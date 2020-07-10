Good morning, it’s Jack here - Paul asked earlier this week if I could step in today as he has business in London. Any particular requests just send them over.

Reaction to Rishi Sunak's mini-budget appears to be mixed to mildly positive (probably good in the circumstances) especially in the Hospitality and Leisure industry, with a VAT cut from 20% to 5% on accommodation, visitor attractions, cinemas, and other Leisure destinations. How much of this is held onto by operators, and how much is passed onto customers I wonder? There's not much of a precedent.

One big hurdle that remains for many businesses is rent - there is considerable rent debt out there and government support here is probably also needed...

A quick note before we start: It’s great to see passion in the forums but at times things can boil over. At the end of the day, we’re all private investors trying to make money. We have far more in common than that which divides us.

Nobody at HQ wants to have to moderate the community but we will do if it’s needed. There are a couple of issues we continue to discuss privately with some subscribers and we hope to find a way forward on these fronts.

We want to maintain a delicate but important balance:

On the one hand, diverse opinions are what make stock markets . It is important to have a wide range of valid and considered views; but

And so we must bear in mind the culture that we want to build. In this venture we are all stakeholders. I remember when I started investing how important the supportive Stockopedia community and the daily SCVR was in igniting that passion.

There’s a lot of cheap, disposable hate on the internet but what makes Stockopedia a great place to hang out is the fact that it is a fundamentally positive environment - whether or not you agree with the person on the other side of the screen from you.

Anyway, that’s me off the soapbox. Before we get on with today’s news I’ve also got some notes on everyone’s favourite shiny metal...

Going for gold

The bull case for gold is pretty established so I won’t trot it out again. Suffice to say mid to long-term prospects look…