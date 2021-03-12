Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Friday.

Timing - FYI, Jack and I are both working on some sections now, which should start to appear at about 11:30 - apologies for any inconvenience, Friday's a slow news day, so we tend to take a more leisurely approach.

Agenda -

Paul's comments on fundraisings, dilution, etc.

Hollywood Bowl (LON:BOWL) - fundraising

Begbies Traynor (LON:BEG) - fundraising & another acquisition

.

Paul’s Section

Fundraisings

We’re seeing a deluge of fresh equity fundraisings at the moment. I might focus on that today, as it’s a really important issue for investors. There are so many companies on the stock market which have stretched their creditors, and run up heavy losses over the last year. Hence it’s only a matter of time until they have to repair the balance sheet at the expense of shareholders, and often prompted by banks seeking to reduce their risk.

We’re in very buoyant markets, and institutions & high net worth individuals seem happy to pour money into the coffers of almost any listed company that asks. There are 2 risks though;