up ). So as I am absolutely terrible at timing the market I intend to reinvest slowly and choose strong well run companies ( Hopefully ). What's the rush? I would rather take my time and get it right. I tend to buy and hold for a long time and this has always worked for me although I sympathise with those who say this is a bad strategy as they watch their high flying shares return to normal original pricing! I know that Black Swans can come out of nowhere but the market shrugs them off over time. I believe I read on one of Paul's comments that Banks could fail if things go seriously belly up in Europe so I'm wondering where everyone keeps their cash that they are not investing? Isn't a bank account just as risky as the stockmarket?
To add to the discussion, and also one suggestion.
My portfolio summary is :
<2% in cash (worried that I'm nowhere near those previously mentioned!)
26 holdings (too many for me really, but a few are remnants from mis-investing!)
Largest holding accounts for 20%
Top 6 for 60% and top 12 for 85% - So you can now work out the dregs as mentioned, plus a few speculative punts = 14 stocks for the remaining 15%.
I split my holdings into 3 size categories - >5%, 2.5%-5% and <2.5% which accounts for the 6, 6 and 14 above.
I think my main downfalls are not doing enough DYOR, catching falling knives, and top-slicing too soon - All of which, as I'm aware of them, I'm trying to improve/curtail.
Now to my suggestion - There's been a lot of general discussion on SCVR, not related to an individual stock, but extremely interesting to read, learn from, ponder and obviously discuss. Would it be an idea to have a weekend SCVR to discuss (at a more leisurely pace) one of these topics, ideally proposed by Paul/Graham - Italy, Retailers, CVAs, Pension deficits etc. as some examples that come to mind recently.
I think the reason that Dignity (LON:DTY) has been marked down so much is because they're frightened about what funeral price transparency might mean for their profits.
Dignity (LON:DTY) makes it very difficult for people to calculate (and hence compare) the overall price for a funeral up-front with a complicated pricing model make up a many separate costs for different things.
If they were forced to offer a simple overall cost (which is where I think the CMA is going with this) then it would be obvious that Dignity (LON:DTY) is more expensive than it's competitors by a considerable margin.
I held Dignity (LON:DTY) for several years and luckily got out at £25 but I wouldn't be investing in them at this point.
Your warning on Alfa Financial Software Holdings (LON:ALFA) from June last year finally played out this afternoon. Well done again, Graham.