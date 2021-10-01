Good morning, it's just Paul here with the final SCVR for this week. I was travelling back from Madeira yesterday, so of course my largest position Boohoo (LON:BOO) put out a profit warning. Such is life. Think I'll book weekend flights in future.

Today's report is now finished. Wishing everyone an enjoyable & relaxing weekend, which I think many of us need!

Agenda -

Parsley Box (LON:MEAL) - my take on yesterday's profit warning. Even though the share price has crashed, I see little to no attraction in this share at 60p.

Supply chains/inflation - as it's a quiet news day, I've decided to have a ramble about these very important current topics. I foresee many more profit warnings, bringing some potentially good buying opportunities for the remainder of 2021.

Ao World (LON:AO.) - profit warning. I've never been impressed with this company, which has a poor business model in my view, and in reality generates little bottom line (post tax) profits. Shares have dropped heavily, and are down another 24% today. They still look far too expensive to me.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research), and make your own investment decisions. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are referring to.

60p - mkt cap £25m

Profit warning (yesterday)

I was going to write a full section on the profit warning from MEAL, but just spotted that Jack wrote about it yesterday. Reading Jack’s review, it sounds grim. I’ve been sceptical about this recent IPO from day 1, because it looked like…