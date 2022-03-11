Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Friday.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Parsley Box (LON:MEAL) - £5.9m placing (mainly funded by Directors) completes, so the company lives to fight another day.

Srt Marine Systems (LON:SRT) - also does a 25% discounted placing at 30p. Only 10% dilution though, so shareholders can't complain in the circumstances. So the lesson seems to be that there is still funding available for companies with a good story to tell, but institutions are clearly demanding a hefty discount, which is likely to do permanent damage to share prices. So why hold anything that is likely to need more funding, when you can probably buy in cheaper when the discounted placing is announced?

Sig (LON:SHI) - 2021 results don't impress me. Eking out a tiny margin from huge turnover, just doesn't look a very good business model. Outlook comments are upbeat, so it looks like 2022 might be a better year. Overall - very uninspiring. I have to ask, are they just busy fools? Maybe the company needs to merge with a competitor, and strip out duplicated costs, to create a business that actually makes some money?

A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research), and make your own investment decisions. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are referring to.

