Facilities By Adf (LON:ADF) (I hold) - a positive trading update from this recent float, which finished 2021 about 17% ahead of market expectations. Looks like the float was under-priced, not something I find myself saying often!

83p (pre market open) - mkt cap £62m

Trading Update

Facilities by ADF, the leading provider of premium serviced production facilities to the UK film and high-end television industry, today announces a trading update for the year ended 31 December 2021 ("FY21").

An excellent first trading update from this recent float on AIM (5 Jan 2022). Purely by luck (it was a quiet news day), I reviewed its Admission Document and came away impressed, here on 5 Jan 2022. So I hope some readers hopped on board at the time.

It’s become increasingly obvious that a lot of new floats over the last couple of years have been opportunistic (beneficiaries from lockdown) and over-priced, with the main purpose really being for an existing major shareholder to find a lucrative exit route.

However, ADF stands out because;

(a) the valuation was reasonable, cheap even.

(b) most of the money raised in the float was for expansion, rather than an exit for existing shareholder.

(c) growth tailwinds look long-term, not…