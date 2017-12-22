Small Cap Value Report (Fri 12 Jan 2018) - SOM, XPP, PEG, QTX, LGT, IPX
Good morning!
Plenty of interesting little updates today.
I shall work through this list:
- Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM)
- XP Power (LON:XPP)
- Petards (LON:PEG)
- Quartix Holdings (LON:QTX)
- Lighthouse (LON:LGT)
There have also been requests for me to cover some of the asset management companies which had trading updates this week. Duly noted!
Regards,
Graham
Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM)
- Share price: 370p (+8%)
- No. of shares: 56 million
- Market cap: £208 million
This is a US-based provider of concrete "screeding" machines - they allow for new concrete floors to be made perfectly flat.
We've covered this stock plenty of times here before. It's one of the few quality overseas stocks on AIM!
Today's update let us know that the company continues to perform well, and was ahead of expectations in H2.
As a result of the strong H2 performance, the Board now expects 2017 revenues will be slightly ahead of market expectations of $84.7m, EBITDA will be comfortably ahead of market expectations of $26.0m driven by the volume increase and effective operating cost management, while net cash at 31 December 2017 is expected to be not less than $18.5m, well ahead of market expectations of $16.5m.
It's helpful that the market expectations are given, so we don't have to guess what they are!
Most of the new revenue comes from geographic expansion, rather than from new products.
The company has many excellent characteristics, not the least of which is the apparent lack of competition in manufacturing these niche products.
The only criticism I've seen fit to make is that it hasn't made new product development a slightly bigger priority. It typically spends 2% of sales on product development, and introduces at least one new product per year. Could it be a little bit more ambitious than this, perhaps? Only $1 million of 2017's revenue growth has come from new products.
One of the benefits of being careful with its development spending is that the cash pile keeps growing. And the company has been quite generous in paying out surplus cash to shareholders in the past. However, it sounds like…
Re XP Power (LON:XPP)
The update this morning seemed quite upbeat, however, when I compare Q vs Q figures over the last 2 years I'm slightly disappointed.
Given the recent acquisition of Comdel (Sept 2017) I was expecting revenue to grow by at least £4m excluding core XPP organic growth / changes in FX rates over the last 3 months.
Instead revenues seemed to have dropped.
Did anyone else come to the same conclusion? Or am I missing something?
Would appreciate a comment on Petards.
In reply to Damian Cannon, post #2
Hi Damian, agree with you re: £XPP's small net debt. Thanks for the input!
In reply to dewigo, post #6
Hi dewigo. re: Petards (LON:PEG). I've had a look. I can see why you'd want to research it at these levels. Cheers.
Graham, One small point is that XP Power (LON:XPP) says it is, in line with the Board's expectations, which may or not be the same as market expectations. Neither does it spell out profitability, but it has Earnings Surprised in the recent past so we might be in for another? Ian
Somero has everything you would want in a share: profitable, cash rich, patented products, very limited competition, international growth prospects and decent dividend policy. If you only want to buy into two shares for potential growth, I suggest Somero and Tristel.
B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) please!
Re Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO)
There's just been an RNS stating a change of holding by Jalal Kamani which suggests he just acquired 5.98% of the company. Is this a mistake by the Nomad, as some are suggesting, and if it is, is such a mistake negligent?
(I bought more on the back of this RNS)
Francis
Hi fwyburd,
It looks as though Alliance News has cocked up : Jalal previously held 6.66%, he's now dropped to 5.98%.
An unfortunate misreading, if that's what it is - in the current febrile atmosphere surrounding retail in general and BOO in particular.
ATB
Hi fwyburd,
Well the wording of these forms states "Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached". A threshold may be crossed in both directions (ie adding or reducing a holding).
Even the tick box is for Acquisition or Disposal, so could be either.
I've long considered the wording on these director dealings to be unclear and is therefore highly unsatisfactory. Am I missing something ?
The form should ideally show the previous holding, the trade & the holding after the trade.
In reply to jonesj, post #19
I rang the broker Zeus today. They said they did not have to notify the previous level of holding. This is because that holding had never been declared before as it existed before the listing.
So not clear but I live and learn albeit at some cost! I need to do better research...
Caveat emptor.
cheers
Francis
Graham,
Would appreciate a comment about Keyword Studios KWS.L
In reply to iwright7, post #14
Hi Ian, I take that to mean the same thing as market expectations, since the BoD are supposed to inform the market about what they expect! If earnings were going to be materially different from expectations, we should have been notified today. My $0.02. Cheers.
Rumours posted in another place suggest Lighthouse (LON:LGT) is under investigation for poorly advising steel industry pensioners. Nothing has been published about this however.
In reply to abtan, post #10
Hi abtan, I agree with your calculation of those quarterly numbers. Are you factoring in that exchange rates were a 7% headwind in Q4? Without that headwind, the result would have been 23% better than last year, rather than just 16%. So maybe on a constant-currency view, the Q4 result was better than it appears at first.
There has been the start of a potentially major scandal in British Steel with questioned raised in parliament. Certain British Steel workers can transfer their final salary out as a cash pot. Many pots are 7 figures what you would expect for someone who has worked 30+ years, obviously eye-popping for the holder. Lighthouse has a deal with the Unions as outlined here
http://citywire.co.uk/new-model-adviser/news/lighthouse-defends-db-transfer-charges-for-steel-workers/a1074823
A number of pensioners have had their pots pillaged by people who do not have the pension holder interest as their main priority. I can't see Lighthouse listed but certain firms have been closed down. Masses of pension advisors have descended into Port Talbot, S####horpe and Doncaster.
Clearly this biggest risk to holding an asset manager is the multiplicative effects of a large fall in general share prices. I have a large amount of S&P put options to protect myself against this, but I feel the best news (luck?) about IPX is behind it and it is at risk of a 20% correction independently of the wider market. As I had a large holding I sold 1/4 this morning.
....and this week the prize for the most disgraceful Friday afternoon behaviour goes to Coral Products (LON:CRU) for a profit warning at 14.48. The last trading announcement was at 07 00 on October 11th (AGM day) which waxed lyrical about:
"...trading for the Group has continued its improvement from the final quarter of last year. Sales are significantly ahead whilst margins have been broadly maintained.......We expect further sales and margin improvement over the remainder of the current financial period".
There must be some lessons here.
In reply to leoleo73, post #26
Thanks very much for the comment leo, I also have covered it now.
Best,
Graham
Nice review in Somero Graham,alas I sold about a month ago afrer holding it flat for 6 months hovering on 272 and got fed up.. hey ho..I did a phone call with the directors last year ,never done that before with any company so all a learning curve.
I liked they were investor friendly and I questioned them on your previous article about copies in china at a fraction of the price..Their comment was customer loyalty with somero and the support you get. In china you can buy a copy but dont get the support..In the US its very 'made in the US' attitude for these small 5 million turnover flooring contractors. A £500,000 machine is quite a outlay for a 3-5 million turnover firm
The directors anwsers about China Im not sure are valid. To make people in china buy Somero machines over chinese copies because of the support you get and friendly service. Quoting lost days with a machine down costings thousands, better to buy somero and get support than risk it with a copy and a handbook.
Training sales people and support staff in china they told me was also a problem and it takes good staff away from the US to train up the staff in China. Losing them money.
In hindsight should have changed my trading passwords and let my wife set them so I cant sell.